The UK Government in China Wants Your Feedback

We semi regularly put your questions about life in China to the UK Government, and have received some very useful answers and information over the past few years.



Well, now they are after some feedback from you guys. Over to them:

"One of the most important things a British Embassy or Consulate General does is support British nationals abroad. "The British Embassy in Beijing would like to find out more about the British nationals resident in China. We want to better understand who you are, where you are and what you want to hear about from us or your local Consulate General. "To help us, we’d be grateful if you’d complete the below survey (via the QR code) by the end of June. The survey is anonymous and should take no more than five minutes to complete. "Your responses will help us make sure the information we share is as relevant, helpful and user-friendly as possible. It should also help us reach you more quickly in a crisis. "Thanks in advance for your help."

To take the simple survey, and help the UK Government in China help you, scan the QR code on the poster below...

Sign Up for the UK Consular WeChat Channel

This UK Consular channel keeps you up to date with their latest news and current trends in China which may affect British people.



