54 Awesome Things to Do This Week in GBA

Foshan
The 2nd Lingnan Jazz Festival
Enjoy live Jazz music at different venues of Xintiandi Foshan. Featuring Jazz musicians and bands from the Greater Bay Area.
June 22 - July 2, 2023
Xintiandi Foshan, Chancheng
Exploring Foshan @Marco Polo
Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan launches a special package for Dragon Boat Festival, stayed in the Superior room, and experience three Lingnan intangible cultural heritage projects: Paper Cutting, Pottery Making, and Wood Engraving Pictures. You can immerse yourself in the intangible cultural heritage culture during this holiday and earn different surprises! The package is also available during the 2nd Lingnan Jazz Festival in Xintiandi Foshan.
Until July 2, 2023
Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, Chancheng
"This Is SKA" Dragon Boat Festival Special
Enjoy a 3-Day music combo featuring 9 amazing indie and rock bands for an amazing Dragon Boat Festival.
June 21 to 23, 20:00 - Late
ALSOLIVE, 2/F, Block C, NO.6 Yixing Road, Shunde.
2023 Netherlands Film Festival
Hold onto your seats and mark your calendars, because from June 15 to 30, the adrenaline-pumping "2023 Netherlands Film Festival" is about to rock Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan! Brace yourselves for an explosion of 11 mind-blowing films, each one a masterpiece crafted in recent years.
June 15 to 30, 2023
Broadway Cinema Foshan, 5/F, UniPark, Guicheng, Nanhai
Dragon Boat Festival @Swissotel Foshan
Enjoy special offers at Swissotel Foshan on the day of Dragon Boat Festival. Complimentary rice dumpling for guest enjoying dinner at The Imperial Deluxe Restaurant; Festival rate at Cafe Swiss, lunch buffet for only RMB118/person, dinner buffet for only RMB198/person, and chef's rice dumpling workshop on the evening of Dragon Boat Festival.
June 22, 2023
Swissotel Foshan, NO.1 Chengmentou West Road, Chancheng
The Court Full of Fragrance
The exhibition invited nearly 50 influential artists in the contemporary bird-and-flower painting scene to participate in the exhibition, displaying nearly 300 Chinese bird-and-flower paintings.
June 6 - July 6, 2023
New Shi Wan Art Museum, NO.1 Laixiang Road, Chancheng
BOXES: Teng Fei, Tan Ping
Boxes have a unique position in art history, icon boxes in the Western Middle Ages, Buddhist niches and the treasure boxes in Chinese culture.
May 27 - July 31, 2023
Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde
The Summer Dream of Sicilia
The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie.
May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00
Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde
Zhuhai
Romance In Name Special
Enjoy a special night with Romance In Name band, in the theme of "Everyone Can Dance".
Genre: Rock
June 22, 22:00
Let's Livehouse, Let's Culture District, NO.70 Daisahn Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou
Solareti - About Time And Eternity
The latest live music show presented by Whale Circus band.
Genre: Indie/Rock
June 23, 20:00
Let's Livehouse, Let's Culture District, NO.70 Daisahn Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou
Jinyinwan Market
The evening breeze, beachside scene, night market, delicious food, and fun activities.
May 27 - July 5, 16:00 - 22:00
Jinyinwan Park, Qinglv North Road, Zhuhai High Tech Zone
Huizhou
Dragon Boat Beach Festival
Let's welcome Summer in the best way ever, combining beach sports to a seamless Beach Music Party. Buy your ticket now and get roundtrip transportation, free drink, free shots, surf-skating classes, pet shirts and DISCOUNTS.
June 22 - 23, 2023
LOOP Surf Club, Room A8101-A8102, Huidong Dongsha Haibin Gathering and Packing Theme Hotel
Zhongshan
Haidu Market
Creative markets, themed car stalls and cultural performances.
Every Sunday, Friday, and Saturday, from May 29 until June 30, 2023
Haidu Plaza, Haidu Square, No.1 North Zhongxing Avenue, Guzhen Town
The Lawn Party Plan
Sing on the stars, dance on the grass. Using music to awaken the new vitality of the city. Unlock a new city pose with dance. Accompanied by moonlight and the chirping of insects. Encountering every Summer night song and dance dream with you!
Every Saturday, from May 29, 2023, until June 30, 2023
Dengdu Ecological Wetland Park, Near No. 9 Dongxing East Road, Guzhen Town
Stunning Jewelry
This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and its historical information, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.
May 18 - July 2, 2023
Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi
Dongguan
17 Anniversary @One For The Road English Pub
Come and celebrate 17 years of serving you! We have food, drink & disco. Lucky draw with 100 prizes.
June 24, 2023
One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road
Children in the Eyes of Cartoonists Around the World
In this festival for children, the Centennial National Comic Museum has prepared a series of surprises for everyone - new exhibitions, new animations, and new benefits.
June 1 - August 31, 2023
Centennial Chinese Comic Art Museum, No. 37 Hongmei Avenue, Hongmei Town
Stones From Other Mountains
This exhibition showcases over 100 different types of art works, with a unique layout that perfectly integrates the large space on the fifth floor of the Dongdi Warehouse Gallery.
May 7 - July 7, 2023
Dongdi Warehouse Art Gallery, No. 60 Guanzhang Road
Bai Nian Xin Huo
The exhibition unveils and puts in discussion, Lin Zexu's good family style.
June 3 - October 10, 2023
The Opium War Museum, No. 88 Jiefang Road, Humen Town
Made in Dongguan
The exhibition consists of three parts: "Dongguan can make", "Dongguan at the end of the hot spot" and "Dongguan has been making". It selects about 250 pieces (sets) of products manufactured by more than 60 representative Dongguan enterprises to take you on a one-stop in-depth tour of "Made in Dongguan" and feel the manufacturing charm of "strength", "tide" and "FUN"! Let's go together.
May 18 - August 18, 2023
Dongguan Exhibition Center, 97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza
History of "The Yongle Canon"
The National Library and Dongguan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park jointly held the exhibition to let the audience fully appreciate the charm and grandeur of this Chinese classic, allowing the unique concept and wisdom of Chinese culture to bloom sustainably in the museum.
May 17 - August 20, 2023
DongGuan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park, No. 38 Chonghuan East Road, Shijie Town
Returns of National Treasure
Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.
May 18 - August 27, 2023
Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng
Hong Kong
The Dragon Boat Water Parade of Tai O
Every year during the Dragon Boat Festival, three fishermen's associations in Tai O come together to organise the Dragon Boat Water Parade. Also known as the 'Deities Parade', the event was recognised on China's third national list of intangible cultural heritage in 2011. It offers an opportunity to experience Hong Kong's traditional culture up close.
June 22, 8AM - 2PM
Tai O, Lantau Island
2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races
The 2023 Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races is making a return after a four-year hiatus. Come join thousands of dragon boat athletes from around the world on June 24-25 — the exhilarating races, as well as selfie opportunities at the LINE FRIENDS Hello Hong Kong Dragon Boats Photo Spots, will make your weekend in Hong Kong truly unforgettable!
June 24 to 25, 2023
Off Tsim Sha Tsui East Promenade
Dragon Boat Comedy Show
This week at TakeOut Comedy! House Rules: Please arrive at 8.45PM; First Come, First Seated; No touching the comedians!
June 23, 21:00 - 22:30
TakeOut Comedy Club, NO.34 Elgin Street, Central
The Bonded City
Bond meets The Usual Suspects as Secret Theatre returns to Hong Kong this May for their most immersive show to date.
June 23 - 24, 7PM - 10PM
Secret Location - MI6 HQ, Shop 1 - Ground Floor, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Hong Kong
The Taste of Marie-Antoinette
Famous for her extravagance, Queen Marie-Antoinette is a controversial figure in French History. In this conversation, L'ÉCOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewelry Arts, offers an intimate journey through Versailles and the Queen's apartments to grasp the extent of her ultimate elegance and her jewellery collection, now one of the most legendary in the world.
June 24, 4PM - 5PM
Theatre, Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Hong Kong Illustration and Creative Show 5
Starting in 2019, this is the largest illustration and creative design festival in Hong Kong! It provides different platforms to support more exhibition opportunities for brands engaged in illustration, cultural creativity, design and other fields. Visitors will have a chance to see more than 400 Illustration creators and explore the immersive art experience, including Live Drawing / Art Gallery / AR Visual Art etc.
June 24 - 25, 2023
Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, NO.1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon
JULIAN JORDAN [#60]
Dutch DJ and music producer from Apeldoorn. He is best known for the songs "Kangaroo" with Sander van Doorn and "BFAM" with Martin Garrix.
June 24, 10PM - June 25, 6AM
Department & Co., UG/F, California Tower, 30-36 D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central
A Night to Remember
Recoroad X Simply Rock Studio present a night to remember.
Lineup: Twelve Eight, The Earth, Sojourners, Vanish
June 24, 8PM - 11PM
Dairy, Fringe Club, NO.2 Lower Albert Rd, Central
DISCOVER THE DEPTH OF BLUE ｜Johnnie Walker Blue Label
Step into a realm of opulence with Johnnie Walker Blue Label and have a rare opportunity to luxuriate in an immersive experience of Johnnie Walker Blue Label's Craft to Rarity and Flavours at LANDMARK from June 3 to 29. Beyond the mere act of tasting, whisky lovers are invited to delve deeper into the world of Johnnie Walker Blue Label with a multi-sensorial experience.
* Part of the flooring in the exhibition areas is reflective; wearing skirts is not recommended.
* Part of the exhibition supports audio guide. Chinese sessions are available 11AM - 1PM Daily. English sessions are available 1PM - 8PM daily.
June 3 to 29, 11AM - 11.30PM
Moet Hennessy Diageo Hong Kong, SHOP 220-221, 2/F, LANDMARK ATRIUM, NO.15 Queen's Road, Central
World Refugee Day 2023
Come join us for a fun-filled day featuring:
EXPERIENCES - Human Library, henna, tinikling, African Djembe tryouts, mini leather wallet-making workshop, and interactive information points to learn more about how we bring dignity back to our refugee clients.
PRODUCT BOOTHS - Made by the refugee ladies from our LEAD program (Ladies Empowerment Art & Design), and of our various partners.
PERFORMANCES - African Djembe drumming, dance, musical performances, cultural diversity fashion show… and much more!
June 25, 12:00 - 20:00
PMQ, NO.3 Aberdeen Street, Central
Echoes Of Glass
Join the Vox String Quartet for an afternoon of the finest contemporary music set in Wan Chai's magnificent Sky Chapel with spectacular views across the city.
June 24, 4PM - 5PM
Methodist International Church of Hong Kong, 22 Floor, Sky Chapel, NO.271 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai
Sharing on Open Relationship / Polyamorous Family
Hate to be alone but unwilling to get into a relationship; Longing for a sense of security yet refuse to be bound; Want to be casual in a relationship but worry about being a player or stuck in a repeating emptiness? Is "open relationship" an irresponsible practice? What is a "polyamorous family"? If you share similar struggles, we welcome you to join us and share your vulnerabilities, doubts and failures; together, we explore the path in going forward.
June 24, 12:00 - 15:00
Eaton HK, 1/F Kino, NO. 380 Nathan Road, Kowloon
Pride in the Voices
Come and listen to the Hong Kong Gay Men’s Chorus on the evening of June 22 for a night full of Pride with Pop. Listen to the boys sing classic contemporary pop music, including solos, duets, and full chorus numbers.
June 22, 8PM - 9PM
Terrible Baby, Music Room, 4/F, Eaton HK, NO.380 Nathan Road, Hong Kong
Bass Vault Vol.1
Kickstarting a new event series by @core.of.the.horizon. Bass Vault is where you find the finest hard and bass music in Hong Kong. Featuring Scaro, Cyrus Gold, Alpha, Middx and Khazed for VOL 1.
June 22, 11PM - 4AM
Zeus, 22/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Central
Intro to Social Dance
Come join us for social dancing and learn how to have fun on the dance floor with the Brazilian master of fun, China SoulZouk! Whether you have no experience or are a seasoned dancer, this session is for you! Bring your own drinks and snacks to share, and let's party.
June 25, 16:00 - 22:00
5678 Studio, #17D, NO.40 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Hong Kong
1-HK Wine Tasting Event
In the tasting, we will use two quality wine samples to demonstrate the wine tasting skills for you. It's Free & Fun! Let's drink with us!
June 23, 17:00 - 18:00
Pinewood Wine Society, #Unit 805, NO.4 Hok Yuen Street East, Hung Hom
Pop, Classic and Hard Rock
Live Music: Strange Brew, The Limetones, Tufnel's Eleven.
June 24, 9.30PM - Late
The Aftermath, L/G, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Central
Pak Shui Wun Beach Cleanup
Green Hour welcomes you to join us for our next cleanup. We look forward to seeing everyone there!
June 25, 11:00 - 14:00
Ma Wan Beach, Ma Wan Public Pier, Ma Wan
Ethiopian Dinner & Coffee Meetup
Eating Ethiopian/Eritrean food has always been a social event. It is a shared experience that includes everyone around the table and creates a communal feeling for everyone involved. In addition to its flavourful dishes, stews and spices, the cuisines also feature a strong culture around how food is served and shared with friends and family.
June 23, 19:00 - 21:00
Africa Center Hong Kong, 12/F, NO.21 Hillwood Road, TST
"HOPE" by Patricia Piccinini
The immersive exhibition HOPE showcases sculptural, photographic, and filmic works by Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. The exhibition delves into our hopes and fears about the impact of science on humanity.
May 24 – September 3, 2023
1/F, 3/F JC Contemporary, 1/F F Hall, Tai Kwun
SummerFest 2023
The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free 'Fun in the Sun' activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include 'Sun & Sand' in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant 'Sunny Side Up' installation; a 12-metre 'Great Blue Whale'; a golden 'Sunflower Field'; and a special exhibition titled 'One Citybus', which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.
June 9 - July 23, 2023
Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central
Double Ducks
Anchored on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, adjacent to Tamar Park and the Central and Western Promenade (Central), the rubber duck is the icing on the cake for the 10th-anniversary milestone, witnessing this memorable historical moment and agreeing to spend a good time with the public and travellers.
June 10 - 23, 2023
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong
Virtually Versailles
Relive the magic of Versailles - admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France's grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens, and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette's bedchamber.
April 19 - July 9, 2023
Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Marc Riboud – From France to China
This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present the "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.
May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM
f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong
Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass
The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.
May 18 - August 27, 2023
University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong
Macao
Tun Ng Festival (Dragon Boat Festival)
This old Chinese festival is to commemorate the heroic poet Wat Yuen who protested against corruption by drowning himself. Today all celebrations are concentrated on the famous Dragon Boat Races, which in Macao takes place on the Nam Van Lake. Many local teams and foreign teams take part in this colourful event.
June 22, 2023
Nam Van Lake
Sea of Plastic: A Recycled Art Exhibition
“Sea of Plastic: A Recycled Art Exhibition” is organized by the Institute of Science and Environment at the University of Saint Joseph (ISE/USJ), which aims to raise awareness about the need to protect our coastal ecosystems and oceans from plastic pollution. The theme of the exhibition is recycled art, highlighting the effects of plastic pollution on our oceans and coasts.
June 5 to June 23, 2023
Monday to Sunday from 9AM to 9pm
Circle Hall, Level 3, The Venetian Macao
"RAINBOW IN DISGUISE" Sculpture Exhibition
Artist Tchusca Songo creates art pieces in exhibit from objects picked up at Hac-Sá beach such as plastic, pocket lighters, tree trunks, driftwood, bottles, shoes, beach toys abandoned by tourists and residents, lost objects, anything brought by the ripple or unearthed by the waves.
June 115 - July 15, 2023
Monday - Saturday: 14:00 to 19:00
Creative Macau, G/F Macau Cultural Centre Building, Xian Xing Hai Avenue, Macao
The Moment - Winter Chiang’s Theater
Macao Theatre Documents Exhibition 2023
In the darkness and light of theatre and the unexpected encounter with non-conventional theatre, the decisive moments of photographers capture the unrepeatable movements that would become the future theatre archive.
June 3 - 28, 11:00 - 19:30
Macao Theatre Culture Institute
Star Chasing Dreams
Exhibition of Scientist Spirit Theme. Facing the Scientist Spirit Tour Project of Generation Z.
April 30 - July 2, 2023
Macao Science Center, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao Science Center
"My Nini" – Huang Benrei Works Private Collection Exhibition
The exhibition showcases a series of 27 paintings and sculptures featuring the rabbit character "Nini" as the main theme, leading the audience into Huang Benrei’s artistic world.
March 31 - June 31, 2023
H853 Art Space, R67, H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau
Summer Love
Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.
March 31 - June 30, 2023
Galaxy Art, 1067-1069, 1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao
