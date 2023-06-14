33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Wed June 14, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Thursday



Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl



Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style! Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Thu June 15, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Argentina vs Australia @ Cages

Argentina and Australia, the two will go head-to-head again in an international friendly, which will take place at 8pm, Thursday, June 15 at Beijing's newly renovated 68,000-capacity Workers' Stadium. It will mark the third match that the Albiceleste have played since lifting the trophy back in December.

And that's not all...

Every Thursday, both Cages roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ!

Thu June 15, Argentina vs Australia from 8pm, BBQ from 5pm until sold out.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Friday-Sunday

Four Hands Dinner @ Arva of Amanyangyun

Coinciding with Arva at Amanyangyun’s five-year anniversary, Aman Tokyo’s Executive Chef, Masakazu Hiraki, will visit the resort from Japan to host a Four Hands Dinner in collaboration with Nicola Frizzale, the resort’s own Executive Chef.

Chef Hiraki is visiting the hotel from June 16-18 to present a seven-course dinner - a journey through Italy’s culinary heritage. The menu will include delicious dishes and Italian favourites such as Carpaccio Di Gamberi and Risotto Al Funghi.

Fri-Sun June 16-18, 6-8pm; RMB1,888+, including a glass of Perriet Jouët or a glass of house red wine.

Arva of Amanyangyun, 6161 Yuanjiang Lu, Anman Yangyun, by Zhongqing Lu 元江路6161号，安缦养云酒店, 近中青路.

Friday

Friday Sundowners + Live Music from Yanran @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday night Sundowners sees free flow from 6pm-9pm starting from just RMB158, a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.

And that's not all...

This Friday enjoy a performance from Yanran, a R&B/neo-soul singer, guitarist and songwriter. Classically trained in piano and self-taught in guitar and singing, Yanran's music blends both sweetness and groove, bringing out a chill vibe to all who listen.

Fri June 16, 6-9pm; RMB158-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

AC/DC & Led Zeppelin: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what I crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave. Two monsters of rock do battle as Led Zeppelin take on Aussie legends AC/DC. Plus music from Aerosmith, Scorpions, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Ozzy, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Fri June 16, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday Diskoteka @ Yugo Bar & Grill



It's Friday Diskoteka at Yugo Bar & Grill, with DJ Arya. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

For table reservations call 130 2322 7256.

Fri June 16, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday



Eden – Rooftop Summer Party @ W Shanghai – The Bund

Step into an enchanted wonderland and reignite your belief in a great future!

W Shanghai – The Bund WET® BAR brings to life The Garden of Eden, celebrating the start of summer and embracing the re-boot of this electrifying city!

In collaboration with Budweiser, W Shanghai – The Bund presents two days of DJs and entertainment on the city’s favorite rooftop bar. Get ready to strike your pose and groove to the vibe in an energy-filled garden.

Fri June 16, 5pm-Midnight; Sat June 17, 3pm-Midnight.

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

Into the Wonderland @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.



READ MORE: Down the Rabbit Hole with Dark Circus' 'Into the Wonderland'

Fri & Sat June 16 & 17, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB200 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Samba & Bossa Nova Brazilian Jazz Carnival @ Blue Note Shanghai



Ricardo Vogt, a three-time Grammy Award winning guitarist, and Veronica Nunes, an emerging Brazilian singer/cavaquinho player, will be joined by 10 leading jazz musicians from around the world to present a carnival of Brazilian jazz.

In addition to music, Blue Note Shanghai has prepared iced beer and delicious food. It is going to be your most memorable jazz night of the summer of 2023.



Fri & Sat June 16 & 17, 6pm doors, 7-8.45pm show; RMB240-280.

Blue Note Shanghai, 3-5/F, Zhongxin Guangchang, 867 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Haining Lu 四川北路867号中信广场3-5层, 近海宁路.

Fifty Shades of Party @ La Suite



This weekend at La Suite - Fifty Shades of Party. Indulge in the seductive allure and mysterious atmosphere. Get ready for a seductive party weekend!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat June 16 & 17, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Aqua Baila Pool Party @ Handwritten Collection Hotel



Experience Aqua Baila, the ultimate pool party at Handwritten Collection Hotel (formerly Sofitel Sheshan) on Saturday, June 17. Dive into a stunning 4,400 m² outdoor swimming pool oasis with a man-made beach, and enjoy Latin beats, Aqua Zumba, and inflatable games. Groove to Latin beats while enjoying affordable drinks and delicious food!

READ MORE: Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

Tickets for all the above fun are RMB148 early bird before June 8, or RMB188 pre-sale before June 16. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sat June 17, 12 midday-10pm; RMB148 before June 8, RMB188 before June 16.

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

2nd Annual Shanghai Juneteenth Celebration @ HA Design Center

This Saturday at the HA Design Center, and with the theme of 'Together We Stand,' the second annual Juneteenth Day in Shanghai Celebration event will bring together both local and international artists, musicians, dancers, storytellers, and speakers to celebrate and share the colorful history of the newest US Federal holiday.

This event will expose the Shanghai community to several cultural practices, arts, music, cuisine, and more - all to enrichen the communities understanding of the Juneteenth holiday.

Sat June 17, 1-6pm; Free Admission.

HA Design Centre, B1, 888 Dong‘an Lu.



Sundown – Rooftop Opening Partry @ CHAR Bar



Sundown is a celebration of life, love, and the beauty of the urban landscape. Nova Events & Paramount Events presents you with the most anticipated rooftop opening party, Sundown at CHAR Bar.

Welcome to Sundown, the ultimate rooftop party experience where the sky meets the city in a breath-taking fusion of lights, music, and ambiance.

Picture yourself on a vibrant rooftop, overlooking a mesmerizing skyline, as the sun gently sets, casting hues of orange, pink, and purple across the horizon.

As you ascend to the rooftop, you're greeted by a pulsating atmosphere, with beats curated by seven top DJs with over eight hours of music on two stages, electrifying the air. Both the East and West Side Terrace will have different music genre so you can easily switch.

The panoramic views are simply awe-inspiring, showcasing towering skyscrapers, iconic landmarks, and the twinkling city lights that transform the urban landscape into a magical wonderland.

Mix and mingle with a diverse crowd of fellow party-goers, united by their love for great music, captivating vistas, and an unforgettable night.

Get ready to elevate your evening and make memories to last a lifetime at Sundown! For VIP Table booking call 152 2147 2779

Sat June 17, 5pm-Midnight.

CHAR Bar, Indigo Hotel on the Bund, 29-31/F, 585 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Dongmen Lu 外滩英迪格酒店中山东二路585号29-31楼, 近东门路.

Britt Congleton Country Music Night @ Abbey Road



Country Music Night with a performance from Britt Congleton at Abbey Road. Free entry and show starts at 6.30pm, but it's happy hour from 4-8pm should you wish to be well warmed up.

Sat June 17, from 6.30pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Newcomers Night @ Cages

Whether you just stepped off the plane, whether you're here to crack open the books as an international student, or to seal deals in the bustling business world, this night is for you. This is an event to connect, to learn, and most importantly, to feel at home.

Transitioning to a new city, let alone a new country, can be a whirlwind experience. That's why 2023 Newcomers' Vibrant Night isn't just an event - it's the start of your journey in becoming a part of the rich tapestry that is Shanghai's international community.



Enjoy all-you-can-play coin games at Cages, baseball batting cages, a raffle and more. There will also be an exclusive VIP WeChat Group set up do you can stay connected post-event. Share, exchange resources, and build enduring connections.

Sat June 17, from 7pm; RMB78 presale, RMB 108 on the door.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Summer Drag-Tacular @ The Pearl

It’s Summer time, and with heat waves comes hot performances with Summer Drag-Tacular.

This year the Pearl is kicking it old school and going back to simpler times, back before Britney was free, before Beyonce realized she’d do better solo, and before Usher was irrelevant. Welcome in the Pride month with a 2000s summer bash.

Break your finest early board shorts, and hike up your G-Strings, because Summer 2000s is here. And the Shanghai Royal Court cordially invite you to an unforgettable night of gender-bending excellence and tomfoolery.

Sat June 17, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB220 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

House of Babylon @ La Barra



Get ready for a night of awesome house, Afro house and deep house music with cool drinks and hot summer vibes, with DJs SLVN and Tom William providing the soundtrack to La Barra's House of Babylon.

Sat June 17, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar & Grill is Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: buy-one-get-one Cuba Libre and Mohito.

Sat June 17, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday

The Great Indian Weekend Roast @ Anokhi

Anokhi introduce The Great Indian Roast this weekend, with M4 prime rib, Punjabi raan lamb shank, tandoori grilled chicken, saffron pulao and grilled veggies for RMB398.

Sat & Sun June 17 & 18, 11.30am-3pm.



Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Sunday



Father's Day @ Azul Group

Take your dad to any Azul Group restaurant on Father's Day and enjoy RMB61.8 off any bill over RMB200. There are five concepts across seven venues to choose from!

Sun June 18, various venues - see poster above.

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu. They offer the classics - Meat Lover, Vegetarian, Chicken Parmesan - as well as a monthly special.

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

Sun June 18, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Father's Day Specials @ Lounge by Topgolf

In celebration of Father's Day, Lounge by Topgolf is offering BOGO on selected beer, whisky and games. They are also running the below flash sale.

Sun June 18, 11am-Late.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Family Concert: Pop Music @ The Pearl



The Pearl continue their mission to introduce the next generation to the thrill of live entertainment this Father's Day, with the second in their series of family-friendly Sunday afternoon shows – and fans of all ages welcome.



The Pearl’s Red Stars will be banging out the classics from Abba to Adele, Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, Madonna to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift to Tina Turner, and much, much more!

There will also be a couple of very special support acts, with the two Battle of the Band winners from our Family Carnival back in May – IDK of Britannica and The Basement Project of WISS – taking the stage from 12.30pm.

READ MORE: WIN! Pop Music Family Concert This Father's Day Sunday

Sun June 18, 12 midday doors, 12.30pm Battle of the Band winners, 1pm Pop Music Family Concert; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Father's Day Brunch Buffet @ Scena

Swank it up at Scena Italian Restaurant in the The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong this Father's Day, with a sumptuous buffet, including fresh seafood and handmade pasta.

Sun June 18, 12.15-3pm; RMB508+ per person.

Scena Italian Restaurant, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Father's Day Egyptian BBQ Takeover @ Bubba's Food Co.



Head on down to Bubba's Food Co. Sunday afternoon for a Father's Day Egyptian BBQ Takeover, with kofta, kebabs and shish tawook all on the menu, plus happy hour all day. There will also be live music, and the venue is dog friendly.



Sun June 18, from 12 midday.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Luke & OJ on Father's Day @ Cotton's



Head along to Cotton's, where you can celebrate Father's Day with music from Luke & OJ, and also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden; enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun June 18, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Let Dad Meat His Match @ Tacolicious



In celebration of Father's Day, Tacolicious is inviting all the dads to fill up of BBQ skewers and BOGO beers.

Sun June 18, from 3pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Father's Day @ Geneva



Over at Geneva, say thanks to Dad with an all-you-can-eat BBQ for RMB198, and half price for kids. And add two-hours free flow for just RMB100.

Sun June 18, 4-7pm.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

My Dear Father: Soprana Linxiao Zhang’s Ode to Father's Day @ Shanghai Symphony Hall



If "Music is the Science of the Soul," as Yo-Yo Ma once said, then vocal music should be the most direct way of performing music that can strike the heart.

Linxiao Zhang, a young Soprano and the leading vocal artist of this concert, will bring us an 'Ode to Father's Day,' touching the heart of attendees with her wonderful voice.

Sun June 18, 7.15pm; RMB89-989.

Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路.

Tuesday

We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Geography Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 20, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: Kindergarten Cop @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. This week's film is Kindergarten Cop, starting at 8pm.

Tue Apr 20, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

June 22: Floyd Lavine ft. Sunkissed XXL - 2 Stages Holiday Rooftop Party @ Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund

Space Panda presents SUNKISSED XXL. Immerse yourself in an electric ambiance, surrounded by the awe-inspiring Shanghai skyline. Sunkissed goes extra large as this event will be featuring two stages, with South African DJ and producer Floyd Lavine.

Lose yourself in his infectious beats and discover sensational artists, ensuring a sunset of non-stop musical ecstasy. Let the music course through your veins as you become one with the electric energy radiating from the crowd!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo.



Thu June 22, 3-10pm; RMB128 early bird, RMB158 presale; RMB188 on the door.

Tops, Banyan Tree Shanghai on the Bund, 13/F, 19 Haiping Lu, by Gongping Lu 海平路19号悦榕庄13楼, 近公平路.

