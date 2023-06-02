6 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

Horse Riding International Camp

Certified French Qualification Riding School

International coach team of bilingual Chinese and American coaches

Located in a nature park with greenery and natural science classes

Multi-sport camp with horse riding, ping pong, basketball, swimming, badminton

Age: 6 years old and up

Date: July 4-7; July 11-14; July 18-21; July 25-28; Aug 1-4; Aug 8-11; Aug 15-18; Aug 22-25

Time: Tue-Fri, 8am-5pm

Price: RMB5,980

Location: Shanghai Westend Equestrian Club, 199 Qiugan Lu, Changxing Countryside Park

LMS Sport Medicine

If you’ve never heard of LMS, you are truly missing out. As the only school of its kind in Shanghai that educates kids about the importance of health, their summer camp should definitely be on every parent’s radar.

With this year’s summer camp theme being Sports Medicine, LMS plans to incorporate exciting sports activities (inspired by the Olympic Games) along with lessons on relevant medical aspects.

Kids are always active, so it’s never too early for them to learn about things like sports injury prevention and treatment, exercise for health, as well as training and nutrition advice.

Kids can choose from three different themes or join all three if they are up for it. LMS also offer an early-bird discount too, if booked before May 30.

Age: 5-11 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25, 5 days a week

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB4,300 per week early bird until May 30, RMB4,600 per week after May 30

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp



BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary, and more

BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.

Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

CRGG



CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.



At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.



CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.



Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.



CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before



Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

FD Academy Summer Camp

FD Academy 2023 Summer Soccer Camp is aimed at both boys and girls players aged between 4-14 years old. It is a unique opportunity to continue growing and improving as a player.

This camp is the right choice for players that wants to improve their game and thus be more confident on the pitch with or without the ball. Players will also have fun and get to know new teammates.

The camp curriculumis player-focused, with experienced and dedicated coaches there by your child's side, guiding them offering advice to improve their game.

Players will be exposed to various unique training equipment and drills to challenge them and get them to the next level.

The camp is open to two groups: Junior Group (4-6 years) and Senior Group (7-14 years). Junior group sessions will run from 4pm to 5.30pm whiles the Senior group will run from 4pm to 6pm.

Age: 4-14 years old



Date: June 19-23; June 26-30; July 3-7; July 10-14; July 17-21; July 24-28; July 31-Aug 4

Time: 4-5.30pm Juniors; 4-6pm Seniors

Price: 4-6 years old RMB1,000/week; 7-14 years old RMB1,400/week

Location: Mingdu Sports Park, 620 Hongsong Dong Lu

Contact: info@fdshanghaiacademy.com

Tennisline Grand Club



Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!

The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).

Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.

At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.

Age: All ages



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai

