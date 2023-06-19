Month of Downpours Ahead as Plum Rain Season Hits Shanghai

You see that rain outside your window? We’re afraid you’d better get used to it, as the plum rain season is upon us.

Expect rain, rain and more rain over the next few weeks; The Weather Channel is forecasting showers, thunderstorms, or "tons of rain" (is that a technical term?) on 10 of the following 14 days alone.



This year plum rain season officially started on Saturday, June 17 – five days later than last year, but still two days earlier than usual.

It lasts 23 days on average, while last year's was just 19 days.

Before you get your hopes up, however, in 2021 it went on for a month. And in 2020 it got all Biblical, with the deluge lasting 40 days and 40 nights.

Finally, let's all get on our hands and knees and pray for no repeat of 1954, the longest plum rain season in history at a bone-soaking 58 days.

What are the Plum Rains?



The East Asian rainy season, or meiyu (literally 'plum rains' – the fruit ripens during this period) usually starts in June and can last all the way into August.

It is the result of a weather front (a boundary separating two masses of air of different densities) that is created when the moist air over the Pacific meets the cooler continental air mass.

When the moist air is cooled, the water within it condenses into drops heavy enough to be pulled down by gravity and, well... raindrops keep falling on our heads.



This front moves back and forth as the cool and warm air masses battle it out, ending only when a warm air mass from the south, associated with the subtropical ridge, is strong enough to push the front north and away.



Be careful wishing for that subtropical ridge, though: not only does the mercury soar to uncomfortable levels; most tropical cyclones form on the side of it, which means monsoon season.

