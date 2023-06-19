  1. home
The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

By Alistair Baker-Brian, June 19, 2023

0 0

The international friendly between Argentina and Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing saw the 2022 World Cup winners beat the Socceroos 2-0, but it wasn’t the scoreline which made the night memorable.

What made the headlines was the appearance of an 18-year-old pitch invader who hugged Argentina skipper Lionel Messi and high-fived goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, before being carried from the pitch by security. 

51071687155883_.pic.jpg

The 18-year-old during his moment with Messi. Image via Weibo/@丁佳宁

Weixin-Image_20230616165908.jpg
High-fiving goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Image via Weibo/@界外编辑部

Weixin-Image_20230616150430.jpg
They think it's all over... and it is now. Image via 小红书 (Little Red Book)

The young pitch-invader thought he got away with it, as did we. However, that all changed on the evening of June 16, one day after the match took place. 

A post on a WeChat Official Account by Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau (PSB) confirmed that an 18-year-old male, surnamed Di, was arrested and detained in accordance with the law. They added that he would be issued with a 12-month ban on attending similar sporting events. 

Screen-Shot-2023-06-19-at-2.29.17-PM.png

The post by Chaoyang District PSB. Screengrab via WeChat

The post – appropriately headlined ‘This No. 10 Has Been Warned with a Red Card’ (referring to the number 10 Messi Argentina shirt the pitch invader wore) – included the following statement:

“Each match has rules. Those who break the rules will face punishment, including a red or yellow card. 

“Fans watching the matches also have to follow certain rules. Those who don’t adhere will be dealt with according to the law.”

According to a lawyer who spoke to Jimu News, Di violated Article 24 of the Law on Public Security Management, which refers to large-scale events.

Those disrupting such events can face a warning, a fine of RMB200-500, 5-10 days detention and a 12-month ban on attending similar events. 

While Chaoyang PSB has confirmed Di’s detention (he could be out as early as Wednesday, June 21 by our calculations) and a 12-month ban, there was no mention of whether he would have to pay a fine. 

Was it all worth it? 

You’d have to ask Di that question, of course.

But a few days in the cell, 12 months of not attending similar sporting events and perhaps a small fine might all be a price worth paying for what was, after all, probably the most exhilarating one minute and 12 seconds of his life...

[Cover image via Weibo/@张三同学]

Argentina football soccer

