Chinese Company Bans Extramarital Affairs, Sparks Debate

By Billy Jiang, June 14, 2023

A company in Leqing, Wenzhou, in China's Zhejiang Province, has caused a stir by issuing a notice that prohibits extramarital affairs and infidelity among its employees.

_20230613164345.jpg

Company's notice, titled "Notice on Prohibiting Extramarital Affairs and Infidelity."

The company's decision to terminate married employees involved in such relationships has ignited a heated public debate on the boundaries between personal and professional spheres in the modern workplace.

Responding to media inquiries, the company stated that the aim of the notice is to encourage a harmonious family life for employees, promoting stability in the workplace. 

However, legal experts have pointed out that employees dismissed solely for these reasons may have legal grounds for seeking justice.

The notice has reminded people of a recent incident in Chengdu's Taikoo Li, where a high-ranking executive of a state-owned enterprise was photographed with his mistress, attracting significant attention and discussion at the time.

READ MORE: How a Video in Chengdu Landed These Lovers in Hot Water

The public's response to the company's notice has been divided.

Some argue that employers should not interfere in their employees' personal lives, emphasizing the importance of privacy and personal freedom. 

Others believe that personal actions can impact a company's reputation and should be subject to certain boundaries.

Finding a consensus that respects individual rights while acknowledging the influence of personal choices on the corporate environment is crucial. Please share your views on this topic in the comments and follow our WeChat Official Account: ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

