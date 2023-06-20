Dragon Boat Races, Fireworks & Light Show in Shenzhen

Get ready for an exhilarating spectacle as the Dragon Boat Festival races into town! Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience steeped in centuries of tradition. Join us as the city comes alive with the thunderous paddles and cheers of competing teams, embracing the spirit of this ancient Chinese festival. Feel the electric atmosphere pulsating through the air, immersing yourself in the vibrant energy and festive joy. Don't miss out on this extraordinary chance to witness the cultural heritage of the Dragon Boat Festival firsthand. Get swept away in a tidal wave of excitement, laughter, and celebration!

Dragon Boat Races



Image via Dapeng New Area District Office

June 20

Dapeng New Area

Experience the thrill of the sea at the 2023 Greater Bay Area Maritime Dragon Boat Race! Witness the exhilarating races in Nan'ao, Shenzhen, the only maritime dragon boat race in town. Immerse yourself in cultural performances, savor traditional Nan'ao delicacies, and indulge in the festivities of this extraordinary event.

Time: 8AM - 10.30AM

Yueliang Bay

June 21



Longhua District

The race on Guanlan River will feature shortlisted teams from 68 contenders across three categories: open, community, and organization, with participants hailing from various countries and local institutions.

Time: 9AM - 10.30AM

Guanlan River

June 22



Futian District

Enjoy the thrilling dragon boat races on Xinzhou River with 12 teams battling amidst the city's skyscrapers. Experience the vibrant atmosphere with yingge dances, hip-hop performances, and a lively market offering crafts, zongzi, and traditional games.

Time: 9AM - 12NOON

Xinzhou River

Nanshan District



Witness an exhilarating dragon boat race along the scenic Dasha River Ecological Corridor for a thrilling experience amidst breathtaking views.

Time: Morning

Dasha River

Fireworks & Light Show



Fireworks @Window of the World

Image via Window of the World Shenzhen

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival at Window of the World's Beer Festival. Enjoy the Night Show & Carnival, Eiffel Tower WoW Beer Party, international performances, a wide range of beer brands, and a mesmerizing fireworks display under the starry sky.

June 23 - 24, 21:00

Window of the World

Special Dragon Boat Festival Light Show



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Shenzhen's city center, the Civil Center in Futian District, dazzles with its modern and tech-infused light show. The illuminated buildings create a stunning ocean of light and shadows, radiating a vibrant and captivating ambiance.

June 21 - 24, 19:30, 20:30, 21:30

Shenzhen Civil Center

