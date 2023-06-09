13 Hotel Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Wellness Weekend Brunch @ Café Gray Deluxe



The Middle House



Eating well is key to wellness. Over the weekend of 2023 Global Wellness Day, Chef Anthony from Café Gray Deluxe collaborates with Shanghai plant-based restaurant Duli to create a wellness brunch for two days only.

A refreshing start to the summer, Café Gray Deluxe also offers an extensive menu of sharing dishes, as well as brunch cocktails, fruit blends and iced teas.

Price: RMB388/4-course wellness brunch set



Sat & Sun June 10 & 11, 11.30am-3pm.

Café Gray Deluxe, The Middle House, 3/F, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Weihai Lu 石门一路366号3楼, 近威海路.

Italiano Brunch Bonanza



The Westin Bund Center Shanghai

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai is delighted to announce that its brunch is back in full swing, now open on two floors, including the renowned Prego Restaurant.

Price: RMB695 per person



Sun June 11, 11.30am-2:30pm.

The Westin Bund Center, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路

Weekend Jazz Brunch @ Jade on 36



Pudong Shangri-La





There are sophisticated hotel brunches, and then there is the Weekend Jazz Brunch at Jade on 36 in Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

A feast for the senses, every weekend experience is an artistic indulgence of both auditory and taste; savor classic French cuisine reinvented by French Executive Chef Olivier Pistre, and enjoy breathtaking views of the Bund while immersing yourself in a world of jazz.

READ MORE: Treat All Your Senses at Jade on 36 Weekend Jazz Brunch

Price: RMB628+ per person; free-flow packages from RMB398+ per person.

Sat & Sun, 11am-2.30pm.

Jade on 36 Restaurant, 36/F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

Sunday Social @ The Kitchen Table



W Shanghai – The Bund

An epic hotel brunch, W Shanghai – The Bund's Social Sunday is going Italian this weekend, with the best of Italian food and beverages, and sharing the limelight with iconic Italian brands including Vespa, Seletti and Nespresso.

An Italian style icon since 1946, Vespa brings their scooter collection to W, including the collector’s edition Justin Bieber X Vespa.

Disruptive, and sometimes eccentric, homewares brand Seletti brings pop art designers to create wild and iconic homeware – (R)Evolution is the only Solution.

Beppino Occelli, Nespresso and Aperol, meanwhile, bring the best of Italian food and beverage.

On the day, guests have opportunities to win W Milan & W Rome two-night stay vouchers. Come and chill out with W Shanghai – The Bund this Sunday.

Price: From RMB498+ per person

Sun, 12.30-3.30pm.

The Kitchen Table, 4/F, W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Sunday Brunch



Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai unveils its Il Ristorante – Niko Romito Sunday Brunch, exclusively created by Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito, who presents a selection of authentic dishes and exquisite pastries to be enjoyed with stunning views of the Shanghai skyline.

Price: Starting from RMB828 per person

Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.



Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, 47/F, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 山西北路108弄 上海宝格丽酒店47层, 近天潼路.

Shanghai Tavern Weekend Brunch

The Shanghai EDITION

Shanghai Tavern presents their new Weekend Brunch, with multiple selection by Executive Chef Rossi, featuring chef’s recommendation main dishes, oysters, cold cuts and cheese.

There are also six different eggs benedicts and all kinds of sweets. Brunch is RMB398+ per person with free flow coffee, tea and juice or RMB468 per person with free flow on selected wine, spirit, beer and juice.

Set yourself up for the weekend with this indulgent and satisfying brunch.

Price: RMB398-468+ per person

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-4.30pm.



Shanghai Tavern, The Shanghai EDITION, 1/F, Heritage Building, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 地址 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店1楼, 近江西中路.

QT Kitchen



Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

Enjoy springtime at the relaxing surrounds of QT Kitchen with a brand new weekend brunch buffet. Multiple open kitchens offer guests international cuisines and local favorites, including a great selection of fresh seafood, barbecue, cold and hot dishes and desserts.

Besides the spacious indoor dining area, the newly-opened outdoor area is also an ideal place for weekend brunch, allowing guests embrace the soothing breeze and sunshine of this beautiful season.



Price: RMB458+ per person

Sat & Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

QT Kitchen, Shangri-La Qiantan Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu, 浦东新区海阳西路551号.

Cathay Room



Fairmont Peace Hotel



Brunch is a Shanghai institution to be enjoyed in luxury, and The Cathay Room, in the Fairmont Peace Hotel, offers the very best in service, heritage and fine food.

The spectacular array of fresh, seasonal produce and outstanding views over the Bund and the Pudong skyline, makes it the perfect venue.

The incomparable buffet features an abundance of the freshest seafood, with cold cuts and dessert, plus a la carte for mains.

This outstanding and intimate Sunday brunch features a wide range of gastronomic delicacies, complemented by Laurent Perrier champagne.

Chef Mark and his culinary team prepare the finest in quality and opulence.

Price: RMB758+ per person, including free flow soft drinks, juices, local beer and house wines; RMB1,058+ per person including free flow the above plus Champagne

Sun, 11.30am-2.30pm.

The Cathay Room, 9/F, Fairmont Peace Hotel, 20 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu 南京东路20号和平饭店9楼, 近中山东一路.

YICAFE



Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Discover a world of flavors with The Ultimate Weekend Buffet Brunch at YICAFE! The brunch includes a selection of tuna sashimi with a live tuna carving, chilled seafood, baked lobster with miso and cheese, beef bourguignon, succulent roasts and desserts that YICAFE is well-loved for. There will be live performances and kids interaction activities for the brunch as well.

Price: RMB418+ per person with free-flow of beer, soft drinks and juices.

Sat & Sun, 12-3pm.

YICAFE, Pudong Shangri-La, 2/F, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼2楼, 近名商路.

Merchant Kitchen

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong



Delight in Yunnan’s deliciously fresh mushrooms, and step into an extraordinary gourmet experience.

Merchant Kitchen, the all-day dining outlet at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, is a stylishly sophisticated restaurant that welcomes guests with intuitive service, fresh and contemporary surroundings and a superbly crafted menu, making it a true feast for all the senses.

The weekend brunch buffet provides guests with a variety of fresh brunch options that include a live egg-making station, dim sum, a noodle stall and special mushroom dishes.



Price: RMB418+ per person

Daily, 12-2.30pm.

Merchant Kitchen, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 2/F, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 上海鲁能JW万豪侯爵酒店2楼, 浦明路988号, 近浦电路.

SCENA Italian Restaurant



The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong



Savor the flavors of the season with a glamorous brunch, featuring a sumptuous selection of appetizers, fresh seafood, cold cuts and any choice of sauce to accompany the handmade pasta, as well as assorted desserts and a wild selection of drinks to satisfy your taste buds.

Price: RMB368+ per person with one glass of juice or a soft drink, and one cup of tea or coffee; RMB488+ per person with free-flow of sparkling wine, red wine, white wine, beer, cocktails and digestif

Sat & Sun, 12.15-3pm.

SCENA Italian Restaurant, 52/F, The Ritz-Carlton, 8 Shiji Da Dao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号52楼, 近陆家嘴环路.

Grand Brasserie

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

The Waldorf Astoria Brunch is built on seven key highlights:

Premium cold seafood gala station

Freshly chucked imported oysters

Lavender themed dessert room

Prime selection of Parisian deli

Foie gras and salad station

Barbecue grill and meats

Interactive trolleys and beverage and healthy juice bar

From March 26 onwards, Grand Brasserie will be launching brunch 2.0, highlighting a bubbly garden (beer, champagne, soda and other bubbly drinks), a cherry wood-aged beef steak trolley and fruit-infused brandy charcoal barbecue.

Price: RMB798+ per person

Sun, 12-3pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

Fifty 8° Grill

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Using only the freshest ingredients and employing refined kitchen craftsmanship, Fifty 8° Grill, the French eatery of Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, is where your exceptional dining experience begins.

This spring, kick off your weekend with a delicious brunch. Highlights include burrata salad, char-grilled U.S striploin, triple chocolate crêpe, and barbecued delicacies served on the restaurant's extensive outside terrace.

Price: RMB218+ for two courses; RMB288+ for three courses; RMB358+ for four courses; RMB288+ & RMB358+ menus, one glass of sparkling or free-flow soft drinks is inclusive.



Sat & Sun, 11.30am-1.30pm.

Fifty 8° Grill, Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城中路.

