18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink



New A la Carte Menu @JIA

Don't miss out on JIA Chinese Restaurant's new a la carte menu launch on June 15 at Universal Beijing Resort, where Chef Danny Chong's extraordinary technique combines the ultimate taste of Cantonese cuisine with Huaiyang-inspired touches, making JIA the top-ranked Cantonese restaurant in Beijing according to Dianping.

Available from June 15, 2023

JIA Chinese Restaurant, 1/F, NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort

Father's Day Special Offer



Father's Day Set Menu at Keyaki



Exchange Restaurant



Celebrate Father's Day in style at Pan Pacific Beijing and treat your father to an unforgettable dining experience that combines authentic local flavors with a contemporary twist. Don't forget to express your gratitude and say thank you to our fathers while indulging in the specially crafted Father's Day Set Menu.

Father's Day Set Menu at Keyaki

Venue: Keyaki, 1/F

Time: June 18，11:30-14:00 / 17:00-21:00

Price: RMB868 for two persons

Father's Day Buffet at Exchange Restaurant

Venue: Exchange Restaurant, 1/F

Time: June 18，11:30-14:00 / 17:30-21:30

Price: RMB198 per person

June 18, 2023

Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Street, Xidan, Xicheng

Father's Day Brunch at N'Joy



Celebrate Father's Day with an indulgent Sunday Brunch at N'Joy Restaurant. Enjoy exquisite seafood, luxurious delicacies, live band performances, and a stunning outdoor garden area. Special offer at RMB799/person. Complimentary for seniors aged 70 and up. A paying guest is required to join as a companion in order to redeem this for each senior.

Available on June 18, 11:30 - 15:00

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2A, Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Music



Yanqi Lake Music Festival 2023

Featuring a wide range of music genres: Pop, Rock, Rap and more!



June 17 - 18, 2023

East side, Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention & Exhibition Center

"I Will Never" by BOB IS TIRED



Band BOB IS TIRED's latest album, 'I Will Never', China tour.



June 17, 2023

Fulang Livehouse, 2-103, Bld. 4, Yard 1, Aoyuan West Road, Chaoyang

Warmlive Vol.8



Genres: Citypop, Disco, Dreampop, EDM



June 17, 20:00

Imagine Imagination Space, NO.38 Xueqing Road, Haidian

Summer Party

Genres: Pop, Rock



Lineup: Steel Heart, 8 Immortals Restaurant, Boss First

June 17, 20:00

MAO Livehouse, NO.111 Gulou East Main Street, Dongcheng

"We So Xing" Concert

Lineup: MimikBank, BowAsWell.



June 18, 20:30

DDC, B1/F, NO.39 Shen Road, Chaoyang

Arts



The 8th ABC Art Book Fair

Founded in 2015, abC is dedicated to promoting local artists' books and independent publications in China as well as introducing excellent global publishers and institutions to establish a profound multilateral dialogue.



June 15 - 18, 2023

Beijing Quanyechang Cultural Arts Center, No.17 Lang Fang Tou Tiao, Xicheng

Ethereal Life in Paris: A World Tour



Exhibition With Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec is best known for his works depicting scenes from cabarets, theaters, dance halls, and brothels of late 19th-century bohemian Paris. The exhibition includes well over 200 exhibits highlighting some of the best-known images of this great artist.



April 20 - September 3, 2023

Millenium Monument Museum, Beijing

"Homage To 1953" Exhibition



The basis and outline of this exhibition originated from the first "National Folk Arts and Crafts Exhibition" organized by the Ministry of Culture in 1953. 170 pieces of arts and crafts were chosen from over 1,000 pieces of the "National Folk Arts & Crafts Exhibition" collections in the Tsinghua University Art Museum.



April 29 - August 30, 2023

Tsinghua University Art Museum, Tsinghua University Campus, Haidian

"WE LOVE CHINA" Exhibition



Whitestone Gallery has invited over 40 collaborating artists to create new representative works for this exhibition alongside a series of masterpieces from the gallery collection.



Exhibition Period

Part 1: May 27 - June 17

Part 2: June 24 - July 15

Whitestone Gallery, Sevenstar Street (E.), 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

François Morellet and Jesús Rafael Soto



"OPTICAL & MOVEMENT"

The two artists met in 1956 and considered geometry as the best way to achieve their creative vision. French artist Morellet grasped the aesthetic potential of neon, before creating increasingly "baroque" works in the early 1990s, while Venezuelan-born Soto embraced Kinetic art principles. Each artist uniquely embodies post-war art through abstract experimentations with geometry, light, movement, and optical properties.



May 27 - October 8, 2023

Espace Louis Vuitton Beijing, China World Mall South Zone W.Bldg., NO.31 Jian'guomenwai Ave

Auspicious Beginnings: Joint Exhibition



Of Artifacts from the Palace Museum and Tibet

The exhibition demonstrates the diversity and artistic charms of Tibet-related cultural relics. In total, 108 pieces or sets of artefacts are on display.



April 29 - July 30, 2023

Palace Museum, NO.4 Jingshan Qianjie

Lifestyle



Xitieying Flea Market

Discover hidden treasures and unique finds at the Xitieying flea market in Beijing. Explore a vibrant array of antiques, vintage items, artwork, and local crafts, creating a memorable and exciting shopping experience for all.



Every Friday and Saturday, 14:00 - 22:00

Wanda Plaza, Xitieying, Fengtai

Chill Out Market



This market focuses on sports, sustainability and green lifestyle. Come and discover what it has to offer.



June 17 - 18, 9:00 - 20:00 (Workshop), 11:00 - 19:00 (Market)

JINTAI 5Lmeet, NO.20 Zhaofu Road, Dongcheng

CityLab Fair·Writing New Life



Experience the improvised comedy shows, browse through the diverse CityLab Fair's 40+ trendy brands, and engage in urban salons and lectures to explore the city's memories and emotional changes. Immerse yourself in curated exhibitions and join the eco-friendly "Cup Exchange Program" to write new life chapters with friends.



June 17 - 18, 2023

751 D·Park, Fashion Design Square, NO.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Panjiayuan Coffee Market



Discover the aromatic delights of Panjiayuan Coffee Market in Beijing. Indulge in a variety of high-quality coffee beans, accessories, and brewing techniques, creating a paradise for coffee enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.



June 16 - 18, 2023

2/F, Panjiayuan Antique Market, Panjiayuan Road, Chaoyang

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







