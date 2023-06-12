WIN! Pop Music Family Concert This Father's Day Sunday

The Pearl continue their mission to introduce the next generation to the thrill of live entertainment this Father's Day, with the second in their series of family-friendly Sunday afternoon shows – and fans of all ages welcome.



The Pearl’s Red Stars will be banging out the classics from Abba to Adele, Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, Madonna to Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift to Tina Turner, and much, much more!

There will also be a couple of very special support acts, with the two Battle of the Band winners from our Family Carnival back in May – IDK of Britannica and The Basement Project of WISS – taking the stage from 12.30pm.



Along with live entertainment, Chef Lung will be creating a special brunch menu featuring staples like eggs benedict, as well as some of his specialties like Montreal smoked meat and poutine.



Sun June 18, 19 & 20, 12 midday doors, 12.30pm Battle of the Band winners, 1pm Pop Music Family Concert; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

