20 Awesome Events to Hit Up Over Dragon Boat in Shanghai

Wednesday & Thursday

Ramen Burger Pop-Up by YUZU @ The Blarney Stone

If you are looking for a unique and delicious way to enjoy ramen noodles, check out the ramen burger pop-up by YUZU on June 21 and 22. For two nights only, they will be serving their signature Shoyu ramen burgers at The Blarney Stone, a cozy Irish pub located at 77 Yongkang Lu.



A ramen burger is a creative twist on a traditional hamburger, where the bun is made of fried ramen noodles instead of bread. The meat patty is seasoned with shoyu sauce, and topped with cheese, arugula, tomato and a spicy ketchup-chile sauce34.

The result is a crunchy, juicy and flavorful burger that will satisfy your cravings for both ramen and burgers.

Wed & Thu June 21 & 22, from 6pm until sold out (limited numbers available!)

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Nan Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳南路.

Wednesday

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl

A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink, with doors at 9pm and the show starting at 9.30pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed June 21, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday



Mother Earth Bazaar @ Pachamama

The first Pachamama 'Mother Earth' Bazaar in celebration of Pachamama's official opening.



Expect cool vendors with amazing food and beverages, gelato, arts & craft, a foosball tourney, dog rescue charity raffle, DJs for the good vibes and more.



Head on over with your friends and families!

Thu June 22, 1pm-8pm; Free.

Pachamama, #105, 425 Yanping Lu, by Changping Lu, 延平路425号105室, 近昌平路.

Floyd Lavine ft. Sunkissed XXL - 2 Stages Holiday Rooftop Party @ Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund



Space Panda presents SUNKISSED XXL. Immerse yourself in an electric ambiance, surrounded by the awe-inspiring Shanghai skyline. Sunkissed goes extra large as this event will be featuring two stages, with South African DJ and producer Floyd Lavine.

Lose yourself in his infectious beats and discover sensational artists, ensuring a sunset of non-stop musical ecstasy. Let the music course through your veins as you become one with the electric energy radiating from the crowd!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo.



Thu June 22, 3-10pm; RMB128 early bird, RMB158 presale; RMB188 on the door.

Tops, Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund, 13/F, 19 Haiping Lu, by Gongping Lu 海平路19号悦榕庄13楼, 近公平路.

Doppler Drive @ Okok Club

Shanghai legends Doppler Drive are finally releasing our first EP, which includes three of their songs 'The Scent,' 'Axxhole' and 'Rotter,' and are celebrating with a party at Okok Club.

Thu June 22, 9pm; Free.

Okok Club, B1, Cultural Center, Yichang Lu, Putuo District 市普陀区宜昌路179号文化中心B1.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu June 22, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu June 22, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday to October

'Picasso Portrayed, Picasso Masked' Photography Exhibition @ Miguel de Cervantes Library

A new exhibition displaying a collection of images of Pablo Picasso, taken by some of the greatest photographers of the 20th century. Discover Picasso's intimate world and his multiple faces, through the lens of those who ended up being his friends: the Argentine Roberto Otero, the Frenchmen André Villers and Lucien Clergue, or the war reporter David Douglas Duncan, among others.



From Jun 22 until Oct 8.

Miguel de Cervantes Library, 208 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 安福路208号，近乌露木齐中路.

Thursay to Sunday



Dragon Boat Festival Sharing Menu @ Azul



The Azul Group is going all in for the long weekend, serving up special Dragon Boat Festival sharing menus for four people at two of their concepts across town.

These special menus will only be available from tomorrow evening, Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25 though, so make sure you don't miss out.

At Azul, enjoy starters like Baby Beetroot Salad and Black Squid Croqueta, followed by mains including Wagyu Rib Eye M3, Halibut Plancha, before finishing off with a pair of indulgent desserts. The menu includes four drinks of your choosing.

For reservations or more information, contact Jaime at Azul Group by scanning the QR:

Thu-Sun June 22-25, 5-10pm; RMB998.

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Dragon Boat Festival Sharing Menu @ Colca



Over at Colca, the meal kicks off with an array of six starters, including Truffled Mushroom Croqueta, Octopus al Josper and Prawns al Ajillo.



Your group then gets to choose three mains from Fish al Josper, Lamb Rack Seco Style, Lomo – Tenderloin, Arroz con Mariscos (a Peruvian seafood rice) and Northern Peru Duck Rice.

Once again, that will be followed by a pair of indulgent desserts, and the menu includes four drinks of your choosing.

For reservations or more information, contact Jaime at Azul Group by scanning the QR:

Thu-Sun June 22-25, 5-10pm; RMB1,398.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Friday



Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri June 23, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Enchanted Oasis Lounge @ La Barra



Step into Enchanted Oasis Lounge where lush rhythms of the jungle meet the soothing melodies of lounge and chill music.

Sip on handcrafted cocktails expertly mixed by skilled bartenders as you indulge in delectable bites inspired by global flavors. DJ Tom William will guide you on a journey, seamlessly blending deep house and chilled-out rhythms to serenade your senses.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Fri June 23, 6pm-1am; Free.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

The Fat Dad's Band @ Abbey Road



It's Livve Music Night at Abbey Road, with a performance by The Fat Dad's Band. Free entry and show starts at 8pm, and it's happy hour from 4-8pm should you wish to be well warmed up.

Fri June 23, from 8pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Friday Diskoteka @ Yugo Bar & Grill



It's Friday Diskoteka at Yugo Bar & Grill, with DJ Arya. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

For table reservations call 130 2322 7256.

Fri June 23, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

The Little Mermaid @ La Suite



This weekend at La Suite - The Little Mermaid Party. Enter an underwater realm! Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat June 23 & 24, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl

The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat June 24, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Pulsar Rave @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Pulsar Rave, an unforgettable night of non-stop dancing and mind-bending music.

A thrilling and immersive experience with techno and minimal from DJs Goga, Tom William and Carrillo that can transport you to a futuristic and otherworldly realm of sound and motion.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat June 24, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar & Grill is Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: buy-one-get-one Cuba Libre and Mohito.

Sat June 24, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Tuesday



We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Movies Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 20, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: True Romance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. This week's film is True Romance, starting at 8pm.

Tue Apr 20, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

