The Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2023

It's sweltering outside and a day at the pool sure sounds like a real nice idea about now. Luckily there's no shortage of outdoor pools around town where you can cool down.

Whether you're looking for a sandy beach, a sun-filled party spot or a child-friendly pool with fun slides, our list has it all.

So grab your goggles, slap on some sunscreen and blow up those floaties – it's time to take a dip!

Amara Signature Shanghai

Location! Location! Location!

The Amara Signature Shanghai hotel has built up quite the fanbase due to it's positioning just off party street Jiaozhou Lu. There have a small kid's pool too, for the little party people.

Open: From... now!

Hours: 8am-6pm

Cost: RMB198 weekdays; RMB238 weekend; half price for children under 12; monthly membership RMB2,980; season membership RMB3,980; half year membership RMB4,600; annual membership RMB6,600, including gym and swimming pool access.

Amara Signature Shanghai, 600 Changshou Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 地址 长寿路600号, 近胶州路.

Slides, fountains and pool play-things galore, this Xuhui private club turns into a child-magnet come summertime... but you can drop in during the week for a quieter experience.

The excellent location keeps us coming back year on year and, after a no guest policy last year, one-time member guest day passes will once again be available this year for RMB300 an adult and RMB160 a kid.

Open: May 13-Oct 10

Hours: 9am-6pm after June 21, 11am-6pm before then

Cost: Members only (which includes all their facilities). Three-months summer membership (2 adults, 2 children) RMB6,000; annual membership RMB7,000 (single) and RMB13,800 (family).

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Handwritten Collection Hotel

(Formerly Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental)



Dotted with islands and playgrounds, the outdoor swimming pool extends 4,400 square meters and is bordered by a beach (with real sand imported from Vietnam, so it is said).

The poolside bar offers beer, Champagne and cocktails, and there is also an indoor heated swimming pool.

Open: May 1-Oct 10

Hours: 9:30am-7pm

Cost: Free for hotel and brunch guests; RMB300 for non-guests; half price for children

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gong Lu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

Pools are for show, beaches are for pros. None of that 'imported' sand stuff here. This is Chinese sand... and proud!

If you want to dive into the sea, frolic in the waves and enjoy fresh seafood, take the trip out to this Shanghai suburb.

You have to pay a bit more to get on the beach in the summer (a whopping RMB50), but it's a lot nicer at this time of year!



Open: June 20-Sep 10

Hours: 8.30am-8.30pm

Cost: RMB30 weekdays; RMB50 weekend; half price for children 1.3m-1.5m; free for children under 1.3m; annual membership available – contact management for more details

Jinshan Urban Beach, 5 Xincheng Lu, by Huhang Gonglu 新城路5号, 近沪杭公路.

With a swim-up bar that serves drinks and food, this was a perennial Shanghai summer hot spot. Sadly, apparent management issues have seen it fall into disrepair.

Will it open this summer? Nobody seems to know, but we'll keep you posted.

Open: TBC

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Mandarin City, 1129 Guyang Lu, by Shuicheng Nan Lu 古羊路1129号, 近水城南路.

Not only do they offer hot tubs, cool baths, steam and dry saunas, showers, a restaurant and a lounge, but you can get a workout in at the gym or go for an afternoon snooze in one of their cabanas.

An exceptional deal, even if it is located a little out west.

Open: May-Oct

Hours: 7am-9pm

Cost: RMB88 for adults, half price for child 0.9m-1.4m, free for children under 0.9m

New Star, 258 Jinhui Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 金汇南路258弄1号, 近吴中路.

Playa Maya

A huge water park out in Songjiang with countless slides (just look at them!), wave pools and everything else you'd expect from a massive, super-fun water park.

Open: From... now!

Hours: 10am-7pm weekdays; 10am-8pm weekend and holidays

Cost: RMB180 for adults; children under 1.2m or under 5 years old free

Playa Maya, 888 Linhu Lu, by Linyin Da Dao 镇林湖路888号, 近林荫大道.

This round rooftop pool throws parties every summer. When the atmosphere isn't filled with pumpin' beats and party-goers, it's a great place to catch some sun.

Luckily, the skyscrapers don't block the rays. There's also a kiddie pool that'll keep the little ones entertained.

Open: From June 15

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Purple Mountain Hotel, 778 Dongfang Lu, by Zhangyang Lu 东方路778号, 近张杨路.

It might be small, and it's not as fancy as some of the other cool pools in town, but it's cheap, convenient, and an easy place to reel in a group of friends to gather here.

Open: From May

Hours: 9am-9pm

Cost: RMB150 weekdays; RMB200 weekend; RMB80 children under 1.2m

Shanghai Grand Plaza, 568 Julu Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 巨鹿路568号, 近陕西南路.

Surf's up dude! This massive pool makes waves with its 'real imported sand' beaches and twisty slides.

Make it a day trip or luxury weekend getaway, you can also go rock climbing, play on their 36-hole golf course, rent go-karts and ride horses.

Open: From June 1

Hours: 9.30am-4.30pm weekdays; 9.30am-6.30pm weekend

Cost: RMB79 adult; RMB59 child

Shanghai Sun Island Golf & Spa Resort, 2588 Shentai Lu 沈太路2588号

This location offers plenty of swimming space and a good-sized stretch of beach. When we head here, we stay all day. A few volleyball courts are usually set up and they have a wave machine they turn on for extra fun.

There's also a workout pool inside, but when the sun is beating down on the sand, you won't find too many people swimming in those lanes.

Open: June-Sep

Hours: 7am-9.30pm

Cost: RMB200 adult; RMB100 child

Shimao Riviera Garden Pool, 1-2 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 地址 潍坊西路1-2号, 近浦成路.

Indulge yourself on the deck at W Shanghai – The Bund with views of the spectacular Shanghai skyline.

Offering loungers, snacks and a poolside bar, this is a excellent option for parents and children alike, and is also a favorite for Instagram snappers.

Open: Apr-Nov

Hours: 10am-6pm

Cost: Free for guests; monthly membership RMB3,000; half year membership RMB11,000 per person; annual membership RMB22,000 per person; family annual membership (2 adults, 2 children) RMB35,000

W Shanghai - The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.





Like to Promote a Swimming Pool?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

