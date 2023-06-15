  1. home
Shanghai Struck by Earthquake, Nobody Notices...

By Ned Kelly, June 15, 2023

Okay, okay, some sensitive souls did notice.

Tremors were felt, but there were no immediate reports of damage, and the general Shanghai response – entirely admirably, in our opinion – was a resounding... meh.

The details, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center CENC: at 1.39am this morning, Thursday, June 15, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Qingpu District of Shanghai.

The epicenter was monitored at 31.07 degrees north latitude and 121.09 degrees east longitude (some 40 kilometers southeast of People's Square) with a focal depth of 8 kilometers.

Weixin-Image_20230615105251.jpg

Image via China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC)

It is not the first time Shanghai has been shaken by seismic activity.

In November 2021, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck in the Yellow Sea (so a seaquake – exciting) off neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Some Shanghai residents reported that they felt dizziness, a slight trembling and buildings shaking, and those working in taller office buildings were evacuated as a safety precaution.

And back in July 2014, two earthquakes struck in the space of a month, the first with a magnitude of 2.0 and the second of 1.3.

READ MORE: Shanghai 'Rocked' by Second Earthquake in a Month

A quick, yet thoroughly professional search on Google, took us to a site called sciencedirect.com (see – scientific = professional).

It came back with this:

"In general, the seismic hazard of Shanghai is low to medium, with a PGA value of 25 cm s−2 for a 90% probability of non-exceedance in 50 years."

We've got no idea what any of that means, but it sounds reassuring, right?

Non-exceedance is surely a good thing. And 50 years is a very long time.

We're choosing to take it that way, anyway.

Sleep easy, Shanghai.

Earthquake

