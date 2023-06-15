28 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Recommended

Guest Bartender Series @JEN

Experience the ultimate fusion of artistry and mixology at the Guest Bartender Series event featuring 白8 co-founder RJ Steiner, hosted at JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shanghai-la Hotel. Immerse yourself in a captivating Master Class, where the expert bartenders will reveal their secrets and techniques. Later, indulge in an extraordinary Guest Bartender Evening, savoring exquisite handcrafted cocktails that push the boundaries of taste and creativity. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of refined drinks and unparalleled hospitality.



Master Class, June 16, 15:00 - 16:00

Guest Bartender Evening, June 16, 20:00 - 24:00

JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shanghai-la Hotel

Food & Drink



Anniversary Party @Wine Universe By Little Somms

Starting from June 17, 20:00, until you finish drinking. 140+ wines, 6 celebrities and the non-stop chef customizes the tapas. Limited to 100 people!



June 17, 20:00 - Late

Wine Universe By Little Somms, G011, Tianhu Phase III Shopping Mall, Xiangshan Street Community, Shahe Street, Nanshan

Heritage Afternoon Tea



Immerse in the authentic British charm and timeless elegance at Palm Court. Executive Pastry Chef Sean Hu has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett from London to bring you The Langham's most authentic afternoon tea, featuring delicately crafted sweet treats and the exceptional JING Tea. Experience The Heritage Afternoon Tea for a serene afternoon escape.



June 2 - December 31, 2023

Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen, NO.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

Craft Head Open Mic



Every Saturday at Craft Head Futian, we've got a special open mic, where you can let your flag fly and come as you are! DO IT. If you do anything that takes a bit of effort, we'll reward you with one of our fine beverages and an appreciative pat on the back!



Every Saturday, from May 23, 2023 until December 31, 2023, 20:30-22:30

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Xinzhou 2nd road and Xinzhou 7th road, Futian

Music



Romeo and Juliet

"Romeo and Juliet" is adapted from Shakespeare's play of the same name, with music and lyrics by Gérard Presgurvic. It caused a sensation in France immediately after its premiere at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 2001.



June 16 - 18, 2023

Pingshan Drama Box, No. 2 Huide Road, Pingshan Street, Pingshan

The Phantom of The Opera



A classic work passed down from generation to generation. A lifetime must see. Textbook level musicals. (Chinese language version)



June 13 - July 2, 2023

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No. 16, Happy Harbor, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Wendy Wander 2023 Live: Have A Good Dream



Her song "我想和你一起" is a classic jazz-pop romance number that is both classy, stylish and a lot more subtle than most pop songs nowadays. A minimalist guitar solo rounding the song out in the middle. Expect impressive musicianship, great singing abilities, and nice songs in this gig.



June 17, 2023

Nubond LiveHouse, B1-100, No. 2, OH Bay, Haibin Community, Xin 'an Street, Bao 'an

SEGUE2 Rooftop Music Fest



PandoraParties' next MUSIC FESTIVAL...Awesome rooftop venue in Nanshan, Shenzhen, near the University Town metro station. 300 Person capacity.



June 17, 1PM - 11PM

Sigma Coffee Park, Sigma Coffee Park, 7th Floor, Block B, Xinshiyi Maker Park, Nanshan

Arts



Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet

Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.



June 17 - October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Travellers



Abstraction meets the figurative on a multi-level journey in this visual art exhibition showcasing paintings, prints, installation and mixed media artworks by Fox Pretorius.



Every Sunday, Saturday, from June 17 until June 30, 2023

Galerie SRV, 207, A4, North District, Oct-Loft, Nanshan

HIS VALENCIA, LONDON & PERTH

The series of photographs that Wyatt Tang took in Valencia, London & Perth capture his lost and found in the city.



June 17 - 25, 2023

OCT Loft, 2 Jinxiu Bei Jie, Nanshan

Sanxingdui Encounter



Sanxingdui site is known as one of the most important archaeological discoveries of mankind in the 20th century and was twice listed in 2013, and 2021 as the "mysterious ancient Shu civilization of the Chinese civilization source exploration project" and the unique and exquisite bronze Sanxingdui cultural relics have attracted people's attention for their personalized mystery and romance.



June 15 - September 17, 2023

Shenzhen The MixC World, No. 9668, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders



In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Tatsuya Miyashi's picture book creation and the 20th anniversary of the Tyrannosaurus Rex series, the 40th-anniversary exhibition "Tatsuya Miyaishi's Picture Book World".



June 3 - August 27, 2023

OCT Art & Design Gallery, 9009-1, Shennan Avenue, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys



The 2023 Design Interconnection New Year Exhibition will feature the theme of "Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys", presenting Boyce's first solo exhibition in South China. Through the four major sections of "Everyone is an Artist", "Extended Art Concept", "Social Sculpture", and "Waves and Incidents", a comprehensive review of his highly valuable and controversial creative career is presented.



April 2 - June 30, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Adventures in Funland



The book exhibition is titled "Adventures in Funland" and collaborates with dozens of domestic and international publishers and artists to bring over 1,500 high-quality children's books with the most international perspective to visitors.



May 22 - September 30, 2023

Qianhai MixC, No.169 Guiwan Fourth Road, Nanshan

Topologies of The Real Techne Shenzhen 2023



The exhibition aims to envision Shenzhen as a cutting-edge base for advancing the exploration of global art, technology and ecological issues.



May 1 - July 23, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Six Hundred Years' History of the Jin State



Shanxi's Alluring Artefacts Exhibition

Shanxi is a major province in cultural relics, with abundant aboveground and underground cultural relics. It holds an important position in the history of Chinese archaeology.



April 21 - July 23, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan District

Italia Geniale Design Emables



This exhibition intends to turn the spotlight on the invention, creativity, and design behind Made in Italy. In its role of scientific curator, ADI (the Association of Industrial Design) was closely involved in the design of the exhibition, selecting both historical and contemporary patents and products, a number of which have been awarded with the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award.



May 18 - June 28, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition



The exhibition invites nearly 80 outstanding creators from around the world to collaborate and express their artistic viewpoints and respond to current issues through the unique medium of handmade carpet.



April 22 - July 5, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Liminal Odysseys



A homecoming of resistance beyond binaries, a voyage of fluid creaturely hybridization, surfing through the increasingly nebulous categories of identity and language.

April 30 - June 30, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, 6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian District

Cezanne · Four Seasons



Paul Cézanne, a post-impressionist painter, was a true pioneer of abstract and expressive styles in modern art, having a profound impact on the modern art movement in the first half of the 20th century. He is now recognized as the "father of modern art," with his name and legacy forever linked to the art form.



January 1 - August 31, 2023

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No. 4 Huide Road, Pingshan District

Magnificent and Changeful Prospect



"Magnificent and Changeful Prospect" is the opening exhibition of Sky Museum, featuring more than 60 precious works by 42 world-renowned artists. For the first time in China, Vincent van Gogh's mature period work, "The Gardener," and Amedeo Modigliani's representative work, "Portrait of Hanka Zborowska," are on display.

March 25 - June 25, 2023

Sky Museum, 48 / F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

Values Of Design: China In The Making



This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am - 7pm

Sat. - Sun.: 10am - 9pm

Till December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Lifestyle



Lost in Paradise

If you know, you already know! The soul white luxury pool party! It's happening again. Grab all your tickets, but you gotta go to Shenzhen this time. Or if you're based in Shenzhen, then this is your party! Let's go!



June 17, 2023

Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen, 9 Mission Hills Dadao, Guanlan, Longhua

PR!DE 2023 @SZ



SHENZHEN, it's time to get your PR!DE on! Get ready for the most inappropriate party in town, as UNLOCK returns to Chaos Club to celebrate PR!DE in Shenzhen.



June 17 - 18, 2023

Chaos Club, No. L1016-L1017, Fuhua Road, Leading Exhibition Center City





