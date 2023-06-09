50 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan

"All In Also" Livehouse Special

Lineup: The Will On Kill, Horror Of Pestilence, Human Instrumentality Project, Lie To The Silence.



Genre: Rock, Pop

June 17, 2023

ALSOLIVE, 2/F, Block C, NO.6 Yixing Road, Shunde.

The Court Full of Fragrance



The exhibition invited nearly 50 influential artists in the contemporary bird-and-flower painting scene to participate in the exhibition, displaying nearly 300 Chinese bird-and-flower paintings.



June 6 - July 6, 2023

New Shi Wan Art Museum, NO.1 Laixiang Road, Chancheng

Love For Animal, Father's Day Workshop



Enjoy a lovely Sunday morning learning how to express our love for animals in the right way. Join a Dragon Boat making workshop with your father and create a memory of a lifetime. Suitable for kids 6-9yo, reservation needed.



June 18, 10:00 - 12:00

Read&See Bookstore, Shop 4-10, Block 1, NO.39 Lvjing 3rd Road, Chancheng

BOXES: Teng Fei, Tan Ping



Boxes have a unique position in art history, icon boxes in the Western Middle Ages, Buddhist niches and the treasure boxes in Chinese culture.



May 27 - July 31, 2023

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

The Summer Dream of Sicilia



The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie.



May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00

Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde

Zhuhai

Hollywood Classics Symphonic Suite Concert



Carefully selected music numbers from 10 classic Hollywood Classics.



June 16, 20:00

Zhuhai Grand Theatre, Shizimen CBD, Wanzhai Ave



Post-Rock GO! 2023 Zhu Hai



Lineup: DENG Yongpeng, Summer Fades Away, Amber Band, WhyOceans



Genre: Post-Rock

June 17, 20:00 - 22:30

Let's Livehouse, Let's Culture District, NO.70 Daisahn Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

Jinyinwan Market



The evening breeze, beachside scene, night market, delicious food, and fun activities.



May 27 - July 5, 16:00 - 22:00

Jinyinwan Park, Qinglv North Road, Zhuhai High Tech Zone

Huizhou

Dragon Boat Beach Festival

Let's welcome Summer in the best way ever, combining beach sports to a seamless Beach Music Party. Buy your ticket now and get roundtrip transportation, free drink, free shots, surf-skating classes, pet shirts and DISCOUNTS.



June 22 - 23, 2023

LOOP Surf Club, Room A8101-A8102, Huidong Dongsha Haibin Gathering and Packing Theme Hotel

Zhongshan



Haidu Market

Creative markets, themed car stalls and cultural performances.



Every Sunday, Friday, and Saturday, from May 29 until June 30, 2023

Haidu Plaza, Haidu Square, No.1 North Zhongxing Avenue, Guzhen Town

The Lawn Party Plan



Sing on the stars, dance on the grass. Using music to awaken the new vitality of the city. Unlock a new city pose with dance. Accompanied by moonlight and the chirping of insects. Encountering every Summer night song and dance dream with you!



Every Saturday, from May 29, 2023, until June 30, 2023

Dengdu Ecological Wetland Park, Near No. 9 Dongxing East Road, Guzhen Town

Stunning Jewelry



This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and its historical information, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.



May 18 - July 2, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Dongguan



WeDay Carnival

Experience the excitement of the WeDay Carnival in Dongguan. Enjoy thrilling rides, live performances, interactive games, delicious food, and immersive entertainment, creating a memorable and fun-filled event for all ages to enjoy.



June 16 - 18, 18:00 - 22:00

Area C, Guangda We Valley, Songshan Lake

Children in the Eyes of Cartoonists Around the World



In this festival for children, the Centennial National Comic Museum has prepared a series of surprises for everyone - new exhibitions, new animations, and new benefits.



June 1 - August 31, 2023

Centennial Chinese Comic Art Museum, No. 37 Hongmei Avenue, Hongmei Town

Sping Comes to South Guangdong



Exhibition of collections for the 15 Anniversary of the opening of Lingnan Art Museum.



May 26 - June 25, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street

Stones From Other Mountains



This exhibition showcases over 100 different types of art works, with a unique layout that perfectly integrates the large space on the fifth floor of the Dongdi Warehouse Gallery.



May 7 - July 7, 2023

Dongdi Warehouse Art Gallery, No. 60 Guanzhang Road

Bai Nian Xin Huo



The exhibition unveils and puts in discussion, Lin Zexu's good family style.



June 3 - October 10, 2023

The Opium War Museum, No. 88 Jiefang Road, Humen Town

Made in Dongguan



The exhibition consists of three parts: "Dongguan can make", "Dongguan at the end of the hot spot" and "Dongguan has been making". It selects about 250 pieces (sets) of products manufactured by more than 60 representative Dongguan enterprises to take you on a one-stop in-depth tour of "Made in Dongguan" and feel the manufacturing charm of "strength", "tide" and "FUN"! Let's go together.



May 18 - August 18, 2023

Dongguan Exhibition Center, 97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza

History of "The Yongle Canon"

The National Library and Dongguan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park jointly held the exhibition to let the audience fully appreciate the charm and grandeur of this Chinese classic, allowing the unique concept and wisdom of Chinese culture to bloom sustainably in the museum.



May 17 - August 20, 2023

DongGuan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park, No. 38 Chonghuan East Road, Shijie Town

Special Academic Seminar On Ceramic Artfresco

Explore the infinite possibilities of architectural art ceramics, and create a better life.



May 18 - September 18, 2023

China Architecture Ceramics Museum, Weimei Group, Beiwang Road, Dongguan

Exhibition Of Chinese Ancient Ink-stones

A total of 61 pieces of inkstone ware were selected for this exhibition. The exhibits date from the Han and Tang dynasties to the Ming and Qing dynasties.



May 18 - December 31, 2023

Songshan Lake Wangye Museum, Zone B, Songshan Lake Library, No. 1 Lizhi Road, Songshan Lake, Dongguan

The 8th Exhibition of Guangdong Contemporary Oil Painting

The exhibition focuses on reflecting the creative status and trends of oil painting in various periods in Guangdong Province.



May 16 - July 9, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

21 Space Art Museum, No.36, Zone H, Huifeng Center, No.1 Huifeng Road, Guancheng District

A Hundred Years of Elegance



Dongguan, a historically and culturally renowned city in Guangdong Province, is a treasure trove of Lingnan ancient culture with a rich heritage and a thriving community of intellectuals.



May 18 - June 25, 2023

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng District, Dongguan

Returns of National Treasure



Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.



May 18 - August 27, 2023

Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng

Hong Kong



FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2023

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is back! To take place at the Hong Kong Coliseum, this year’s event will see 11 core teams and five challenger teams battling for the title of champion. The six-day competitions will feature eight national teams, including China, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, Poland and Canada.



June 13 - 18, 2023

Hong Kong Coliseum

"HOPE" by Patricia Piccinini



The immersive exhibition HOPE showcases sculptural, photographic, and filmic works by Australian artist Patricia Piccinini. The exhibition delves into our hopes and fears about the impact of science on humanity.



May 24 – September 3, 2023

1/F, 3/F JC Contemporary, 1/F F Hall, Tai Kwun

Dan Ryan's Father's Day English Comedy Night



English stand-up comedy is back at Dan Ryan's for a special Father's Day show! Treat your Dad right with some good food, cocktails and comedy. And if you really want to treat your Dad, why not splurge on a VIP booth for him? He's done so much for you; it's the least you can do!



Jun 17, 20:00 - 21:30

Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill, #Shop G40, NO.200 Queen's Road East, Wanchai

Pride Month Disco Party



You are invited to celebrate Pride Month at Haus of Circuit Disco Party in support of Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023.



June 17, 9.00PM to Late

Petticoat Lane, 8/F, California Tower, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

"To Be Continued" Special Screening



Join us for a story about Hong Kong and Odell!



June 18, 19:00 - 20:30

Golden Scene Cinema, NO.2 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town

THE GLITCH MOB (US) Live in Hong Kong



The Glitch Mob (US) Live in Hong Kong - June 17 - a private warehouse in East Kowloon. Brought to you by Dark Metaz x Fiend x Yeti Out.



June 17, 9PM to Late

The Answer, 9/F, KT ONE, NO.158 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong

International Day of Yoga



The Consulate General of India Hong Kong's in-person International Day of Yoga event is back. Participate in our 2023 edition! Mats and water bottles will be provided. There is a provision for drinking water in the park.



June 17, 07:30 - 10:00

Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, NO.16 Eastern Street North

Make Music, Hong Kong! 2023



The sixth edition of Make Music, Hong Kong! will take place at The Fringe Club and The Wanch on June 16 & 17. 4 European bands and 16 local bands will present 24 concerts throughout the two-day music festival. Check out the line-up and programme!



June 16 - 17, 2023

The Wanch, 1/F, NO.90 Jaffe Road

Fringe Club, NO.2 Lower Albert Road, Central

Hong Kong Ukulele Festival 2023



Whether you are an adult or a child who knows how to play musical instruments, you are welcome to participate! There will be wonderful music performances on or off stage during the event as well as many fun game booths, music and handicraft workshops waiting for you. Visitors will enjoy the joy and vitality brought by music and the Hawaiian atmosphere.



June 17, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Rd, Central

French Bubble Market



Want to experience a French holiday with art, music, food and sparkling wine? The Cyberport shopping mall will be transformed into a French-style street. You can enjoy the "French style" picnic to experience the elegant and slow life aesthetics! Visitors can also go to the market to redeem two free glasses of sparkling wine with the shopping receipt of the day!



June 17 - 18, 2023

The Arcade at Cyberport, 100 Cyberport Rd, Telegraph Bay

SummerFest 2023



The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free 'Fun in the Sun' activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include 'Sun & Sand' in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant 'Sunny Side Up' installation; a 12-metre 'Great Blue Whale'; a golden 'Sunflower Field'; and a special exhibition titled 'One Citybus', which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.



June 9 - July 23, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Father's Day MICHELIN-starred Cognac Pairing Sensation Menu



MICHELIN-starred Cantonese restaurant Ming Court has specially crafted a 6-course Cognac Pairing Sensation Menu to delight dads on Father's Day, with the use of premium ingredients such as American jumbo oyster, local lobster to complement with two glasses of flavourful Cognac.



June 18, 2023

Ming Court, Level 6, Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Spend an Energetic Father's Day with Dad



Celebrate this Father's Day at the award-winning Chuan Spa for a tranquil escape, and break a sweat at the Health Club for an energetic day to take a break from the stress. Every dad can enjoy a complimentary Health Club one-day pass and enjoy a cup of wellness tea from TEA CHÂTEAU upon booking a 60-min or longer treatment at Chuan Spa from June 12 - 18, 2023.



June 12 - 18, 2023

Chuan Spa, Level 41, Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Double Ducks



Anchored on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, adjacent to Tamar Park and the Central and Western Promenade (Central), the rubber duck is the icing on the cake for the 10th-anniversary milestone, witnessing this memorable historical moment and agreeing to spend a good time with the public and travellers.



June 10 - 23, 2023

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition



The exhibition commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of superstar Leslie Cheung. Featuring his stage costumes, vinyl records, music and film work, awards and personal collections, the exhibition presents Cheung's legendary achievements in music and film and his influence on popular culture.



March 29 – October 9, 2023

2/F, Open Space, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Marc Riboud – From France to China



This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present the "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.



May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM

f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong

Virtually Versailles



Relive the magic of Versailles - admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France's grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens, and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette's bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Out of Thin Air:



Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution, in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions.



May 3 – September 4, 2023

Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Ancient Gold



The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years. It showcases more than 200 sets of ancient gold selected from generous donations.

February 22 - September 25, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Macao



2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

The Races will be held during the Duanwu Festival (Dragon Boat Festival), which includes small dragon boat local races on June 17 and standard dragon boat local races on June 18.



June 17 - 18, 2023

Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, Macao NamVan Lake

Father's Day Set Menu @Tam Chai Yu Chun



Nothing says celebration like a feast of Cantonese seafood delicacies. This Father's Day, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun is delighted to present two exquisite set menus with Deep-fried Crab Meat Puff with Shrimp Mousse, Boston Lobster with Cheese and E-fu Noodles, Signature Baked Chicken with Salt and Simmered Fish Maw with Chicken Soup. Book your table now, and make your family gathering an amazing one.



June 17 - 18, 2023

Tam Chai Yu Chun, 1001, 1/F, Galaxy Macau

Father's Day Set Menu @360° Cafe



This upcoming Father's Day, honor your beloved dad by treating him to a sumptuous lunch or dinner buffet featuring an expansive array of global flavors. Additionally, our dinner buffet boasts a delectable seafood platter that will undoubtedly captivate your daddy's palate and leave him yearning for seconds.



Lunch: 11.30AM - 1PM or 1.30PM - 3PM

Dinner: 6.30PM - 10PM

June 18, 2023

360° Cafe Address 60/F, Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre

Father's Day Set Menu @Terrazza



Bring Dad to Terrazza for a taste of la dolce vita as our chefs entice his taste buds with the authentic rustic fare of the North and Mediterranean flavors of the South. This year's special menu features the signature 1kg grilled T-bone steak, handmade pizza, pasta, and our signature tiramisu, prepared tableside. Book now for an unforgettable celebration with your family!



June 18, 2023

Terrazza Italian Restaurant, 2002, 2/F, Galaxy Macau

The 23rd Macao Lotus Flower Festival



During this period, potted lotus flowers will be placed in various locations in Macao outside the main exhibition area of Taipa Dragon Ring Portuguese Charm, for visitors to enjoy. A series of exhibitions and activities will be arranged, with rich content and easy to move and enjoy. Citizens are welcome to actively participate.



June 9 - 18, 2023

Taipahouses Museum, Macao

Star Chasing Dreams



Exhibition of Scientist Spirit Theme. Facing the Scientist Spirit Tour Project of Generation Z.



April 30 - July 2, 2023

Macao Science Center, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao Science Center

"My Nini" – Huang Benrei Works Private Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases a series of 27 paintings and sculptures featuring the rabbit character "Nini" as the main theme, leading the audience into Huang Benrei’s artistic world.



March 31 - June 31, 2023

H853 Art Space, R67, H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau

Summer Love



Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.



March 31 - June 30, 2023

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069, 1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao

