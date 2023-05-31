  1. home
Time for the Ultimate Face Massage – 6 Oils for Just ¥99!

By That's Shanghai, May 31, 2023

Is skin care oil only for winter? No, no, no. The skin also needs to moisturize in spring, summer and autumn.

Favoring lighter texture products in the summer, a small amount of oil can replace cream; the high-quality oil molecules are small, easily absorbed by the skin, and will not leave a greasy feeling on the skin surface.

ALLELIQUE face oils – the best choice for summer skincare. The right oils for face and body.

oil-1-.jpg

Place your order now and enjoy six oils for RMB99. That's just RMB99 for 30ml of natural skincare oil.

ALLELIQUE Face Oils Line

Sunset Glow Firming Oil 5ml

oil-2-.jpg

Star Ingredients: Geranium, rosewood, niacinamide, fullerene and more.

Function: Acne scars, stretch mark, scars, calm skin irritations, help to heal skin conditions like eczema, rosacea; the benefits of this oil is mainly to help with medical skin problems on the face and body.

Ocean Light Revitalize Oil 5ml

oil-5-.jpg

Star Ingredients: Isododecane, squalane, chamomilla recutita flower and more.

Function: Restore and retain water on the skin, repair sensitive damaged skin.

Peach Blossom Repair Oil 5ml

oil-3-.jpg

Star Ingredients: Isodonecane, tocopherol, bisabolol, bitter orange flower oil, rosa rugosa flower oil and more.

Function: Vitamic C, whiting skin, amaranthus leaves regenerate and improve elasticity and wrinkles

Special Offer for That’s Shanghai Readers

oil-4-.jpg

For just RMB99, enjoy:

  • ALLELIQUE Sunset Glow Firming Oil 5ml x2

  • ALLELIQUE Ocean Light Revitalize Oil 5ml x2

  • ALLELIQUE Peach Blossom Repair Oil 5ml x2

ALLELIQUE Face Oils will be delivered within 48 hours by SF Fast Express.

Scan the QR to Purchase
Allelique-Face-Oils.png

ALLELIQUE Natural Pink Crystal Roller and GuaSha Scraping Plate Set

Essential oil with roller scraping board – twice the result with half the effort!

As a traditional Chinese beauty tool, the roller and scraping board are used to scrape and rub on the body surface with certain techniques in order to clear the meridians, improve the blood circulation of the human body and promote metabolism, improving the facial color, lifting and tightening the skin and thinning the face.

jade-roller-3-.jpg

jade-roller-1-.jpg

WeChat-Image_20230531151828.jpg

Special Offer for That’s Shanghai Readers

For just RMB149, enjoy:

  • Pink Crystal Roller 14.7 cm

  • GuaSha Scraping Tool 8.5 cm

ALLELIQUE Natural Pink Crystal Roller and GuaSha Scraping Plate Set will be delivered within 48 hours by SF Fast Express.

Scan the QR to Purchase
Allelique-Natural-Pink-Crystal-Roller-and-GuaSha-Scraping-Plate-Set.png

jade-roller-4-.jpg

jade-roller-6-.jpg

jade-roller-2-.jpg

For after-sale service, or other inquiries, please add ALLELIQUE customer service:

_20220720101356.jpg

About ALLELIQUE

ALLELIQUE is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a perfectly suitable product.

ALLELIQUE Institute was founded in Paris amidst chaotic times, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating, and maintaining healthy skin.

ALLELIQUE – an award winning brand:

  • Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

  • Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

  • Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

[All images courtesy of ALLELIQUE]

