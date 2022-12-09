106 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Guangzhou



Zapata's 11th Anniversary Party

Come and join the celebration! This Saturday, June 10, from 7PM - 10PM. Open burrito section, selected open bar, live band, DJ, lucky draw! Dress code: summer vibe.



Saturday, June 10, 7PM - 10PM

Zapata's, Zhujiang Party Pier A21, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

AFRO X Reggaeton Party



AFRO X Reggaeton Party is taking place this Sunday, June 11, at Coco's Party Bar. Hosted by MC Tapland, Host Afrokid and GUEST DJ. Free tequila every hour and more! Special Reggaeton Performance by Raymond and Mandiko, after midnight till late!



June 11, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Team Up! For Huiling Charity Run of 'Collecting Kindness’

Join us, the "Young at Heart," as we dance to the music, chase our dreams, and celebrate the diversity of life. Let's take strides together towards respect, love, acceptance, and good health.



June 10, 09:00 - 12:00 (Morning)

Guangzhou Haizhu National Wetland Park, 532 meters southeast of the intersection between Huancheng Expressway and Xinguang Overpass, Haizhu

Best Brews, Best Gathering

Enjoy Best Brews at Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu with friends. Toast to a leisurely evening and happy gathering time! The Eatery Western Restaurant also presents a barbecue feast with fresh vegetables, delicious lamb and beef, and seafood... Offering global culinary choices and crafted beer to savor the summer delights.



Local Craft Beer Offer: BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Limited Hour 7.30PM - 8.30PM



Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu,Tianhe

Chicken Shawarma UK Style



Special offer for a limited time only: Chicken Shawarma UK style, featuring imported Chilean chicken, comes with fries for just RMB78!



June 9 - 10, 7PM - late

ATOC, Shop 107, 2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

T.N.C Happy Pride Month



From June 1 to 30, the Alcoholic Coconut Mango ice cream is ready for you who come for dining with a rainbow-colored item and comments on Dianping. Same as last year, if you post a photo on WeChat with your rainbow item, a glass of Classic Margarita/non-alcoholic drink is for you as well!



June 1 - 30, 2023

TNC Restaurant and Bar, Shop 130, 12 Xingsheng Lu, Tianhe

Summer Fun Market

Cultural and creative craft, retro handwork, coffee, wine and light food. Collection of a variety of fashion elements, bringing a fashion lifestyle. IGC inspires the imagination with the interaction of market stalls.



June 8 - 25, 2023

IGC Mall, 222 Xingmin Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

GF Swap and Mingling Party



Get your gently used items that you no longer need: clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, and books for the next GF SWAP. All is happening at the new Gail's in Zhujiang New Town on June 11 from 3.30-5.30pm. A drink and snacks are included in the ticket!



June 11, 2023

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 HuaLi Road,Zhu jiang New Town





A Day Out Event



Come and join us for a day out event: camping, bachata, free flow cocktails, and interesting people & funny games!



June 10, 8PM - 1AM

Linjiang Linear Park, Linjiang Dadao, Tianhe District

English Guided Tours: Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Guangzhou Library cordially invites you to The Salvador Dalí. Magia y realidad Exhibition. Being accompanied by our multilingual volunteers, you will enter a world of magic and reality, and approach Dali's Art and Life through his 31 masterpieces.



June 10, 10.30AM - 11.15AM

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Healthy Living



What makes us healthy? Is it genes, lifestyle, diet, exercise, or mindset? So how can we be in better shape? And how to reach your full potential? Come share ideas with three eminent speakers this Sunday from 3PM to 6PM at Idea Exchange, Hooley's.



June 11, 3PM - 6PM

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Technovation - Celebrating Israel's 75 Years of Excellence



Get ready to observe the fascinating combination of education, science, technology and innovation! You will witness the great achievements of the Technion and GTIIT and watch intriguing experiments conducted live on stage by GTIIT professors. Also don't forget to participate in our captivating Q&A games!



June 11, 2PM - 6PM

Tangxia · Zhihui Park, No.6, Bohui Street, Guangyuan East Road, Tianhe

Waved Hours



Join our indoor electronic music festival with W Guangzhou. Enjoy the passion with live music & pool party together! Put on your swimsuit and join us at WET Bar, and continue the party at Fei Live House on 2nd floor late night!



June 10, 2023

W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Lu, by Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

LE HACHOIR Weekend Brunch

Indulge in the delightful LE HACHOIR Weekend Brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Starting at just 198RMB, this brunch set offers a range of main courses to choose from, with the price varying based on your selection. The price includes a sumptuous spread, featuring one main course, four cold mini starters, four hot mini starters, four mini desserts, and a refreshing soft drink. Treat yourself to a satisfying and varied brunch experience at LE HACHOIR.



Every Sunday and Saturday, from May 25, 11.30AM - 3.00PM

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

The Strand WYC Turns 10!



The Strand Wuyangcun first opened its doors on June 1st, 2013! It's hard to believe it's already been ten years, but Strand Beer has been busy brewing, constantly innovating new beers, and keeping our favorites on tap! We're keeping our celebration simple and extending it for over a week!



June 1 - 10, 2023

The Strand Beer Café (Wuyangcun), 1 Chunfeng Lu, Mingyue Er Lu, Yuexiu

Deep Sea Treasure



Through the collision of seawater and freshwater, a large number of marine microorganisms and suspended solids have been propagated at the coast of Normandy (France), which is the nutritional source of marine products. Hence, comes with the rich nutrients and excellent quality in the meat of large scallop Coquille Saint–Jacques. CHAR bar & grill employs simple seasoning and cooking method to reveal the refreshing flavour in Coquille Saint–Jacques scallops.



June 1 - 30, 2023

CHAR bar & grill, Level 1, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

A Century of Changes



This exhibition uses historical images collected by the Hong Kong Museum of History in the "Humanities Bay Area" to guide us through a century of time, witnessing the earth-shattering changes that Hong Kong has experienced, and understanding how Hong Kong has transformed from a sparsely populated small fishing village to a port with diverse Chinese and foreign cultures and thriving commerce.



April 20 - June 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Guangzhou in International Trade



Guangdong Folk Arts Museum has a collection of high-quality Guangzhou handicrafts (referred to as "Guangzuo") represented by various categories such as Guangzhou ivory carving, Guangzhou embroidery, and Guangzhou color.



May 18 - June 25, 2023

Guangdong Folk Arts Museum, 34 Enlong Lane, Liwan

West of Yangguan Pass



The exhibition gathers 136 exquisite cultural relics from various regions of Xinjiang from the pre Qin to the Song and Yuan dynasties, presenting us with the prosperity and grandeur of the integration of Western Region culture and Central Plains civilization for thousands of years.



April 29 - October 29, 2023

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, 22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu District

Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.



May 11 - June 19, 2023

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

GAFA Degree Show 2023



The works of this graduation exhibition cover painting, sculpture, cross-media art, design, architecture, art history, art theory and other professional fields. It shows the knowledge and skills accumulated by Guangbeauty graduates in various disciplines, their keen insight and innovative response to contemporary art and social issues, and their exploration and pursuit of art itself. And focus on the present and hope for the future.



Duration

Bachelor：

Phase 1: May 24 - June 7

Phase 2: June 14 - 28

Master：

Phase 1: May 18 - 28

Phase 2: June 1 - 11

Phase 3: June 15 - 25

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4)

Changgang Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Art In The Age Of Victoria



The Victorian Era (1837-1901) was a prosperous time for British culture and art. Its diverse and profound artistic achievements are an important cultural property of Britain and a treasure of civilization shared by all mankind.



April 28 - July 30, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Bronze Mirror in the Collection

In ancient times, bronze mirrors had a close relationship with People's Daily life and were indispensable utensils. At the same time, the bronze mirror is an exquisite artifact. It is a gem of our ancient cultural heritage because it is well made, beautiful in form, gorgeous in pattern and rich in inscriptions.

April 20 - August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

The Image of China Spreads to the West

In these printmaking works about China before the First Opium War, Chinese scenery was deeply processed by a subjective way, which is a European imagination of the mysterious East.



March 7 - November 12, 2023

In Arcade, Floor 1, No. 73, Shamian North Street, Liwan

VOYAGE DE SAVOIR-FAIRE



This exhibition presents lacquerware artworks from the Kangxi era of China and the Louis XIV period of France, initiating an artistic dialogue between two great cultural figures and their countries. Alongside the exhibition, there will be a digital art experience on the same theme, which allows for interactive participation by the audience.

March 30 - June 25, 2023

chi K11 Art Space, 4/F, K11, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Music Market



Slow wave you, interesting you, music loving you! Check in, take photos, play games, listening to music comfortably on the lawn, enjoy the beauty of the sunset, experience the atmosphere of romantic literature and art! You can always find your own fun here.



Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, from May 19, 2023 until December 31, 2023, 15:00-24:00

Parc Pearl River Piano Cultural Park, No.8 Yuwei Xi Road, South Huadi Avenue, Liwan

Tomato Odyssey



My parents always say that the tomatoes they ate when they were children had a tomato flavor. So what exactly is tomato flavor and what causes the taste of food to weaken and converge? Come and find out!



May 21 - July 20, 2023

SeeD Studio, 11 Aiguo Road, Yuexiu

Shenzhen



Heritage Afternoon Tea

Immerse in the authentic British charm and timeless elegance at Palm Court. Executive Pastry Chef Sean Hu has teamed up with Executive Pastry Chef Andrew Gravett from London to bring you The Langham's most authentic afternoon tea, featuring delicately crafted sweet treats and the exceptional JING Tea. Experience The Heritage Afternoon Tea for a serene afternoon escape.



June 2 - December 31, 2023

Palm Court, The Langham Shenzhen, NO.7888 Shennan Boulevard, Futian

The 7th Tomorrow Festival



Description: Alternative music festival.



Entrance fee: 240（advance day pass) - 680 (three day pass)

June 9 - 11, 2023

B10 Live Address North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Earworm Party



The earworm effect, also known as involuntary musical imagination, occurs when a piece of music is repeated in the mind uncontrollably. A song not only evokes a moment in time, but also makes strangers talk to each other. This time you're here to join the party!



June 7 - 11, 10AM - 6.30PM

C2 Space, North District, OCT-Loft, Nanshan

Beach Fluorescent Party



The fluorescence of the night will be fully displayed on this night: fluorescent body painting, fluorescent decoration mixed with the percussion of electronic music and the mood of light, so that the touch is full of imagination.



June 10, 2023

Mooon Beach Club, NO.4 Xichong Beach, Dapeng

FutureShock

Jazz was a pioneer in hip-hop, and the important figure in BeBop to Hip Hop must have been Herbie Hancock



June 10, 21:30 - 23:30

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

China-Australia Culture & Art Exchange Festival



We are both on the shore of the ocean. Embrace the throbbing city and the poetic nature. We travel through the ancient past and the present with inspiration for graphics and semantics. We will learn from each other, travel together, and enjoy ourselves together!



June 10, 2023

Shenzhen University Town Creative Park, 4227 Xilihu Road, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West



The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.



May 18 - October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Tatsuya Miyanishi's World of Wonders



In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Tatsuya Miyashi's picture book creation and the 20th anniversary of the Tyrannosaurus Rex series, the 40th anniversary exhibition "Tatsuya Miyaishi's Picture Book World".



June 3 - August 27, 2023

OCT Art & Design Gallery, 9009-1, Shennan Avenue, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan

Craft Head Open Mic



Every Saturday at Craft Head Futian, we've got a special open mic, where you can let your flag fly and come as you are! DO IT. If you do anything that takes a bit of effort, we'll reward you with one of our fine beverages and an appreciative pat on the back!



Every Saturday, from May 23, 2023 until December 31, 2023, 20:30-22:30

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Xinzhou 2nd road and Xinzhou 7th road, Futian

Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys

The 2023 Design Interconnection New Year Exhibition will feature the theme of "Everyone is An Artist: Joseph Beuys", presenting Boyce's first solo exhibition in South China. Through the four major sections of "Everyone is an Artist", "Extended Art Concept", "Social Sculpture", and "Waves and Incidents", a comprehensive review of his highly valuable and controversial creative career is presented.



April 2 - June 30, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Invisible Cities



The exhibition is imagined by the novel Invisible City written by Italian writer Italo Calvino. The author attempts to present a new perspective on the world and explore the possibilities of human thinking and perception by describing these cities. Every city is described by Marco Polo, but these cities are actually his abstract representation of human experience and memory.



April 14 - June 11, 2023

Hexagon Gallery, A4-206, 3 Wenhang St, Nanshan

Adventures in Funland



The book exhibition is titled "Adventures in Funland" and collaborates with dozens of domestic and international publishers and artists to bring over 1,500 high-quality children's books with the most international perspective to visitors.



May 22 - September 30, 2023

Qianhai MixC, No.169 Guiwan Fourth Road, Nanshan

Topologies of The Real Techne Shenzhen 2023



The exhibition aims to envision Shenzhen as a cutting-edge base for advancing the exploration of global art, technology and ecological issues.



May 1 - July 23, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Six Hundred Years' History of the Jin State



Shanxi's Alluring Artefacts Exhibition

Shanxi is a major province in cultural relics, with abundant aboveground and underground cultural relics. It holds an important position in the history of Chinese archaeology.



April 21 - July 23, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan District

Italia Geniale Design Emables



This exhibition intends to turn the spotlight on the invention, creativity, and design behind Made in Italy. In its role of scientific curator, ADI (the Association of Industrial Design) was closely involved in the design of the exhibition, selecting both historical and contemporary patents and products, a number of which have been awarded with the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award.



May 18 - June 28, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition



The exhibition invites nearly 80 outstanding creators from around the world to collaborate and express their artistic viewpoints and respond to current issues through the unique medium of handmade carpet.



April 22 - July 5, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Liminal Odysseys



A homecoming of resistance beyond binaries, a voyage of fluid creaturely hybridization, surfing through the increasingly nebulous categories of identity and language.

April 30 - June 30, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, 6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian District

Cezanne · Four Seasons



Paul Cézanne, a post-impressionist painter, was a true pioneer of abstract and expressive styles in modern art, having a profound impact on the modern art movement in the first half of the 20th century. He is now recognized as the "father of modern art," with his name and legacy forever linked to the art form.



January 1 - August 31, 2023

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No. 4 Huide Road, Pingshan District

Magnificent and Changeful Prospect



"Magnificent and Changeful Prospect" is the opening exhibition of Sky Museum, featuring more than 60 precious works by 42 world-renowned artists. For the first time in China, Vincent van Gogh's mature period work, "The Gardener," and Amedeo Modigliani's representative work, "Portrait of Hanka Zborowska," are on display.

March 25 - June 25, 2023

Sky Museum, 48 / F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

Values Of Design: China In The Making



This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am - 7pm

Sat. - Sun.: 10am - 9pm

Till December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Foshan



"Titanic" Concert

Enjoy a special concert with classic music numbers from the movie Titanic.



June 10, 19:30 - late

Foshan Performing Arts Center, No. 22, Zumiao Road, Chancheng

"Pirates of the Caribbean" Concert



This concert gathers popular works from classic film series "Pirates of the Caribbean".



June 10, 19:30 - late

Qiaoshan Culture Center, NO.25 Qiaoyuan Road, Nanhai

BOXES: Teng Fei, Tan Ping



Boxes have a unique position in art history, icon boxes in the Western Middle Ages, Buddhist niches and the treasure boxes in Chinese culture.



May 27 - July 31, 2023

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

The Summer Dream of Sicilia



The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie.



May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00

Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde

Kids Fest



In the form of "singing parties + communication and sharing", through choir performances, music game interactions, and other links, not limited to a single music expression method, we focus on "professionalism, interactivity, and childlike fun", and strive to create a high-quality professional choir interactive stage.



May 13 - June 11, 2023

Foshan Grand Theatre, No. 1, Huakang Road, Lecong Town, Shunde

Dongguan



"Hamlet" in Theatre with Benedict Cumberbatch

When a country is heavily armed, a family is falling apart. To avenge his father and worry about his own safety and that of his country, Prince Hamlet is angry that he cannot solve his current predicament, and this classic tragedy of Shakespeare can be described as popular all over the world.



June 11, 2023, 15:00

Dongguan Yulan Theatre, No. 96 Hongfu Road

Children in the Eyes of Cartoonists Around the World



In this festival for children, the Centennial National Comic Museum has prepared a series of surprises for everyone - new exhibitions, new animations, and new benefits.



June 1 - August 31, 2023

Centennial Chinese Comic Art Museum, No. 37 Hongmei Avenue, Hongmei Town

Sping Comes to South Guangdong



Exhibition of collections for the 15 Anniversary of the opening of Lingnan Art Museum.



May 26 - June 25, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street

Stones From Other Mountains



This exhibition showcases over 100 different types of art works, with a unique layout that perfectly integrates the large space on the fifth floor of the Dongdi Warehouse Gallery.



May 7 - July 7, 2023

Dongdi Warehouse Art Gallery, No. 60 Guanzhang Road

Bai Nian Xin Huo



The exhibition unveils and puts in discussion, Lin Zexu's good family style.



June 3 - October 10, 2023

The Opium War Museum, No. 88 Jiefang Road, Humen Town

Made in Dongguan



The exhibition consists of three parts: "Dongguan can make", "Dongguan at the end of the hot spot" and "Dongguan has been making". It selects about 250 pieces (sets) of products manufactured by more than 60 representative Dongguan enterprises to take you on a one-stop in-depth tour of "Made in Dongguan" and feel the manufacturing charm of "strength", "tide" and "FUN"! Let's go together.



May 18 - August 18, 2023

Dongguan Exhibition Center, 97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza

History of "The Yongle Canon"

The National Library and Dongguan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park jointly held the exhibition to let the audience fully appreciate the charm and grandeur of this Chinese classic, allowing the unique concept and wisdom of Chinese culture to bloom sustainably in the museum.



May 17 - August 20, 2023

DongGuan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park, No. 38 Chonghuan East Road, Shijie Town

Special Academic Seminar On Ceramic Artfresco

Explore the infinite possibilities of architectural art ceramics, and create a better life.



May 18 - September 18, 2023

China Architecture Ceramics Museum, Weimei Group, Beiwang Road, Dongguan

Exhibition Of Chinese Ancient Ink-stones

A total of 61 pieces of inkstone ware were selected for this exhibition. The exhibits date from the Han and Tang dynasties to the Ming and Qing dynasties.



May 18 - December 31, 2023

Songshan Lake Wangye Museum, Zone B, Songshan Lake Library, No. 1 Lizhi Road, Songshan Lake, Dongguan

The 8th Exhibition of Guangdong Contemporary Oil Painting

The exhibition focuses on reflecting the creative status and trends of oil painting in various periods in Guangdong Province.



May 16 - July 9, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

21 Space Art Museum, No.36, Zone H, Huifeng Center, No.1 Huifeng Road, Guancheng District

A Hundred Years of Elegance



Dongguan, a historically and culturally renowned city in Guangdong Province, is a treasure trove of Lingnan ancient culture with a rich heritage and a thriving community of intellectuals.



May 18 - June 25, 2023

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng District, Dongguan

Returns of National Treasure



Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.



May 18 - August 27, 2023

Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng

Wacky Weekend Warriors



Every Friday is the end of another week of work. To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.

Enjoy special weekend offers:

Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25

Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35

April 1 - December 31, 4PM - 8PM

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Zhongshan



Haidu Market

Creative markets, themed car stalls, cultural performances.



Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, from May 29 until June 30, 2023

Haidu Plaza, Haidu Square, No.1 North Zhongxing Avenue, Guzhen Town

The Lawn Party Plan



Sing on the stars, dance on the grass. Using music to awaken the new vitality of the city. Unlock a new city pose with dance. Accompanied by moonlight and the chirping of insects. Encountering every Summer night song and dance dream with you!



Every Saturday, from May 29, 2023 until June 30, 2023

Dengdu Ecological Wetland Park, Near No. 9 Dongxing East Road, Guzhen Town

Stunning Jewelry



This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and the historical information it carries, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.



May 18 - July 2, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Zhuhai

10th Anniversary Party @The London Lounge

Join us in celebrating London Lounge's 10th anniversary party on 10th June, Saturday! We're thrilled to mark this significant milestone and invite you to be a part of the amazing party. The evening promises to be a night to remember, filled with music, great food and drinks, and lucky draw entertainment.



June 10, 2023

The London Lounge, No.102-B,Building 5,COAST PARK,Qinglv North Road

Huizhou

Electric Music Pool Party

The beach bathed in golden sunshine. Meet the sound of the waves in the breeze. An exciting electric party event will unfold in the seaside pool. This exciting party brings you into a world full of energy and carnival.



June 10 - 11, 2023

Drop in Beach Club, Building B42, Vanke Shuangyuewan Phase II, Huidong County

Hong Kong



Hong Kong Bar Culture Festival 2023

The Hong Kong Bar Culture Festival 2023 brings the fanatic culture of bar vibes across the city. The festival offers special alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and snacks from bars in Hong Kong, exciting bar games, and wonderful stage entertainment, including singing, dancing and DJ performances, as well as the 14th Hong Kong Bartender Competition, among others.



June 9 - 10, 2023

Urban Council Centenary Garden, East Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

SummerFest 2023



The annual SummerFest is back with a series of about 25 free ‘Fun in the Sun’ activities at the harbourfront! Highlights include ‘Sun & Sand’ in the Central Business District (CBD); the giant ‘Sunny Side Up’ installation; a 12-metre ‘Great Blue Whale’; a golden ‘Sunflower Field’; and a special exhibition titled ‘One Citybus’, which shows the evolution of the Hong Kong Island franchise buses, retired buses and the current fleet.



June 9 - July 23, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Central

Magic Tea House 2.0 – Dreams of the Future



The new season of the Tea House Theatre’s regular original programme, Magic Tea House 2.0 — Dreams of the Future, offers a fresh perspective on Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese music, presented as an innovative frame story.



June 9 - 30, 2023

Tea House Theatre, Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

Double Ducks



Anchored on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, adjacent to Tamar Park and the Central and Western Promenade (Central), the rubber duck is the icing on the cake for the 10th anniversary milestone, witnessing this memorable historical moment and agreeing to spend a good time with the public and travellers.



June 10 - 23, 2023

Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong

SPY x FAMILY Anime & Gourmet Bazaar



This pop-up store gathers a collection of more than 300 popular and classic anime peripherals including SPY x FAMILY, Kimetsu no Yaiba, One Piece directly delivered from Japan as well as many sections for fans to check in and take good photos with.



June 1 - July 2, 2023

YOHO Mall, 8, 9 Long Yat Rd, Yuen Long

Hong Kong Camping Festival 2023



As one of the supporting event of Summerfest, continuing the splendor of the previous year, this grand event will invite a variety of camping and outdoor brands to participate. Visitors can check different car camping, catering and other camping equipments as well as enjoy the music performances, workshops and food, showcasing Hong Kong’s unique camping culture.



June 10 - 11, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Rd, Central

SMOOO DJ Music & Arts Festival

Welcome to "smooo festival"! Join us for a unique music and art experience, featuring the best DJs and labels in Hong Kong.



June 10, 12PM - 2AM

KITEC, Shop21, 23, 25, 4/F, NO.1 Trademart Drive, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre

Watch Champions League Final at Kennedy Town



Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the biggest football event of the year! The Champions League final is finally here, and this year's match-up is nothing short of epic.



Starts on Sunday, June 11, 2AM

36 Forbes St, NO.36 Forbes Street Kennedy Town

RARE MALTS Whisky Dinner



FIVE types of exclusive RARE MALTS Selection Natural Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whiskies in this tasting: Brora 1982 20 Year Old, Rare Malts 23920; Caol Ila 1975 20 Year Old, Rare Malts; Dailuaine 1973 22 Year Old, Rare Malts; Teaninich 1972 23 Year Old, Rare Malts; Glendullan 1974 23 Years Old, Rare Malts.



Sat, Jun 10, 19:30 - 22:00

Sow by Loft 7, NO.189 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan





Alternative Rock Music



Free entry lineup: Rising Atlantis, Keep Them Silent, Radio Resurgence.



Starts on Saturday, June 10, 9PM

The Aftermath, NO.57-59, L/G, Wyndham Street, Central

Amusix Rock Show



Enjoy a night of special Rock Music.



Sun, Jun 11, 18:00 - 20:30

The Wanch, NO.90, 1/F, Jaffe Road, Hong Kong

Puff the Magic Drag Out



Sprinkle your magic glitters, put on your crystal slippers, and come party with us as we celebrate all things queer and fantastical.



June 10, 2023

Terrible Baby, Music Room, 4/F Eaton HK, NO.380 Nathan Road, Hong Kong

Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition



The exhibition commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of superstar Leslie Cheung. Featuring his stage costumes, vinyl records, music and film work, awards and personal collections, the exhibition presents Cheung’s legendary achievements in music and film, as well as his influence on popular culture.



March 29 – October 9, 2023

2/F, Open Space, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Double Choices Double Happiness



CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong is celebrating its 2nd second anniversary with a month-long anniversary campaign called ‘Double Choices．Double Happiness’, a month-long anniversary campaign. The selectionchoice of soup flavours and toppings at My CUPNOODLES Factory Workshop will be doubled to 8 eight soup flavours and 24 toppings.



March 30 – June 30, 2023

CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong

Joan Miró — The Poetry of Everyday Life



The exhibition “Joan Miró – The Poetry of Everyday Life” showcases 94 artworks by the famous Spanish artist, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, textiles, lithographs, and posters. Miró’s ability to perceive the poetic qualities in ordinary objects is highlighted through his work.



March to June 28, 2023

Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Duo Exhibition: Market-Go-Around



This May, SC Gallery is proud to bring you an exciting duo exhibition with a strong sense of local Hong Kong called “ Market-go-around”. Artists Jacky Tao and Rosanna Li will take you on a journey to explore the local flavours of Hong Kong’s wet markets and public housing estates.



May 11 - June 24, 2023

SC Gallery, 1902, Sungib Industrial Centre, 53 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Wong Chuk Hang

Across Time and Space:



Re-visiting Twentieth-Century Chinese Oil Paintings

The University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, is honoured to present Across Time and Space: Re-visiting Twentieth-Century Chinese Oil Paintings. Highlighting the versatile aspects of Chinese oil paintings across a diverse spectrum of themes, styles, techniques, time periods, and regional and local characteristics, the exhibition presents a remarkable depth and virtuosity. Works range from intimate interior views to panoramic coastal landscapes; from collective and individual memories to urban scenes that activate dialogues of painting practices across cross-cultural and cross-media encounters.



March 15 - June 25, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Marc Riboud – From France to China



This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.



May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11AM - 7PM

f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong

Windows of the Soul



Whitestone Gallery is thrilled to present the group exhibition Windows of the soul, featuring artworks by French artists Marion Flament, Jean Marie Haessle, Béchir Boussandel, and Baptiste Tavernier. Windows of the soul is a group exhibition exploring how artists see their mysterious, dream-like patterns defy the dichotomous cosmology, relaxing its tsemporal and spatial laws. It also gives a glimpse of the landscape of the current or a historical era.



May 17 - June 24, 2023

Whitestone Gallery Hong Kong

Fusion 2



‘Fusion 2’ features sculptural works by five Hong Kong artists and five Italian-based artists. Emphasising the concept of ‘fusion’ of materials, the sculptors in Italy worked with marble, while sculptors in Hong Kong worked with wood. Each artist had the option of choosing their preferred collaborative partner, working not only on their own sculptures, but also on their partners’.



March 15– June 25, 2023

Chantal Miller Gallery, Asia Society Hong Kong Center

Eternal Enlightenment:



The Virtual World of Jiajing Emperor



In collaboration with the prestigious Hong Kong collector Mr Anthony Cheung, owner of the Huaihaitang collection, Hong Kong Museum of Arts has organised an exhibition that centres around the Jiajing Emperor of Ming dynasty. The exhibition features approximately 240 ceramics, lacquerwares, portrait paintings and cloisonné works that demonstrate the idealised immortal world of the Jiajing Emperor from 500 years ago.



December 9, 2022 – June 14, 2023

Chinese Antiquities Gallery, 3/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art

Virtually Versailles



Relive the magic of Versailles — admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France’s grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette’s bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Out of Thin Air:



Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions.



May 3 – September 4, 2023

Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Cartier and Women



"Cartier and Women" is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women's role and presence in the history of Cartier. The exhibition celebrates women's lifestyles, creativity, and influence, featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day.



April 14 - August 14, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong

Ancient Gold



The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years. It showcases more than 200 sets of ancient golds selected from the generous donations.

February 22 - September 25, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Macao



Leon lai Stage On 8

Leon is about to land on Studio City Macau for a series of concerts! Waiting for many years, everyone has been looking forward to it!



June 10 - 11, 2023

Studio City Macau

Super Junior Fan party



The popular Korean boy group Super Junior held a concert in Macau last year, and the response was good. Now they will meet the fans in Macau, and the 8 members will interact with the fans in addition to the wonderful performances, looking forward to it!



June 10, 18:00 - late

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, Macao

The 23rd Macao Lotus Flower Festival



During this period, potted lotus flowers will be placed in various locations in Macao outside the main exhibition area of Taipa Dragon Ring Portuguese Charm, for visitors to enjoy. A series of exhibitions and activities will be arranged, with rich content and easy to move and enjoy. Citizens are welcome to actively participate.



June 9 - 18, 2023

Taipahouses Museum, Macao

Star Chasing Dreams



Exhibition of Scientist Spirit Theme. Facing the Scientist Spirit Tour Project of Generation Z.



April 30 - July 2, 2023

Macao Science Center, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao Science Center

"My Nini" – Huang Benrei Works Private Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases a series of 27 paintings and sculptures featuring the rabbit character "Nini" as the main theme, leading the audience into Huang Benrei’s artistic world.



March 31 - June 31, 2023

H853 Art Space, R67, H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau

Summer Love



Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.



March 31 - June 30, 2023

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069, 1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao

