30 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Guangzhou

Recommended

"Returning to Childhood" @YUE

YUE is interpreting the new realm of modern Cantonese cuisine. A time-travel journey experience "Returning to Childhood" Limited menu. There is a limited "theatrical version" BGM on weekends, where you can fully experience fine dining of the five senses (taste, smell, vision, hearing, touch)! Exclusive sensory stimulation of the six senses instantly takes you back to your childhood.



Yue·Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel/WeChat: 19927576951

Qipao Party @Coco's



Free Margaritas for ladies in Qipao 9PM - 11PM. Tequilas shots every hours and more. Best Dressed Win RMB1,000 in Vouchers! Formally dressed gentlemen, YASS!! We love to see that! We appreciate men in QIPAO as well.



June 23, 2023

Coco’s Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Dragon Boat Festival @Coco's



Live party band with tequilas shots every hours and more! Enjoy a special Dragon Boat Festival at Coco's with friends!



June 21 - 24, 2023

Coco’s Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

The 2nd GBA Dragon Boat Race



Get ready for an exhilarating day of Dragon Boat Racing in Guangzhou! Join us for thrilling races, team bonding, and cultural celebrations. Experience the adrenaline rush as you paddle towards victory in the stunning waters. Indulge in the local speciality, Dragon Boat Rice, for lunch and savor the flavors of the region. Compete for top honors and be rewarded at the grand awards ceremony.



June 18, 2023

Hydrophilic tribes, About 220 meters west of the intersection of Huancun Road and Nanshan Third Street in Panyu

Food & Drink



Special Father's Day Offer @Morton's Grille

Father's Day special cocktail, "Silent Love", to pair with the signature Teriyaki Beef Rib. Let's treat our fathers in style!



June 18, 2023

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe

Dream & Show @The Roof Bar

Indulge in the ultimate luxury with fine wine and caviar!



June 1- 30, 2023

The Roof Bar, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, 16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Happy Father's Day @La Pampa



On Father's Day, we prepare great fathers for double discounts:



Offer 1: A variety of Argentine wines will be reduced by RMB100 per bottle;

Offer 2: Recharge Offer (RMB10,000 get RMB2,500, recharge RMB5,000 get RMB1,000, recharge RMB3,000 get RMB400).

June 18, 2023

La Pampa, No. 112 (next to Corner's Deli), Canton Place, Tianhe

Happy Father's Day @LE HACHOIR



Come to dine in LE HACHOIR on Father's Day, with one free beer for each father!



June 18, 2023

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe

Happy Father's Day @Paulaner Wirtshaus

While time is not old, the opportunity is still there. Thank you, fathers, and show love! Paulaner Wirtshaus, hats off to your fathers who have given silently. Each male customer who enters on June 18 can enjoy a special offer: Paulaner Fresh Beer Buy 1 Get 1 Free.



June 18, 2023

Paulaner Wirtshaus, No.3-12, First floor, Sihai City Commercial Plaza, 390 East Hanxi Avenue, Panyu

Brunch @Flamingo

Special weekend brunch offers at the new Flamingo restaurant in Panyu!



Every Sunday and Saturday, from June 5, 2023, until July 31, 11AM - 4PM

Flamingo Panyu, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Hanxi Dadao, Panyu

Music



Auromatherapy

Lineup: ASA, DJ Break, Noiyse Project, Jasper



Genre: Progressive House/ Progressive Breaks/ Melodic Techno/ Tech House/ Indie Dance

June 17, 2023

The Window, 2/F, Basement, No.1, Shuqian Yiheng Road, Yuexiu

Jazz Weekend with Strucky



Strucky Yi Quintet Family Dinner. Early bird: RMB100; At door: RMB120.



June 17, 20:00 - 22:00

Zhile Art Space, 8M floor, Tianhe City, Beijing Road, 168 Beijing Road, Yuexiu

"Summer" Piano Stories · Concert

Enjoy a piano concert of Hisaishi Joe's classic music pieces.



June 17, 2023

Xinghai Concert Hall, 33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Romantic Classical



Enjoy an evening of famous music in history.



June 18, 15:00 - Late

Xinghai Concert Hall, 33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Arts



Girls'power

Friends who come to the exhibition can see her soft, fragile, powerful, and different sides!



June 17 - July 22, 2023

04:59 ART SPACE, 4 Shamian South, Liwan

West of Yangguan Pass



The exhibition gathers 136 exquisite cultural relics from various regions of Xinjiang from the pre Qin to the Song and Yuan dynasties, presenting us with the prosperity and grandeur of the integration of Western Region culture and Central Plains civilization for thousands of years.



April 29 - October 29, 2023

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, 22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu District

Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.



May 11 - June 19, 2023

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

GAFA Degree Show 2023



The works of this graduation exhibition cover painting, sculpture, cross-media art, design, architecture, art history, art theory and other professional fields. It shows the knowledge and skills accumulated by Guangbeauty graduates in various disciplines, their keen insight and innovative response to contemporary art and social issues, and their exploration and pursuit of art itself. And focus on the present and hope for the future.



Duration

Bachelor：

Phase 1: May 24 - June 7

Phase 2: June 14 - 28

Master：

Phase 1: May 18 - 28

Phase 2: June 1 - 11

Phase 3: June 15 - 25

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4)

Changgang Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Art In The Age Of Victoria



The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.



April 28 - July 30, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Bronze Mirror in the Collection

In ancient times, bronze mirrors were closely related to People's Daily life and were indispensable utensils. At the same time, the bronze mirror is an exquisite artefact. It is a gem of our ancient cultural heritage because it is well made, beautiful in form, gorgeous in pattern and rich in inscriptions.

April 20 - August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

VOYAGE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE



This exhibition presents lacquerware artworks from the Kangxi era of China and the Louis XIV period of France, initiating an artistic dialogue between two great cultural figures and their countries. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a digital art experience on the same theme, which allows for interactive participation by the audience.

March 30 - June 25, 2023

chi K11 Art Space, 4/F, K11, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Lifestyle

Chaojiu Night Market



Here we gather excellent beer brands from the South China region. Three days allow our senses and tongue to be satisfied in fine wine, allowing our thoughts and souls to relax in a few sips of alcohol.



June 16 - 18, 15:00 - 23:00

PO PARK, 63 Linhe Middle Road, Tianhe

2023 Netherlands Film Festival Guangzhou



From June 15 to 30, two cinemas in Guangzhou will open a Dutch film tour for Guangdong audiences! "2023 Netherlands Film Festival" has finally arrived in South China!



June 15 - 30, 2023

Cinema Palace, 4/F, IGC, 222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhde

BROADWAY CINEMA Capitamall SKY+Guangzhou, Shop L501, Yunshang 5th Floor, Kaide Plaza, No. 890 Yuncheng West Road, Baiyun

GF Dragon Boating & Barbecue Night



Dragon Boat Festival is coming soon! GF has a cultural day planned for you on June 17! You’ll be able to learn how to paddle like the masters, paint the dragon’s head, then head out on the water. After that, we’ll enjoy a tasty BBQ meal with free-flow option on a GZ rooftop view!



June 17, 2023

Haizhu Wetland Park, Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu

The Dragon Boat Festival Traditional Cultural Experience Activities



On June 17, the Guangyue International Community of Liede Street, Tianhe District, will carry out a traditional cultural activity of the Dragon Boat Festival, different from "Zong" for Laisui personnel, so that readers and friends from different regions can feel the traditional charm of "Our Festival".



June 17, 14:30 - 17:30

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Festival of Dreams



The Porsche Sports Car 75th Anniversary Carnival invites old and new friends to meet and work together for their dreams.



June 8 - 18, 2023

Haixinsha Yayun Park, Haixinsha, Tianhe

Game Design 101



Join us on Sunday, June 18, from 2PM - 5PM for an interactive talk as we explain how video games are made, and the audience gets to follow along and make their own paper board game.



June 18, 14:00 - 17:00

MUSTA·Clubhouse, 402, 433 Culture and Creativity Building, Haizhu

Summer Fun Market



Cultural and creative craft, retro handwork, coffee, wine and light food. Collection of a variety of fashion elements, bringing a fashion lifestyle. IGC inspires the imagination with the interaction of market stalls.



June 8 - 25, 2023

IGC Mall, 222 Xingmin Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music Market



Slow wave you, interesting you, music-loving you! Check in, take photos, play games, listen to music comfortably on the lawn, enjoy the beauty of the sunset, and experience the atmosphere of romantic literature and art! You can always find your own fun here.



Every Sunday, Friday, and Saturday, from May 19, 2023, until December 31, 2023, 15:00-24:00

Parc Pearl River Piano Cultural Park, No.8 Yuwei Xi Road, South Huadi Avenue, Liwan

Tomato Odyssey



My parents always say that the tomatoes they ate when they were children had a tomato flavor. So what exactly is tomato flavor and what causes the taste of food to weaken and converge? Come and find out!



May 21 - July 20, 2023

SeeD Studio, 11 Aiguo Road, Yuexiu

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







