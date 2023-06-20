Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

Get ready for an exhilarating spectacle as the Dragon Boat Festival races into town! Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience steeped in centuries of tradition. Join us as the city comes alive with the thunderous paddles and cheers of competing teams, embracing the spirit of this ancient Chinese festival. Feel the electric atmosphere pulsating through the air, immersing yourself in the vibrant energy and festive joy. Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance to witness the cultural heritage of the Dragon Boat Festival firsthand. Get swept away in a tidal wave of excitement, laughter, and celebration!
Dragon Boat Races
Image via Dapeng New Area District Office
June 20
Dapeng New Area
Experience the thrill of the sea at the 2023 Greater Bay Area Maritime Dragon Boat Race! Witness the exhilarating races in Nan'ao, Shenzhen, the only maritime dragon boat race in town. Immerse yourself in cultural performances, savor traditional Nan'ao delicacies, and indulge in the festivities of this extraordinary event.
Time: 8AM - 10.30AM
Yueliang Bay
June 21
Longhua District
The race on Guanlan River will feature shortlisted teams from 68 contenders across three categories: open, community, and organization, with participants hailing from various countries and local institutions.
Time: 9AM - 10.30AM
Guanlan River
June 22
Futian District
Enjoy the thrilling dragon boat races on Xinzhou River with 12 teams battling amidst the city's skyscrapers. Experience the vibrant atmosphere with yingge dances, hip-hop performances, and a lively market offering crafts, zongzi, and traditional games.
Time: 9AM - 12NOON
Xinzhou River
Nanshan District
Witness an exhilarating dragon boat race along the scenic Dasha River Ecological Corridor for a thrilling experience amidst breathtaking views.
Time: Morning
Dasha River
Fireworks & Light Show
Fireworks @Window of the World
Image via Window of the World Shenzhen
Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at Window of the World's Beer Festival. Enjoy the Night Show & Carnival, Eiffel Tower WoW Beer Party, international performances, a wide range of beer brands, and a mesmerizing fireworks display under the starry sky.
June 23 - 24, 21:00
Window of the World
Special Dragon Boat Festival Light Show
Image by Billy Jiang/That's
Shenzhen's city center, the Civil Center in Futian District, dazzles with its modern and tech-infused light show. The illuminated buildings create a stunning ocean of light and shadows, radiating a vibrant and captivating ambiance.
June 21 - 24, 19:30, 20:30, 21:30
Shenzhen Civil Center
[Cover image via Unsplash]
