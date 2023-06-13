Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary!

A hotel gem in North China! Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort – located in one of Hebei Province’s most picturesque coastal cities – is celebrating its 1-year anniversary, having opened its doors on May 20, 2023.

Operating under the Marriott Bonvoy™ brand, the Resort is the first of its kind in Hebei Province, bringing modern design, exquisite service and delectable cuisine to those visiting this part of North China’s coastline.

General Manager of Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort, Mr. Li Nan had the following to say about the 1-year anniversary:

“Qinhuangdao is a city famous for its natural and cultural landscape, as well as maritime richness. We are very happy that Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort has injected vitality into the charming coastline of this charming coastal city in the past year. “In the first year of the hotel's opening, we are honored to have been recognized by many guests and by the industry. We and our team members always adhere to the brand concept of ‘travel & freedom,’ hoping to create a diversified coastal destination for our guests, and lead them on an inspirational journey of exploration with an attractive design concept, high-end facilities and ingenious catering experience.”

Located beside Qinhuangdao’s most popular beach and leisure areas, guests can easily access seaside activities, as well as many cultural, catering and shopping destinations. With a seaside music festival in the summer and snowy scenery in the winter, guests can experience something different all year round.

The hotel is conveniently located around 8.7 kilometers from Beidaihe Railway Station where guests can get high-speed trains to Beijing, Tianjin and other cities. The hotel is around 31 kilometers from Qinhuangdao Beidaihe Airport.

Throughout each part of Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort, guests will find a nautical theme inspired by the city of Qinghuangdao. Outside the entrance to the hotel is a 10-meter-high whale art installation.

Step inside the lobby to find 3D sailboat chandeliers, as well as other ocean-themed elements.

A total of 283 spacious rooms come with a sea view, each designed according to Marriott Resort’s modern design concepts. In the bathrooms, guests can find skincare products from British brand, THISWORKS.

The Marriott Bonvoy app is at your convenience for various hotel services.

With two restaurants, one rooftop bar and one lobby bar, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to wining and dining. Gangcheng Kitchen offers an all-day à la carte menu, as well as a rich buffet.

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant is where guests can find authentic Cantonese cuisine, as well as local specialties. Six private rooms with a sea view are available, perfect for personal or business meals.

For a true feeling of being on vacation, head to Liu Bar on the top floor connected to the outdoor swimming pool. Indulge in a variety of whiskey drinks and exquisite cocktails.

Guests can also head to The Greatrooms found in the lobby. By day, it is a café with delicious desserts – the ideal place for elegant gatherings.

With over 1,400 square meters of multifunctional conference and event space, Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort is perfect for holding all kinds of conferences, exhibitions, banquets and more. The banquet hall is perfectly designed for weddings and themed-banquets.

If you’re just looking for somewhere to unwind, be sure to make use of the fitness center, indoor swimming pool, outdoor swimming pool as well as play facilities for the children.

[All images via Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort]