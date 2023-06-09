WATCH: Woman Rants at Taiwan Air Crew for Not Speaking Japanese

A recent viral video shows a Japanese passenger angrily berating air crew from Taiwan for not being able to speak Japanese.

The incident occurred on June 4 before take-off on a China Airlines flight from Fukuoka – located in the south of Japan – to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport on the island of Taiwan.

According to Zhangwen Video, a female Japanese passenger was removed from the flight by airport police after she became aggressive towards flight attendants. Take-off was delayed by 40 minutes as a result.

In the viral video, a member of the air crew can be seen trying to calm the passenger down. She says to her in English, “Nice to meet you,” to which the passenger replies, “Not nice to meet you! This is a very bad experience!”

The air crew then tries to convince the passenger to take her seat.

The passenger then appears to complain about being mistaken for being Chinese, and says that as they are in Japan, the air crew should speak Japanese.

She is then heard furiously demanding in Japanese that the air crew apologize to her before being removed from the flight.

A hashtag related to the incident has garnered more than 200 million views on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Foreign language ability on flights has recently been a topic under scrutiny in China. Last month, three flight attendants working for Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific were fired following the release of a recording in which they could be heard mocking a passenger’s English ability.

Taiwan-based China Airlines – not to be confused with Chinese mainland-based Air China – operates flights between a number of destinations in Japan, including Tokyo, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Hiroshima and Okinawa.

