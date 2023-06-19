Shanghai School News Roundup: June 2023

That's Shanghai Battle of the Band Winners Play at The Pearl

Congratulations to our two That's Shanghai Battle of the Bands for Heart to Heart Shanghai winners, who raised money to provide corrective surgery for children with congenital heart disease whose parents are otherwise unable to afford it.

The winning bands, IDK of Britannica and The Basement Project of WISS, won the right to play at The Pearl – and both absolutely rocked it!

Dulwich Pudong Celebrates Founder's Day 2023

Dulwich Founder's Day 2023 is an annual tradition that celebrates the founding of Dulwich College London in 1619.

On May 27, thousands of staff, students, and parents came together on campus for activities, food, fun and of course amazing performances by Dulwich students.

This one was extra special as it marks the official kickoff of the countdown to Dulwich Pudong’s 20-year anniversary birthday party in September.

BISS Students Celebrate Children's Day at Evergreen



Students at BISS Puxi have enjoyed giving back to the community in recent weeks. The school’s Key Stage 2 Choir had the absolute privilege to perform two songs for a group of elderly residents at the nearby Evergreen Homeland residential community.

Being Children’s Day, it seemed particularly fitting that some of the school’s talented young performers took the time to bring the gift of music to some of the community’s most elderly citizens. As the children sang, warm friendly smiles showed on the faces of those in the audience as they enjoyed the performance.

Following on from their performance, the children thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the elders, talking to them and learning from them. In all, a valuable experience for both the children and the residents.

Dulwich College Puxi Sponsors IPWS Women Leadership Awards 2023



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi were honored to be the lead sponsor for the Women Leadership Awards 2023, hosted and led by the International Professional Women’s Society (IPWS). IPWS connects dynamic women from diverse professional backgrounds, with the commitment to “Connect, Grow, Inspire and Lead”.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi’s values of Aiming High Together, Working Hard Together, Being Kind and Respectful Together, and Making a Difference Together perfectly align with the IPWS mission. As a leader in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in education, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is committed to fostering gender equality and global citizenship. Their recent Ambassador School partnership with Educating Girls of Rural China further demonstrates their dedication to these principles.

Dulwich look forward to future collaborations with IPWS, with the aim of amplifing the voices of their students, teachers and staff, connecting with the wider international community, and shining a spotlight on both female leaders and male advocates within Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi.

Congratulations to the SCIS Hongqiao & Pudong Class of 2023



At Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), students are empowered to think critically, collaboratively in a diverse school community and are aspired to discover their passion and embrace their personal potential.

Recently, the SCIS community has witnessed and celebrated the Class of 2023 of becoming innovative thinkers, knowledgeable inquirers, self-directed learners, and positive contributors.

Beloved families, friends, and faculty have wished this year’s graduating class a life full of opportunities and challenges to shape them into becoming exceptional individuals. Congratulations to the SCIS Class of 2023, you’ve earned your passport.

A Journey to Remember: SSIS Class of 2023 Graduation



Graduation season is here, a time filled with a roller coaster of emotions. It's truly an unforgettable moment, watching Grade 12 students leave the stage with their heads held high, ready to take on the world.

As they leave SSIS to embark on their exciting journeys all over the globe, it is a time to reminisce on the memories - from their very first day in SSIS to this very moment, it's truly been a journey filled with growth, resilience and moments that will never be forgotten.

Every one of them has the potential to achieve incredible things, and it is exciting to see what they will accomplish in the future. It is with great pride that SSIS share some notable university offers, including: UCL, King’s College London, The University of Edinburgh, McGill University, University of Toronto, The University of Warwick, The University of Manchester, The University of British Columbia, University of Waterloo, The University of Hong Kong, University of California Berkeley and University of Sydney.

Congratulations SSIS Class of 2023!

