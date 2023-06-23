  1. home
  2. Articles

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

By That's Shanghai, June 23, 2023

0 0

Tonight is the last chance to catch guest mixoligists Martin Villareal, Head Bartender at Republic bar – nestled in The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore – and his sidekick, Du Songze, Captain at Republic, shaking up their award-winning cocktails at The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton.

Weixin-Image_20230623093024.jpg

With a passion to pass on the story of Singapore’s 1960s pop culture through cocktails, the pair – together with their dedicated bar team in Singapore – has won numerous influential bar industry awards, including:

  • Ranked number 12 - 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars

  • Ranked number 90 - The World 50 Best Bars Extended List

  • Ranked number 162 - Top 500 Bars

  • Top 30 Bars in Singapore – 2022 The Tatler Bar Guide

  • The World's 50 Best Discovery

Weixin-Image_20230623093033.jpg

Republic is known for its signature cocktails from its ‘Volume Two’ cocktail series. Drawing inspiration from the influential hallmarks of Singapore 1960s pop culture, the themes of art, cinema, fashion and music lie behind the cocktails, which celebrate beginnings, innovation, hits and legends.

Weixin-Image_20230623093030.jpg
Republic Head Bartender Martin Villareal

“We have approached the curation of the Volume Two menu through focusing on classic cocktail techniques, but putting our own spin on them through novel flavor combinations, and incorporating the use of culinary techniques to elevate their characteristics and presentation,” says Republic Head Bartender Martin Villareal. “Most importantly, we had to ensure that the narrative behind each cocktail is expressed through its appearance and taste profile.”

Weixin-Image_20230623093021.jpg

Villareal has selected on cocktail from each theme to be served at The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, including Fab Four from the music theme, Georgette from the art theme, Smoking Suit from the fashion theme and Breakfast at Tiffany’s from the cinema theme.

Weixin-Image_20230623093011.jpg

For this exclusive event, The Ritz Bar & Lounge is in partnership with Diageo. Three brands under the Diageo portfolio – Ketel One, The Singleton and Tanqueray – will be used as major ingredients for these four signature cocktails.

Movers and Shakers

WeChat-Image_20230329114942.jpg

The event is part of The Ritz Bar & Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton’s Movers and Shakers program.

It all began back in 2017, when The Ritz Bar & Lounge first introduced a guest mixologist program, engaging with many renowned bars and award-winning mixologists from China and around the world.

With an overwhelming positive response from fans, Movers and Shakers became one of the most talked about events amongst the bar industry and cocktail enthusiasts in Shanghai.

Benefiting from the relaxing of travel restrictions, and now that we have entered the post-pandemic era, The Ritz Bar & Lounge will continue to collaborate with outstanding bars to bring in guest mixologists for a few nights on a quarterly basis.

This is the first Movers and Shakers event in two-and-a-half years, and The Ritz Bar & Lounge is excited and honored to welcome the Head Mixologist and Captain from Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Martin & Songze from Republic Bar at the Ritz Bar & Lounge

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 7pm-Midnight

Where: The Ritz Bar & Lounge, Lobby Level – The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, Shanghai 200040

Advance Reservations Highly Recommended 

Tel: (021) 6279 8888 Ext. 5976

Email: rc.sharz.lobbylounge@ritzcarlton.com


more news

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

11 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

Get outta town!

28 New Cases in Shanghai, Jing'an Bars Told to Close

28 New Cases in Shanghai, Jing'an Bars Told to Close

The saga continues...

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

351 Beijing COVID Cases Linked to Heaven Supermarket Bars

Cases in the latest outbreak were first recorded on June 9.

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

The guest became unwell after riding the Decepticoaster.

37 Greater China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Top 100 List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results here!

Omicron in Shenzhen, Bars in Futian Ordered to Close

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 is discovered in multiple cities across Guangdong, venues in some districts in Shenzhen are ordered to close as the city goes in to partial lockdown.

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

Enjoy the night slipping by.

Shanghai Disneyland Closed Due to COVID-19 Positive Guest

The closure is due to a guest who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hangzhou on October 31.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story Behind Dragon Boat Festival

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Kunming: City of Eternal Spring & Melting Pot of Culture

Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

10 Amazing China & Asia Trips to Take This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

Asia's 50 Best Bars Guest Mixologists at The Ritz Bar Tonight!

54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

6 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

6 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives