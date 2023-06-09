14 Amazing Trips to Take This Summer

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

3-Day Dragon Boat Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

A weekend away from city, crowds, noise – allow peace, mindfulness, healing and gratitude to restore you.

This Dragon Boat Holiday, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat.

Over the past five-and-a-half years, Yoga for Life has brought over 650 yogis to Anji Mountain for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Home for the retreat is at a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a massive lush bamboo forest.

In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

3-Day Xingchang Hiking & Fairyland Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinchang is a county full of surprises and hidden hiking trails. Trek two of the most spectacular trails, enjoying the beauty of nature – green valleys, lakes and rivers.

To make the most of this beautiful and exquisite scenery this summer, Dragon Adventures invites you to stay at the Baizhang Arts and Humanities Resort.

TLocated in the Baizhang rock scenic area, the hotel offers good quality rooms with beautiful natural scenery from its windows, as well as an outdoor swimming pool, which is also surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

3-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Explore the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and the nomadic traditions of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland.

Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert.

Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake





Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

4-Day October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This is Yoga for Life Shanghai's sixth time going to Anji Mountains Guanyin Tang Village for the October Holiday Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat, having first journeyed there in 2018. Over the past five-and-a-half years they have brought over 650 yogis here for retreats.

Home for the three-day retreat is a heavenly part of Anji Mountain, far away from noise and nestled in a huge bamboo forest. It's located at the top of a mountain (at an altitude of 800 meters) and in the middle of nowhere (surrounded only by mountains) – expect to be greeted by mesmerizing mountains, bountiful bamboo forests and a sky full of stars!



In the mesmerizing surrounding mountain, dive deep into yoga, mindfulness (Zen meditation), healing and life transformation.

If you've been craving true silence, lots of nature and a deep inner journey dive, this retreat is for you.

3-Day Rafting & Hiking in Beautiful Shimen Canyon



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

A special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. Take in rafting and swimming, and hike the ancient trail from Zhejiang to Anhui Province.

Huihanggudao, or Huihang Ancient Road, is an ancient trade route followed by the merchants between Anhui and Zhejiang, playing an important role in Chinese history like the Silk Road and Tea Route.



It is known for the best hiking routes near Shanghai, yet is relatively unknown, so it's a great way to get away from the crowds and hectic city life.

Enjoy authentic lunches in village restaurants, beautiful scenery and much more, all with the new friends you’ll meet along the way!

4-Day Cambodia Highlights: Angkor Wat & Tonle Sap Lake







Image courtesy of Joy Travel

On this five-day Cambodia highlight tour, explore the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat, the pinnacle of classical Khmer architecture.

Travel to Tonle Sap Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia, known by the Cambodian people as the 'Lake of Life.'

And discover the elaborate wall carvings and red sandstone architecture of Banteay Srei, often called the 'jewel of Khmer art.'

11-Day North Xinjiang: Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village & Kanas Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Xinjiang, such a vast land! No matter what you want to experience from a trip, you can find something interesting there. But how to explore the beauty of the biggest province in China as traveler?

This 11-day tour will provide you with the best answer! Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village, Kanas Lake… both of the stunning scenes in northern Xinjiang and amazing cultural landscapes in southern Xinjiang have been included!

2-Day High-End Luxury Resort Yunshang Qingxi Hotel



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Yunshang Qingxi Hotel is in Xikou, a national 5A-level scenic spot in Ningbo, Zhejiang. Located in Shanglianggang Scenic Area, known as the 'Second Lushan Mountain,' the high-end luxury resort hotel is surrounded by water, lush forest coverage and beautiful scenery, offering a perfect vacation experience integrated with the ecological environment.

The hotel’s design takes the Ningbo architectural philosophy as its keynote, with the combination of wood and stone that perfectly match the aesthetics of the surrounding forest. The mountains and fields harmoniously embrace the wooden villas, offering you the opportunity to return to nature.



5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

8-Day Tibet: Lhasa, Yamdrok tso-Shigatse & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Start out in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, and the political, economic, cultural and religious center of Tibet, a city full of both human and natural landscapes. There visit Potala Palace, and explore its maze-like rooms and temples.

Head on to sacred Yamdrok Tso Lake, regarded as the "turquoise earrings scattered by a goddess." Pristine and free of pollution, its waters are as blue as a sapphire.

Visit the Tashilunpo Monastery, that houses a giant statue of the Maitreya Buddha, the biggest gilded statue of Maitreya in the world, as well as a tomb of all the Panchen Lama, adorned with jewels and gold.

Finally, take in amazing views of Mount Everest, the highest in the world, located in the border between China and Nepal.

3-Day Natural Anhui's Huizhou Grand Canyon



Image via Dragon Adventures



Located in Anhui Province, Huizhou Grand Canyon is known for its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. Here you can hike, climb, and jump into the pools for a swim. At night, light up the bonfire and get ready to party!

The area is also famed for its Hui Cuisine, one of China’s eight main cuisines; Hui Opera from which the Peking Opera originated; Hui rice paper for painting and calligraphy; and the Hui style of architecture with its beautiful and intricate bricks, stone and wood carvings.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]