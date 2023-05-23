28 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Dragon Boat Festival @Xili Kitchen

Celebrate this Dragon Boat Festival at Xili Kitchen. Savoring the culinary delight and appreciating the charm of traditional Chinese culture.



RMB398net/Person



Exclusive for Dragon Boat Festival:

Traditional Festive Customs and Activities, Family Games.



June 22, 2023

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan, NO.4088 Liuxian Boulevard, Nanshan

Dragon Boat Festival Family Celebrations



Mark your Dragon Boat Festival Holiday in the city hub of Shenzhen with your beloved family and friends.



Staycation Package

Add an extra RMB500 to the best available rate to enjoy the following:

Buffet breakfast for two persons at Café Zen;

RMB888 dining credit (applicable to all restaurants in the hotel).

Scrumptious Buffet Feast

Buffet Brunch: RMB458/person

Buffet Dinner: RMB498/person

Book in advance to join the sachet-making and cooking classes on June 22 and 23.

A Taste of Summer Set Menu

RMB888/three persons

Book in advance to enjoy complimentary rice dumplings and join the cooking class on Dragon Boat Festival.

June 22 - 24, 2023

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, NO.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

Summer Steak & Seafood Fest



Enjoy a special night presented by Panos Steakhouse & Lounge in the "Summer Steak & Seafood Fest" theme for only RMB1,688 for two.



Available from June 2023

Panos The Steakhouse & Lounge, Nanshan

Dragon Boat Festival@ Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen



Wrapped by the green leaves, filled with happiness and care, and delivering health to people, is what the Dragon Boat Festival is to everyone. On this particular day, let's stay with Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen for the themed buffet dinner on June 22.



RMB328/set for one adult

RMB698/set for two adults & one kid

June 22, 17:30 - 21:30

Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen, Hai De 3rd Dao, Hou Hai Bin Road, Yue Hai Street, Nanshan

Heritage Afternoon Tea



Immerse in the authentic British charm and timeless elegance at Palm Court. Executive Pastry Chef Sean Hu has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett from London to bring you The Langham's most authentic afternoon tea, featuring delicately crafted sweet treats and the exceptional JING Tea. Experience The Heritage Afternoon Tea for a serene afternoon escape.



June 2 - December 31, 2023

Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen, NO.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

Music



The Sulis Club: Cray Cray Tour 2023

The Sulis Club are following up on a catchy-electro funky-pop number called Cray Cray with a short tour to showcase it alongside other fun songs they will be playing.



Genre: Pop.

June 24, 8PM - Late

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, 9289 Binhe Dadao, Futian

Swing & Blues Ball



After two months, Shenzhen's band dance party is here again. This time, we have invited international dancers from Guangzhou, Foshan, Changsha, Xiamen and Shanghai to jump together!



June 22, 19:00 - Late

B. Park, Xin'an Shenzhen Binhai Art Center (South of Baoxing Road), Bao'an

Symphony Concert



Enjoy a special Symphony Concert featuring music from China's Four Great Classical Novels.



June 24, 2023

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, NO.3013 Houhaibin Rd, Shekou

Marvel Universe



Blind Box Music Season presents "Marvel Universe" with popular music numbers from Marvel's superhero movies. Seat back and enjoy!



June 23, 15:00/20:00

Art Center, B1/F, China Resources Tower, Nanshan

The Phantom of The Opera



A classic work passed down from generation to generation. A lifetime must see. Textbook level musicals. (Chinese language version)



June 13 - July 2, 2023

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No. 16, Happy Harbor, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Arts



Horizon: Moments

WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."



June 19 - August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Travellers



Abstraction meets the figurative on a multi-level journey in this visual art exhibition showcasing paintings, prints, installations and mixed media artworks by Fox Pretorius.



Every Sunday, and Saturday, from June 17 until June 30, from 10:00

Galerie SRV Address 207, A4, North District, Oct-Loft, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet



Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.



June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

HIS VALENCIA, LONDON & PERTH



The series of photographs that Wyatt Tang took in Valencia, London & Perth capture his lost and found in the city.



June 17 - 25, 2023

OCT Loft, 2 Jinxiu Bei Jie, Nanshan

Sanxingdui Encounter



Sanxingdui site is known as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of mankind in the 20th century and was twice listed in 2013, and 2021 as the "mysterious ancient Shu civilization of the Chinese civilization source exploration project" and the unique and exquisite bronze Sanxingdui cultural relics have attracted people's attention for their personalized mystery and romance.



June 15 - September 17, 2023

Shenzhen The MixC World, No. 9668, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders



In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Tatsuya Miyashi's picture book creation and the 20th anniversary of the Tyrannosaurus Rex series, the 40th-anniversary exhibition "Tatsuya Miyaishi's Picture Book World".



June 3 - August 27, 2023

OCT Art & Design Gallery, 9009-1, Shennan Avenue, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys



The 2023 Design Interconnection New Year Exhibition will feature the theme of "Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys", presenting Boyce's first solo exhibition in South China. Through the four major sections of "Everyone is an Artist", "Extended Art Concept", "Social Sculpture", and "Waves and Incidents", a comprehensive review of his highly valuable and controversial creative career is presented.



April 2 - June 30, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Adventures in Funland



The book exhibition is titled "Adventures in Funland" and collaborates with dozens of domestic and international publishers and artists to bring over 1,500 high-quality children's books with the most international perspective to visitors.



May 22 - September 30, 2023

Qianhai MixC, No.169 Guiwan Fourth Road, Nanshan

Topologies of The Real Techne Shenzhen 2023



The exhibition aims to envision Shenzhen as a cutting-edge base for advancing the exploration of global art, technology and ecological issues.



May 1 - July 23, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Six Hundred Years' History of the Jin State



Shanxi's Alluring Artefacts Exhibition

Shanxi is a major province in cultural relics, with abundant aboveground and underground cultural relics. It holds an important position in the history of Chinese archaeology.



April 21 - July 23, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan District

Italia Geniale Design Emables



This exhibition intends to turn the spotlight on the invention, creativity, and design behind Made in Italy. In its role of scientific curator, ADI (the Association of Industrial Design) was closely involved in the design of the exhibition, selecting both historical and contemporary patents and products, a number of which have been awarded with the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award.



May 18 - June 28, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition



The exhibition invites nearly 80 outstanding creators worldwide to collaborate, express their artistic viewpoints, and respond to current issues through the unique medium of handmade carpets.



April 22 - July 5, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Lifestyle



Craft Head Quiz Night

Shenzhen's longest-running quiz at Craft Head, every Thursday night! Start your weekend at exactly the right time - Thursday is the new Friday! Enjoy our daily happy hour from 17:00 until 20:00. The quiz starts around 20:30-20:45.



Every Thursday, from May 23, 2023

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Jia Ka Ha, Xinzhou 2nd Jie and Xinzhou 7th Jie, Futian

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic



Big Bear Comedy Open Mic! Get ready to laugh your socks off at Big Bear's hilarious open mic stand up comedy show happening every Thursday night!



Every Thursday, from May 25, 2023

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Screening: ICEBERG SHADOW



"Beautiful things never seek attention."



ICEBERG SHADOW

Finland, 2009

June 24, 15:00 (57 minutes in length)

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

