13 Ways to Show Dad You Love Him This Father's Day

Father's Day @ Azul Group

Take your dad to any Azul Group restaurant on Father's Day and enjoy RMB61.8 off any bill over RMB200. There are five concepts across seven venues to choose from!

Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Azul Italiano (North Bund), 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Azul Italiano (1000 Trees), L1F-14, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 莫干山路600号，L1F-14，近昌化路.

Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号， 2楼.

Colca Heng Shan, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 地址 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉.

Xouk by Azul 1000 Trees, 5/F, 1000 Trees, 600 Moganshan Lu, by Changhua Lu 大洋晶典5楼, 莫干山路600号, 近昌化路

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Father's Day Specials @ Lounge by Topgolf

In celebration of Father's Day, Lounge by Topgolf is offering BOGO on selected beer, whisky and games. They are also running the below flash sale.

Sun June 18, 11am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Father's Day 2-4-1 Pizza @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Father's Day sees an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long, as well as the option of free flow drinks from just RMB158 at lunch and happy hour in the afternoon.

Sun June 18, 11am-Late.



D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Brunch with Dad @ Cages Jing'an



This Sunday, treat dad to an expanded Cages brunch buffet, which includes a special carving station for the dads, featuring their signature smoked prime rib, pulled pork tacos and wagyu brisket for the same great deal of RMB188.

On top of that, Because it’s his day, Cages will expand their RMB88 free flow to include all of their delicious draft craft beer.

So head along and celebrate from 11-2pm this Sunday, where kids can play and dads can enjoy great food and drink on their special day!

Sun June 18, 11am-2pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Father’s Day Champagne Brunch @ The Stage, The Westin Bund Center



The Stage Brunch is back in full swing, now open on two floors, including the renowned Prego Restaurant.

Special highlights:



Imported Fresh Oysters with Caviar Bar

Champagne Free Flow

God Father Cocktail

Gift for each Father

Live Acrobatic Show & DJ

Sun June 18, 11.30am-2.30pm; RMB695 per adult, RMB308 per child.

The Stage, Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号上海威斯汀大饭店一楼, 近广东路.

Father's Day Family Concert @ The Pearl



The Pearl continue their mission to introduce the next generation to the thrill of live entertainment this Father's Day, with the second in their series of family-friendly Sunday afternoon shows – and fans of all ages welcome.



The Pearl’s Red Stars will be banging out the classics from Abba to Adele, Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, Madonna to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift to Tina Turner, and much, much more!

There will also be a couple of very special support acts, with the two Battle of the Band winners from our Family Carnival back in May – IDK of Britannica and The Basement Project of WISS – taking the stage from 12.30pm.

READ MORE: WIN! Pop Music Family Concert This Father's Day Sunday

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun June 18, 12 midday doors, 12.30pm Battle of the Band winners, 1pm Pop Music Family Concert; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dad's Day Happy Hour & Set Lunch @ Yugo Bar & Grill





At Yugo Grill & Bar they know what Dad wants. Dad wants a seven-hour happy hour. Fathers enjoy RMB25 Asahi, Shpritzer and Plum Rakija from 12 midday to 7pm, while bottles of Prosseco are just RMB98 and Spritz RMB45 over the same.

There is also a set lunch of soup of the day, Yugo meatballs with mashed potatoes and cabage salad for RMB118, which includes a drink.

Sun June 18, 12 midday to 7pm.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Father's Day Brunch Buffet @ Scena, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong



Swank it up at Scena Italian Restaurant in the The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong this Father's Day, with a sumptuous buffet, including fresh seafood and handmade pasta.

Sun June 18, 12.15-3pm; RMB508+ per person.

Scena Italian Restaurant, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Father's Day Egyptian BBQ Takeover @ Bubba's Food Co.



Head on down to Bubba's Food Co. Sunday afternoon for a Father's Day Egyptian BBQ Takeover, with kofta, kebabs and shish tawook all on the menu, plus happy hour all day. There will also be live music, and the venue is dog friendly.



Sun June 18, from 12 midday.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Luke & OJ on Father's Day @ Cotton's



Head along to Cotton's, where you can celebrate Father's Day with music from Luke & OJ, and also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden; enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun June 18, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Let Dad Meat His Match @ Tacolicious



In celebration of Father's Day, Tacolicious is inviting all the dads to fill up of BBQ skewers and BOGO beers.

Sun June 18, from 3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Father's Day @ Geneva



Over at Geneva, say thanks to Dad with an all-you-can-eat BBQ for RMB198, and half price for kids. And add two-hours free flow for just RMB100.

Sun June 18, 4-7pm.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

My Dear Father: Soprana Linxiao Zhang’s Ode to Father's Day @ Shanghai Symphony Hall



If "Music is the Science of the Soul," as Yo-Yo Ma once said, then vocal music should be the most direct way of performing music that can strike the heart.

Linxiao Zhang, a young Soprano and the leading vocal artist of this concert, will bring us an 'Ode to Father's Day,' touching the heart of attendees with her wonderful voice.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun June 18, 7.15pm; RMB89-989.

Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路.

