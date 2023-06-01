Indian Association Kids Rally Community for Blood Donation!

The Indian Association is organizing a blood donation campaign in association with the Shanghai Blood Center this Saturday, June 3. Their 9th blood donation event, Shanghai residents of all nationalities are invited to join, and this one is special.

As the event is being organized close to Chinese Children's Day, the Indian Association decided to give the hosting of the event to the kids of the Indian community… and they didn't disappoint!

From talking to the Blood Center to planning the details, from engaging with food sponsors to liaising with international schools, they did it all by themselves.



The plan was quite simple, talk to various schools and request them to send their kids to perform at the venue to create a festive, carnival type environment. The challenge was to see if the schools would agree to this.



To their surprise, not only did a lot of international schools agree to support, some went a step further and offered to be partners and sponsors – offering the use of musical instruments for performers, helping with marketing and spreading the word, and more.





What was heart-warming to see was that in some instances even the teachers and parents volunteered to come and sing solos and in groups.



This blood donation event is now being seen as a grand finale of the campaign being run to support kids suffering from blood related disorders over the last three weeks – first by Bloodline on May 20, followed by Xinhua Hospital on May 27, and finally the upcoming one by the Indian Association this Saturday, June 3.



This event also brings to the fore the commitment to charity that has been the hallmark of the Indian Association's engagement with the community at large since its inception in 2004, and indeed since its predecessor, the Shanghai Indian Ladies Association set up in mid 90s.

The Indian Association has been organizing blood donation campaigns since 2012 that have only grown bigger with every passing year.



This year, the campaign peaks on June 3 at the Shanghai Blood Center – Shanghai residents of all nationalities are invited to join in with their partners to donate blood!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to register now...

Sat June 3, 8.30am-1pm.

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu 虹桥路1191号.

[All images courtesy of the Indian Association]