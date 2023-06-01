26 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

Recommended



Summer Special @Chao Yue

Chao Yue, redefine Chao Shan cuisine to a whole new level. We take you on a journey with a different perspective of Chao Shan cuisine to discover and explore the beauty and secrets of Creative Modern Chao Shan Cuisine and experience the five senses design through the menu.

Come for a unique celebration of the Dragon Festival, and discover the traditional and special chaoshanese flavor. There's a limited late-night set menu for two here at Chao Yue which will be served at 20:30.

There will also be an exclusive extra discount for champagne: Krug 171.

Please contact Chao Yue customer service for more details or a further reservation.



Tel: 18922252999

Chao Yue, NO.36, West gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

Dragon Boat Festival @Jojo's



Immerse yourself in a serene and comfortable evening breeze, accompanied by enchanting and romantic music. From June 21 to 24, JoJo's presents a special guest band, creating an extraordinary ambiance amidst the flickering lights. Let the soft singing and murmuring melodies transport you into a one-of-a-kind Dragon Boat Festival holiday experience.



June 21 - 24, from 6PM

Jojo's Riverside, B11 Zhujiang Party Pier, Yuejiang Xilu, Haizhu

Dragon Boat Festival @Coco's



Live party band with tequila shots every hour and more! Enjoy a special Dragon Boat Festival at Coco's with friends!



June 21 - 24, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Dragon Boat Festival @Zapata's



Experience a soothing and cozy night breeze at Zapata's complemented by beautiful and romantic music. Join us for a special performance by a hand-picked band, creating an enchanting atmosphere amidst the warm glow of lights. Indulge in the soft tunes and immerse yourself in a unique Dragon Boat Festival holiday like no other.



June 22, from 5PM

Zapata's Party Bar, A21 Zhujiang Party Pier, Yuejiang Xilu, Haizhu

Bar Takeover @WooBar



W Guangzhou welcomes RJ Steiner, the founder of Shanghai's renowned 白8, for an exclusive bar takeover event alongside WooBar Chief Miologist Dennis on June 23-24. Experience a fusion of Chinese and Western culture with the unique blend of new style BAIJIU and Chinese Green Tea.



June 23 - 24, 21:00 - 23:30

WooBar, 1/F, W Guangzhou

AMA Dragon Boat Festival Party & Open Day



Are you ready to embark on an extraordinary journey that combines educational excellence and traditional Chinese culture? We are thrilled to invite you and your family to the AMA Preschool Open Day, themed around the vibrant Dragon Boat Festival, on June 24. This event promises to be a day filled with excitement, learning, and unforgettable experiences for both children and parents.



June 24, 9.30AM - 12PM

AMA Preschool Campus, TIT Intelligence Park, Tianhe

Food & Drink



Brand New Semi-Buffet @G

CBD lunch value on the rise?! G Restaurant of Grand Hyatt Guangzhou welcomes its new Chef de Cuisine Frankie Zhou. Not only has he elevated the quality of the daily semi-buffet lunch, but the evening a la carte menu also offers innovative chef’s specialities.



Semi buffet promotion price: RMB158

A new selection of main courses at RMB 38 or above

Available from June, 2023

G Restaurant, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, NO.12 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Celebrate Graduation



Enjoy a special set menu at a choice of 3/5 from Morton's seasonal delights, starting from RMB148.



Valid till August 20, 2023

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe

Dragon Boat Brunch

Enjoy a special Dragon Boat brunch in the heart of the city! Relax and kick off your holiday in style!



June 22 - 24, from 11:30

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

Taste of Summer @Catch



Savor every bite as you explore our seasonal menu at Catch. Each thoughtfully crafted dish offers the feeling of summer, and features some of the best seasonal fruits and vegetables. Book your table now and experience the taste of summer like never before!



Available from June 20, 2023

Catch, 100/F, Four Seasons Guangzhou, NO.5 Zhujiang West Road, Tianhe

Drama & Show @The Roof Bar



Indulge in the ultimate luxury with fine wine and caviar!



June 1- 30, 2023

The Roof Bar, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music



Birdstriking, Lonely Lears

Description: Birdstriking is indie rock, Lonely Lears is post-punk à la Joy Division.

Entrance fee: RMB218-258

ROSlive, NO.11 East 1st Stree, TopChain Link, NO.88 Xinjiaozhong Road, Haizhu

Friday, June 23

Shawn Wolfe

Description: Pop-rock. Shawn's electric fingers will impress anybody as he creates fun loops while shredding and playing multiple guitar styles for our entertainment.

Entrance fee: Free, but go on, buy a drink

Happy Monk Lumina, Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou

Lifestyle



La Fete Du Pain Canton

La Fete Du Pain Canton at K11 Shopping Art Center presents over 60 bread brands, distributed throughout various regions such as Guangzhou, Foshan, Dongguan, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Zhongjiang, Hong Kong, and Macao, as well as independent bakery brands.



June 22 - 24, 2023

K11 Art Mall, NO.6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Dragon Boat Festival Art and Food Party



Come to the right place and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Pearl River!



June 22 - 24, 12:00 - 20:00

Lumina Guangzhou, NO.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Guangzhou



From June 15 to 30, two cinemas in Guangzhou will open a Dutch film tour for Guangdong audiences! "2023 Netherlands Film Festival" has finally arrived in South China!



June 15 - 30, 2023

Cinema Palace, 4/F, IGC, 222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhde

BROADWAY CINEMA Capitamall SKY+Guangzhou, Shop L501, Yunshang 5th Floor, Kaide Plaza, No. 890 Yuncheng West Road, Baiyun

Art



Multicivilization-the Oiuci Caves Art

Along the Ancient Silk Road

The exhibition is divided into three units: "Inheritance of Wisdom", "Historical Memory" and "Innovation and Development", and displays 62 exhibits, including mural works depicting the folk art style of ancient Qiuci society in Kyzyl Grotto mural art, representative modern and modern folk objects related to the mural content of Kuqa, and cultural and creative derivatives of Kyzyl Grotto mural art.



June 10 - August 10, 2023

The Memorial Museum of Generalissimo Sun Yat-sen's Mansion, NO.18 Dongsha Jie, By Fangzhi Road, Haizhu

A Recluse's Book of Time



Yang Guoxin uses an unhurried pen to record the world's fireworks, war, love and turmoil, life and death. The exhibition displays over 100 works from Yang Guoxin.



June 10 - September 16, 2023

Harmony & Beauty Arts Centre, The Flower Pavilion of Yuexiu Park, Yuexiu





Impression Monet



Authorized by Michael OMara Books, a well-known publishing house in London, the exhibition is based on the "Monet's Cat" picture book co-created by the famous children's book author Lily Murray, a graduate of Kingston University in London, and Becky Cameron, a well-known illustrator who graduated from Cambridge College of Art, as the main curatorial line, and narrates the "Monet's Cat" in the picture book.



June 19 - September 18, 2023

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Plaza, No. 228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

The Insight of Cantonese Heritage



If a city is a historical picture, then intangible cultural heritage is a touch of coloring. The Canton Place heritage awakens the vitality of Lingnan's heritage.



June 22 - July 22, 2023

The Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Girls'power



Friends who come to the exhibition can see her soft, fragile, powerful, and different sides!



June 17 - July 22, 2023

04:59 ART SPACE, 4 Shamian South, Liwan

West of Yangguan Pass



The exhibition gathers 136 exquisite cultural relics from various regions of Xinjiang from the pre Qin to the Song and Yuan dynasties, presenting us with the prosperity and grandeur of the integration of Western Region culture and Central Plains civilization for thousands of years.



April 29 - October 29, 2023

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, 22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu District

Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.



May 11 - June 19, 2023

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Art In The Age Of Victoria



The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.



April 28 - July 30, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Bronze Mirror in the Collection

In ancient times, bronze mirrors were closely related to People's Daily life and were indispensable utensils. At the same time, the bronze mirror is an exquisite artefact. It is a gem of our ancient cultural heritage because it is well made, beautiful in form, gorgeous in pattern and rich in inscriptions.

April 20 - August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

VOYAGE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE



This exhibition presents lacquerware artworks from the Kangxi era of China and the Louis XIV period of France, initiating an artistic dialogue between two great cultural figures and their countries. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a digital art experience on the same theme, which allows for interactive participation by the audience.

March 30 - June 25, 2023

chi K11 Art Space, 4/F, K11, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

