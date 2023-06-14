WIN! Samba & Bossa Nova Brazilian Jazz Carnival

This weekend at at Blue Note Shanghai, Ricardo Vogt, a three-time Grammy Award winning guitarist, and Veronica Nunes, an emerging Brazilian singer and cavaquinho player, will be joined by 10 leading jazz musicians from around the world to present a Samba & Bossa Nova Brazilian Jazz Carnival.



In addition to music, Blue Note Shanghai has prepared iced beer and delicious food. It's gonna be the most memorable jazz night of summer 2023!



Fri & Sat June 16 & 17, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB240-280.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5/F, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

WIN!



We have a pairs of tickets for each evening of the Samba & Bossa Nova Brazilian Jazz Carnival at Blue Note Shanghai to give away to two lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address, phone number, and the date you would like to attend.

