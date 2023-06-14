  1. home
Shenzhen Airport Launches 'Midnight Express' Bus Service

By Billy Jiang, June 14, 2023

In a bid to enhance travel convenience and affordability, Shenzhen Airport has rolled out its new late-night bus service – aptly named the 'Midnight Express' – to cater to the increasing number of passengers arriving in Shenzhen after midnight, providing them with a budget-friendly transportation option.

With the resurgence of travel this year, Shenzhen Airport has witnessed a steady rise in the number of passengers, reporting an average of 12,000 late-night travelers on a daily basis. 

To address the need for post-midnight transportation alternatives (after the subway services conclude) the Shenzhen Airport Group and Shenzhen Bus Group have joined forces to introduce the 'Midnight Express' bus service.

The bus service currently operates six routes, connecting various districts, including Futian, Longhua, Nanshan, Longgang, Pingshan and Guangming. 

Moreover, in response to popular demand, the service has expanded to include three additional express routes to Yanluo, Buji and Luohu areas.

Passengers can easily locate the designated boarding area for the 'Midnight Express' at Gate 17 of the Airport Ground Transportation Center, with the help of prominent signs.

The bus service fares, ranging from RMB20-40, present a considerably more economical option for travelers compared to alternative modes of transportation.

_20230613171441.jpg

The 'Midnight Express' routes and rate

So, the 'Midnight Express' can make your journey more convenient and pocket-friendly, whether you're arriving in Shenzhen after midnight or simply seeking an affordable way to get around the city during the late hours.

[Cover image via Shenzhen Special Zone Daily]

