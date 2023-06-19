The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

The international friendly between Argentina and Australia at the Workers' Stadium in Beijing saw the 2022 World Cup winners beat the Socceroos 2-0, but it wasn’t the scoreline which made the night memorable.

What made the headlines was the appearance of an 18-year-old pitch invader who hugged Argentina skipper Lionel Messi and high-fived goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, before being carried from the pitch by security.

The young pitch-invader thought he got away with it, as did we. However, that all changed on the evening of June 16, one day after the match took place.

A post on a WeChat Official Account by Chaoyang District Public Security Bureau (PSB) confirmed that an 18-year-old male, surnamed Di, was arrested and detained in accordance with the law. They added that he would be issued with a 12-month ban on attending similar sporting events.

The post – appropriately headlined ‘This No. 10 Has Been Warned with a Red Card’ (referring to the number 10 Messi Argentina shirt the pitch invader wore) – included the following statement:

“Each match has rules. Those who break the rules will face punishment, including a red or yellow card. “Fans watching the matches also have to follow certain rules. Those who don’t adhere will be dealt with according to the law.”

According to a lawyer who spoke to Jimu News, Di violated Article 24 of the Law on Public Security Management, which refers to large-scale events.

Those disrupting such events can face a warning, a fine of RMB200-500, 5-10 days detention and a 12-month ban on attending similar events.

While Chaoyang PSB has confirmed Di’s detention (he could be out as early as Wednesday, June 21 by our calculations) and a 12-month ban, there was no mention of whether he would have to pay a fine.

Was it all worth it?

You’d have to ask Di that question, of course.

But a few days in the cell, 12 months of not attending similar sporting events and perhaps a small fine might all be a price worth paying for what was, after all, probably the most exhilarating one minute and 12 seconds of his life...

