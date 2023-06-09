  1. home
8 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

By That's Shanghai, June 9, 2023

Lime Dance 2023 Summer Kids Dance Camp

WeChat-Image_20230608133750.jpg

Lime Dance is located at the downtown area, and offers different kinds of dance classes with international instructors. Styles include:

  • Jazz Funk

  • Modern Dance

  • Heels Dance

  • MV Dance

  • Zumba

  • Salsa

  • Contemporary

  • Ballet

  • Heels Dance

  • Chair Dance

  • Broadway Musical Theater Dance

Lime Dance continuously absorbs world concepts and trends to improve and innovate the classes and performances. This summer, they are offering three camps...

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 4-6

  • Learn the basic elements of hip hop, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing

  • Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child

Age: 4 to 6 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 20 classes in total); Shooting day Sat Aug 12

Time: Mon-Fri, 4-5.10pm (30 mins/class, each class 10 mins break)

Price: RMB3,200; Early Bird before June 15 RMB3,000; 2 people sign up together RMB2,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 10 students maximum.

Kids Hip-Hop, Age 6-10

  • Learn basic elements hip hop, jazz funk and modern dance, and develop technical skills that will help in dancing

  • Learn a piece of choreography which at the end of the camp will professionally filmed, with detailed selection of outfit for each child

Age: 6 to 10 years old

Date: July 31-Aug 13 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 13

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited to 15 students maximum.

Teenager K-pop MV Dance, Age 10-14

  • Improve body awareness, learning technical aspects including body, muscle and power control

  • Specially designed homework and self practice exercises with instructors guiding will help kids to learn how to express themselves through movement and perform on camera

  • All kids will join a Professional MV shooting, leaving a great memory and experience

Age: 10 to 14 years old

Date: July 24-Aug 6 (two weeks, 30 classes in total); Shooting day Sun Aug 6

Time: Mon-Fri, 2-4.30pm (45 mins/class, each class 5 mins break)

Price: RMB5,600; Early Bird before June 15 RMB5,200; 2 people sign up together RMB4,800

To ensure class quality, this camp is limited for 15 students maximum.

Contact

Tel: 021 6271 3931

Instagram: limedanceshanghai 

Address: 6B, No.8, Ruijin Yi Lu, by Julu Lu  瑞金一路8号6B, 近巨鹿路

Or scan the QR code...

WeChat-Image_20230608141846.jpg

Sunrise International Kindergarten Summer Program 2023

SUNRISE-Poster.jpg

A mix of fun, learning, creative and enriching activities and experiences in a bilingual setting:

  • Daily phonics lessons

  • Role playing

  • Water fun

  • Field trips

  • Fun Events

  • Physical activities

  • Creative crafts

  • Story time

  • Themed lessons

Weekly themes:  

  • Fantastical fairy tales I and II 奇幻童话1和2

  • Going to the space 太空遨游

  • Under the sea 海底探索

  • Climbing on a rainbow 彩虹漫步

  • If I was an insect 亲触大自然

  • Returning to the past 回归原始   

Age: 18 months to 6 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: 8am-4pm, but children can arrive at any time

Location: No.2, Lane 9, Hengshan Lu, Xuhui District 徐汇区 衡山路 9弄 2号

Contact: Scan the QR code...

QR.jpg

Exclusive British Coach (BHS) Led Equestrian Summer Camps

Poster-1.jpg
Poster-2.jpg

Hosted by former professional, international British representative rider and BHS coach Brian Mclean:

  • Double riding sessions plus a horse & stable management class and knowledge learning class every morning

  • Each day has a theme: Safety; Handling Horses; Care & Welfare (basic veterinary skills); Equipment; Position & Key Aids of Riding Correctly

  • Award of Royal Blue Equestrian Certificate of Achievement & Rosette

  • Held in partnership with Jay’s Ranch at Sanlin Branch, Pudong

  • Max riders per week is 8, first bookings secure places

Date: July 3-7, July 10-14

Time: Mon-Fri, 8.45am-1pm

Price: RMB8,880* per person

Location: Jay’s Ranch Equestrian Centre, 1200 Changqing Lu, Pudong

*100% refund up to 10 days before start and 50% up to 5 days only

Contact

For more details, clothing, directions map and to make bookings please contact...

WeChat: wx-lw123

Email: manager@royalblue.group

Or scan the QR code...

QR.jpg

LMS Sport Medicine

WeChat-Image_20230525124726.jpg

If you’ve never heard of LMS, you are truly missing out. As the only school of its kind in Shanghai that educates kids about the importance of health, their summer camp should definitely be on every parent’s radar.

With this year’s summer camp theme being Sports Medicine, LMS plans to incorporate exciting sports activities (inspired by the Olympic Games) along with lessons on relevant medical aspects.

Kids are always active, so it’s never too early for them to learn about things like sports injury prevention and treatment, exercise for health, as well as training and nutrition advice.

Kids can choose from three different themes or join all three if they are up for it. LMS also offer an early-bird discount too, if booked before May 30.

Age: 5-11 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25, 5 days a week

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB4,300 per week early bird until May 30, RMB4,600 per week after May 30

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu

Contact: Scan the QR code...

WeChat-Image_20230525124526.png

Horse Riding International Camp

4.jpg

  • Certified French Qualification Riding School

  • International coach team of bilingual Chinese and American coaches

  • Located in a nature park with greenery and natural science classes

  • Multi-sport camp with horse riding, ping pong, basketball, swimming, badminton

Poster-1.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230601120503.jpg

Age: 6 years old and up 

Date: July 4-7; July 11-14; July 18-21; July 25-28; Aug 1-4; Aug 8-11; Aug 15-18; Aug 22-25

Time: Tue-Fri, 8am-5pm

Price: RMB5,980

Location: Shanghai Westend Equestrian Club, 199 Qiugan Lu, Changxing Countryside Park

Contact: Call 183 0626 2549 or scan the QR code...

 QR-code.png

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp

18a765ef382022be63fb4389fe96f68.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai. 

Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including: 

  • Rhythmic Gymnastics 

  • Ballet

  • Jazz

  • Hip-Hop

  • Contemporary, and more

BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.

Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

f6f9406b1fe789d40c77d928f47d2d2.jpg

Age: 5-12 years old

Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)

*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Click Here For More Information

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location

A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606


Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929


Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

consultant-account.jpeg

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

WeChat-Image_20230511143649.png

CRGG

WeChat-Image_20230518122952.jpg

CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

1.png

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.

At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

Click Here For More Information

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

1.jpg

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day. 

CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude. 

Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.

CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before

Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

Click Here For More Information

Awesome Summer Camp

WeChat-Image_20230511174553.jpg

Awesome Kids is back for their 13th year for their Awesome Summer Camp with a summer of fun and learning using their awesome play-based approach at Awesome Kids Academy!

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25

Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Awesome Kids Academy

Contact: Scan the QR code...

WeChat-Image_20230511174937.jpg

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email at christycai@thatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

kid's camps summer camps

