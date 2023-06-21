  1. home
4-Day Brunches to Hit Up Over the Dragon Boat Festival

By That's Shanghai, June 21, 2023

The Bull & Claw

Weixin-Image_20230620183634.jpg

Of course The Bull & Claw brunch is running for four days. The Bull & Claw brunch was made for four-day weekends!

It’s RMB98 for one course, RMB168 for two, and add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Food options range from Smashed Avo Toast to Lobster Benedict to Chicken and Waffles to their proper Sunday Roast, which they also do on Sunday evenings....

_20220721112553.jpg

Brunch Thu-Sun, 11am-3pm, roast during brunch & Sun from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tacolicious

Weixin-Image_20230620183642.jpg

We all know Mexico loves a fiesta, and we all know Tacolicous never lets us down when it's time to party. 

Brunch Tacos, Quesadillas and Burritos go from RMB40, while free flow Beer, Mexican Mules and Frozen Margaritas will set you back just RMB150 from 11-3pm every Thursday through Sunday.

Thu-Sun, 11-3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Azul

WeChat-Image_20230428133257.jpg

Azul in Shankang Li will be serving up their full brunch menu for the full four days, with plenty of outdoor seating and some of the best people watching in the city also on offer!

Thu-Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Xouk by Azul Pudong

WeChat-Image_20230224102732.jpg

Over the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong offers up an array of brunch classics taking inspiration from across the globe.

Thu-Sun, 10am-3pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Weixin-Image_20230620183637.jpg

A feast of options over four days at D.O.C., including their famous Champions Breakfast, Bull's-Eye Eggs with Wagyu M3 Striploin and the classic Smashed Avocado, as well as the option of free flow drinks from just RMB158.

And that's not all...

1509366491.jpg

Finish the Dragon Boat Festival on Sunday with an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. all day (and night) long.

Bunch Thu-Sun, 11am-3pm; 2-for-1 pizzas Sun,11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Bhacus

_20221021181126.jpg

Bhacus, Eduardo Vargas and the Azul Group's wine and wood grill venue is also going big over Dragon Boat, with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB250 – check out all the details above.

Dd we mention they have a huge wrap-around terrace?

Thu-Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Abbey Road

Weixin-Image_20230620182553.jpg

Thursday through Sunday, order any item from the lip-smackingly tasty Abbey Road brunch menu below and add FOUR HOURS free flow for JUST RMB198.

WeChat-Image_20230302184736.jpg

We're talking Prosecco, House Wine, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Carlsberg and Asahi Draft, Gin & Tonic, Vodka & Tonic, Rum & Coke, Aperol Spritz and soft drinks, all accompanied by the soundtrack of Liverpool's four lovable moptops.

Thu-Sun, 11am-2pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Colca Heng Shan

_20221021181133.jpg

Over at Azul Group's Colca, it is RMB180 for two courses (starter and main), with a two-hour free flow deal at just RMB150 – see the full menu above.

Thu-Sun, 11am-3.30pm.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址  衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Anokhi

Brunch.jpg

Anokhi's Nukkad Brunch menu is also on for the full four days. Think Idli Sambar, Podi, Bombay ‘Kanda’ Poha, Birbal ki Khichdi, Iranian Akuri on Toast, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Bombay Cheese Toastie and more.

As if that wasn't enough to tempt you down to The Weave, their two-hour RMB128 free flows now includes house cocktails – Gin & Tonics, Aperol Spritz and Caipirinhas.

And that's not all...

Weixin-Image_20230614112428.jpg

Anokhi recently introduced The Great Indian Roast, with M4 prime rib, Punjabi Raan Lamb Shank, Tandoori Grilled Chicken, Saffron Pulao and Grilled Veggies for RMB398 throughout the Dragon Boat Festival.

Thu-Sun, 11.30am-3pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu,  徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Cantina Agave

_20221012194526.jpg

Spend the Dragon Boat break people watching on the Fumin Lu-Changle Lu corner at Cantina Agave, with their signature brunch offerings complimented by FOUR hours of free flow for just RMB150. We're talking Corona, Margaritas, Sangria and Prosecco. It's a festival, after all!

Thu-Sun, 11am-3pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

For More Dragon Boat Festival Events Click Here

events1.jpg

Like to Promote a Brunch?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

My-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Beef & Liberty]

