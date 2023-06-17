  1. home
15 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Beijing

By That's Beijing, June 21, 2023

Recommended

Hubei Discovery Trip @Jing Yaa Tang

Chef Li Dong draws creative inspiration from the diverse culinary traditions of Hubei, a province known for its lakes and abundant fish and rice. At Jing Yaa Tang, the one-Michelin starred restaurant in The Opposite House Beijing, guests can indulge in the limited-time Hubei Discovery menu until August 31. This menu showcases the rich Chu culture, which flourished in Hubei during ancient times. The region's unique geographical location blends various Chinese cuisines, resulting in a fusion of flavors. From Wuhan's vibrant street food scene to Jingzhou's river delicacies, the menu highlights iconic dishes like "Guo Zao" appetizers, shrimp "zha" spring rolls, fish cake with wood ear, pickled pepper and garlic eel, and osmanthus-infused desserts. It's a culinary journey through Hubei's rich gastronomic heritage.

Available until August 31.

The Opposite House, Beijing

Music

Showcase with Alton Miller

Calling all House music enthusiasts! This exceptional evening is tailored just for YOU! Prepare to be enchanted as the talented Alton Miller, a Detroit-based producer, singer, and percussionist, takes the stage at both Apollo and Migas Mercado on Friday, June 23. With a legacy spanning three decades, this Asia tour finale in Beijing is your chance to witness a true maestro behind the decks.

June 23, 5PM - 10PM 

Apollo x Adeen Records showcase with Camille & Special K 

Apollo, South-west Side of 1F, Pacific Century Place, No.2 Gongti North Street, Chaoyang

June 23, 10PM - Late

After Party @Migas with OSHI 

Migas Mercado, 7/F North Zone, China World Mall, No. 1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

the fin

Genre: Indie, Pop.

June 22, 2023

Omni Club, B103, Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, NO.9 Tianqiao S. Ave., Xicheng

Casino Demon Beijing Special

Genre: Punk, Rock.

June 22, 2023

Full Of Beijing, 2-103, Bld. 4, NO. Aoyuanxi Road, Chaoyang  

Drum Tower Sunset Concert

Lineup: Zhangfa Wu, Juan Wang, Qianqian Zhang, SZX Quantet, Simplicity Lover, Ghostnote+, Residence A.

June 22, 16:00 - Late

Moonee, Rooftop & Underground, No.51 Jiuguloudajie, Xicheng

Olympic Forest Park Music Festival

Amazing lineup, inlcuding B3 Rich & 3Bangz, TangoZ, Y.O.U.N.G, BrothaHood.

June 22 - 23, 2023

Performance stage, Olympic Forest Park South Gate, Chaoyang 

Fangzhou Liveshow

Amazing lineup, including FLAME FRESH, Kittenap, Psycho, MoonSerpent, MaxLeo, ARK

June 24, 20:00 - Late

Mei Live, 2/F, NO.109 Xidanbei Ave., Xicheng 

Monster Project China Tour

Genre: Pop rock, Disco, Punk, Garage.

June 24, 2023

MAO Livehouse, NO.111 Gulou East Main Street, Dongcheng

The 7th Dreampop Music Festival

Lineup: Yumi Zouma(NZ), polly(JP), 2D Foil, Agoraphobia.

June 25, 2023

Omni Club, B103, Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center, NO.9 Tianqiao S. Ave., Xicheng

Arts

"A Momentary Spring" Contemporary Exhibition

Delve into an unprecedented artistic experience as sixteen renowned contemporary artists unveil their exclusive creations in collaboration with the exhibition's theme and space.

Until July 1, 2023

Beijing Times Art Museum, NO.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

"Bon Moment"

Drawing inspiration from ancient agricultural manual during the Han Dynasty, the title "Bon moment" emphasizes the significance of timing in the art of farming. In sync with the 17th edition of the Croisements Festival, the "Bon Moment" exhibition showcases thirteen French and Chinese artists. Through their artworks, these talented individuals explore diverse themes such as the planet, humanity, animals, myths, the unknown, solitude, weariness, disappearance, and rebirth, presenting a multitude of spontaneous and pluralistic world visions.

Until July 9, 10:00 - 18:00

Red Brick Museum, Shunbai Road, Chaoyang

Light of Wisdom: Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Exhibition

This exhibition, with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) culture as the main line, carefully selects more than 500 pieces of cultural relics, supplemented by more than 200 pieces (sets) of medicinal materials, aiming to fully present the TCM cultural system with a long history and unique concepts, and deeply reflect the essence, development and outstanding contribution to the world of the independent knowledge system of TCM.

Open since January 18, 9:00 - 17:00

National Museum of China, No. 16 East Chang'an Street, Dongcheng

Lifestyle

Thanks For All The Fish

Book roomer, Flea Market, The Bar... déjà yu Recycle Store is saying goodbye to all friends.

June 17 - 30, 2023

déjà yu Recycle Store, Sanlitun Beijing 

Hua Hua Theater Festival

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary Hua Hua Theater Festival at Hua Hua Land, a mini getaway filled with immersive theater, trendy markets, stage bars, and interdisciplinary exchanges. Enjoy exclusive discounts on festival performances and complimentary access to the market (with a theater ticket), ensuring a joyful all-in-one experience.

June 22 - 24, 2023

Hua Hua Land, 3/F, Garry Culture Center Beijing

Southeast Asia Food Tourism Cultural Festival

Enjoy F&B, travel deals, and cultural events from Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Laos.

June 22 - 24, 2023

West side, Chang'an Mills, Shijingshan

