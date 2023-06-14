18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink
New A la Carte Menu @JIA
Don't miss out on JIA Chinese Restaurant's new a la carte menu launch on June 15 at Universal Beijing Resort, where Chef Danny Chong's extraordinary technique combines the ultimate taste of Cantonese cuisine with Huaiyang-inspired touches, making JIA the top-ranked Cantonese restaurant in Beijing according to Dianping.
Available from June 15, 2023
JIA Chinese Restaurant, 1/F, NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort
Father's Day Special Offer
Father's Day Set Menu at Keyaki
Exchange Restaurant
Celebrate Father's Day in style at Pan Pacific Beijing and treat your father to an unforgettable dining experience that combines authentic local flavors with a contemporary twist. Don't forget to express your gratitude and say thank you to our fathers while indulging in the specially crafted Father's Day Set Menu.
Father's Day Set Menu at Keyaki
Venue: Keyaki, 1/F
Time: June 18，11:30-14:00 / 17:00-21:00
Price: RMB868 for two persons
Father's Day Buffet at Exchange Restaurant
Venue: Exchange Restaurant, 1/F
Time: June 18，11:30-14:00 / 17:30-21:30
Price: RMB198 per person
June 18, 2023
Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Street, Xidan, Xicheng
Father's Day Brunch at N'Joy
Celebrate Father's Day with an indulgent Sunday Brunch at N'Joy Restaurant. Enjoy exquisite seafood, luxurious delicacies, live band performances, and a stunning outdoor garden area. Special offer at RMB799/person. Complimentary for seniors aged 70 and up. A paying guest is required to join as a companion in order to redeem this for each senior.
Available on June 18, 11:30 - 15:00
NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2A, Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang
Music
Yanqi Lake Music Festival 2023
Featuring a wide range of music genres: Pop, Rock, Rap and more!
June 17 - 18, 2023
East side, Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Center
"I Will Never" by BOB IS TIRED
Band BOB IS TIRED's latest album, 'I Will Never', China tour.
June 17, 2023
Fulang Livehouse, 2-103, Bld. 4, Yard 1, Aoyuan West Road, Chaoyang
Warmlive Vol.8
Genres: Citypop, Disco, Dreampop, EDM
June 17, 20:00
Imagine Imagination Space, NO.38 Xueqing Road, Haidian
Summer Party
Genres: Pop, Rock
Lineup: Steel Heart, 8 Immortals Restaurant, Boss First
June 17, 20:00
MAO Livehouse, NO.111 Gulou East Main Street, Dongcheng
"We So Xing" Concert
Lineup: MimikBank, BowAsWell.
June 18, 20:30
DDC, B1/F, NO.39 Shen Road, Chaoyang
Arts
The 8th ABC Art Book Fair
Founded in 2015, abC is dedicated to promoting local artists' books and independent publications in China as well as introducing excellent global publishers and institutions to establish a profound multilateral dialogue.
June 15 - 18, 2023
Beijing Quanyechang Cultural Arts Center, No.17 Lang Fang Tou Tiao, Xicheng
Ethereal Life in Paris: A World Tour
Exhibition With Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec is best known for his works depicting scenes from cabarets, theaters, dance halls, and brothels of late 19th-century bohemian Paris. The exhibition includes well over 200 exhibits highlighting some of the best-known images of this great artist.
April 20 - September 3, 2023
Millenium Monument Museum, Beijing
"Homage To 1953" Exhibition
The basis and outline of this exhibition originated from the first "National Folk Arts and Crafts Exhibition" organized by the Ministry of Culture in 1953. 170 pieces of arts and crafts were chosen from over 1,000 pieces of the "National Folk Arts & Crafts Exhibition" collections in the Tsinghua University Art Museum.
April 29 - August 30, 2023
Tsinghua University Art Museum, Tsinghua University Campus, Haidian
"WE LOVE CHINA" Exhibition
Whitestone Gallery has invited over 40 collaborating artists to create new representative works for this exhibition alongside a series of masterpieces from the gallery collection.
Exhibition Period
Part 1: May 27 - June 17
Part 2: June 24 - July 15
Whitestone Gallery, Sevenstar Street (E.), 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang
François Morellet and Jesús Rafael Soto
"OPTICAL & MOVEMENT"
The two artists met in 1956 and considered geometry as the best way to achieve their creative vision. French artist Morellet grasped the aesthetic potential of neon, before creating increasingly "baroque" works in the early 1990s, while Venezuelan-born Soto embraced Kinetic art principles. Each artist uniquely embodies post-war art through abstract experimentations with geometry, light, movement, and optical properties.
May 27 - October 8, 2023
Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing, China World Mall South Zone W.Bldg., NO.31 Jian'guomenwai Ave
Auspicious Beginnings: Joint Exhibition
Of Artifacts from the Palace Museum and Tibet
The exhibition demonstrates the diversity and artistic charms of Tibet-related cultural relics. In total, 108 pieces or sets of artefacts are on display.
April 29 - July 30, 2023
Palace Museum, NO.4 Jingshan Qianjie
Lifestyle
Xitieying Flea Market
Discover hidden treasures and unique finds at the Xitieying flea market in Beijing. Explore a vibrant array of antiques, vintage items, artwork, and local crafts, creating a memorable and exciting shopping experience for all.
Every Friday and Saturday, 14:00 - 22:00
Wanda Plaza, Xitieying, Fengtai
Chill Out Market
This market focuses on sports, sustainability and green lifestyle. Come and discover what it has to offer.
June 17 - 18, 9:00 - 20:00 (Workshop), 11:00 - 19:00 (Market)
JINTAI 5Lmeet, NO.20 Zhaofu Road, Dongcheng
CityLab Fair·Writing New Life
Experience the improvised comedy shows, browse through the diverse CityLab Fair's 40+ trendy brands, and engage in urban salons and lectures to explore the city's memories and emotional changes. Immerse yourself in curated exhibitions and join the eco-friendly "Cup Exchange Program" to write new life chapters with friends.
June 17 - 18, 2023
751 D·Park, Fashion Design Square, NO.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang
Panjiayuan Coffee Market
Discover the aromatic delights of Panjiayuan Coffee Market in Beijing. Indulge in a variety of high-quality coffee beans, accessories, and brewing techniques, creating a paradise for coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.
June 16 - 18, 2023
2/F, Panjiayuan Antique Market, Panjiayuan Road, Chaoyang
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments