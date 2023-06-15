Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

Okay, okay, some sensitive souls did notice.

Tremors were felt, but there were no immediate reports of damage, and the general Shanghai response – entirely admirably, in our opinion – was a resounding... meh.

The details, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center CENC: at 1.39am this morning, Thursday, June 15, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Qingpu District of Shanghai.

The epicenter was monitored at 31.07 degrees north latitude and 121.09 degrees east longitude (some 40 kilometers southeast of People's Square) with a focal depth of 8 kilometers.





Image via China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

It is not the first time Shanghai has been shaken by seismic activity.

In November 2021, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Yellow Sea (so a seaquake – exciting) off neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Some Shanghai residents reported that they felt dizziness, a slight trembling and buildings shaking, and those working in taller office buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.

And back in July 2014, two earthquakes struck in the space of a month, the first with a magnitude of 2.0 and the second of 1.3.



READ MORE: Shanghai 'Rocked' by Second Earthquake in a Month

A quick, yet thoroughly professional search on Google, took us to a site called sciencedirect.com (see – scientific = professional).

It came back with this:



"In general, the seismic hazard of Shanghai is low to medium, with a PGA value of 25 cm s−2 for a 90% probability of non-exceedance in 50 years."

We've got no idea what any of that means, but it sounds reassuring, right?

Non-exceedance is surely a good thing. And 50 years is a very long time.

We're choosing to take it that way, anyway.

Sleep easy, Shanghai.