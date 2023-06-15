Join the 2nd Annual Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration

This Saturday, the 2nd Annual Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration will take place at the HA Design Center.

With the theme of 'Together We Stand,' the event will bring together both local and international artists, musicians, dancers, storytellers, and speakers to celebrate and share the colorful history of the newest US Federal holiday.

We caught up with one of the organizers, Colin C. Thompson, to learn about what Juneteenth Day is all about and what people can expect.

For those that don’t know, what is Juneteenth Day?

June 19th is a celebration known as Juneteenth Day, in recognition of the final emancipation of slaves in the United States of America.

This year marks the 158th anniversary of the announcement made on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, emancipating tens of thousands of slaves, closing the door on one of the last chapters of slavery in the USA.

Because Texas and the other Southern states that seceded from the union were ignoring President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863 throughout the Civil War, the announcement came to the Confederate states two-and-a-half years later.

Therefore, the enforcement of the Executive Order freeing all slaves in the Southern Confederate States didn't occur until the war ended.



In 1980, Texas became the first state to designate Juneteenth as a holiday. On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the bill into law, making Juneteenth the 11th holiday recognized by the federal government.



What can people expect from the event in Shanghai?

Black Americans often celebrate Juneteenth with festivals, food, singing of songs ('Lift Every Voice and Sing,' considered by many to be the National Anthem of Black-Americans), music, dancing and poetry sharing.

The Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration will have many of these activities and more. It will be a great time, and people of all cultures and nationalities are welcome to attend.

What will be some of the highlights?

We have some very talented musicians, poets, DJs, rappers and dancers who will be performing throughout the day. There will be vendors selling black cultural items.

Lastly, the US Shanghai Consulate General will give remarks on the importance of this American holiday.

How did you decide on this year’s theme, and what is its meaning?

Our theme of 'We Stand Together' is based on the importance of people – citizens of a community or country – coming 'together' to face adversity and overcome challenges.

The United States of America has come through a very difficult and tumultuous time, where much of our country is divided politically and culturally.

We think it’s time to highlight and reinforce the importance of coming together to overcome obstacles and achieve great things, and that we are stronger together than divided.

I think many people embodied this spirit in addressing the challenges in overcoming the pandemic, and we need to continue it in addressing other areas as well.

How can people get involved?

People can attend the event, which is free.

There are also still sereval volunteer roles on the day of the event, including: staffing our registration booth; assisting the performers; pre-opening setting up; and post-event clean up.

So tell a friend and bring someone with you to the 2nd Annual Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration.

2nd Annual Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration @ HA Design Center



Sat June 17, 1-6pm; Free Admission.



HA Design Centre, B1, 888 Dong‘an Lu.