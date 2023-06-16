14 Amazing Trips to Take This Summer

7-Day Southern Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar





Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages.



Acquaint yourself with exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics.

On this seven-day tour you'll travel through Xinjiang's vast deserts and plateaus, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenly Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

3-Day Dragon Boat Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

A weekend away from city, crowds, noise – allow peace, mindfulness, healing and gratitude to restore you.

This Dragon Boat Holiday, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat.

Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 650 yogis to Anji Mountain for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Home for the retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest.

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

3-Day Xingchang Hiking & Fairyland Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

TLocated in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

4-Day October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang Village for the October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat, having first journeyed there in 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 650 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the three-day retreat is a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a huge bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!



In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

3-Day Rafting & Hiking in Beautiful Shimen Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

A special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. Take in rafting and swimming, and hike the ancient trail from Zhejiang to Anhui Province.

Huihanggudao, or Huihang Ancient Road, is an ancient trade route followed by the merchants between Anhui and Zhejiang, playing an important role in Chinese history like the Silk Road and Tea Route.



It is known for the best hiking routes near Shanghai, yet is relatively unknown, so it's a great way to get away from the crowds and hectic city life.

Enjoy authentic lunches in village restaurants, beautiful scenery and much more, all with the new friends you’ll meet along the way!

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

11-Day North Xinjiang: Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village & Kanas Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Xinjiang, such a vast land! No matter what you want to experience from a trip, you can find something interesting there. But how to explore the beauty of the biggest province in China as traveler?

This 11-day tour will provide you with the best answer! Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village, Kanas Lake… both of the stunning scenes in northern Xinjiang and amazing cultural landscapes in southern Xinjiang have been included!

2-Day High-End Luxury Resort Yunshang Qingxi Hotel



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Yunshang Qingxi Hotel is in Xikou, a national 5A-level scenic spot in Ningbo, Zhejiang. Located in Shanglianggang Scenic Area, known as the 'Second Lushan Mountain,' the high-end luxury resort hotel is surrounded by water, lush forest coverage and beautiful scenery, offering a perfect vacation experience integrated with the ecological environment.

The hotel’s design takes the Ningbo architectural philosophy as its keynote, with the combination of wood and stone that perfectly match the aesthetics of the surrounding forest. The mountains and fields harmoniously embrace the wooden villas, offering you the opportunity to return to nature.



8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



8-Day Tibet: Lhasa, Yamdrok tso-Shigatse & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Start out in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, and the political, economic, cultural and religious center of Tibet, a city full of both human and natural landscapes. There visit Potala Palace, and explore its maze-like rooms and temples.

Head on to sacred Yamdrok Tso Lake, regarded as the "turquoise earrings scattered by a goddess." Pristine and free of pollution, its waters are as blue as a sapphire.

Visit the Tashilunpo Monastery, that houses a giant statue of the Maitreya Buddha, the biggest gilded statue of Maitreya in the world, as well as a tomb of all the Panchen Lama, adorned with jewels and gold.

Finally, take in amazing views of Mount Everest, the highest in the world, located in the border between China and Nepal.

3-Day Natural Anhui's Huizhou Grand Canyon



Image via Dragon Adventures



Located in Anhui Province, Huizhou Grand Canyon is known for its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. Here you can hike, climb, and jump into the pools for a swim. At night, light up the bonfire and get ready to party!

The area is also famed for its Hui Cuisine, one of China’s eight main cuisines; Hui Opera from which the Peking Opera originated; Hui rice paper for painting and calligraphy; and the Hui style of architecture with its beautiful and intricate bricks, stone and wood carvings.

