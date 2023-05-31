Ze'Vero: A Delightful Slice of Italy in Guangzhou

The Place

Nestled in the heart of Guangzhou, Ze'Vero brings a slice of Italy to the bustling streets of this vibrant city. This charming Italian restaurant effortlessly transports diners to the sun-soaked lands of the Mediterranean, captivating both locals and expats alike. With its warm ambiance, genuine hospitality, and a menu brimming with authentic flavors, Ze'Vero offers a delightful escape to Italy right in the heart of Guangzhou's burgeoning culinary scene.

Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The Food



Ze'Vero's culinary offerings are a true celebration of the rich traditions and diverse flavors that define Italian cuisine. Led by Chef Francesco, whose passion for traditional Italian cooking is palpable, the kitchen crafts each dish with meticulous attention to detail.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

To begin, the Beef Carpaccio (RMB128) is a revelation of flavors and textures. Thinly sliced, velvety tender beef is delicately arranged on the plate. Each bite melts in your mouth, revealing its pristine quality and hinting at the artistry behind its preparation.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

For cheese lovers, the Burrata Cheese with Parma Ham (RMB128) is a must-try. Indulge in the creaminess of the burrata, with its delicate outer shell and creamy interior that releases a burst of milky goodness with each cut. Paired with thin slices of the finest Parma ham, this combination takes you on a journey of luxurious indulgence.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

For a pasta dish that captures the essence of Ze’Vero, the Paccheri with Mix Mushrooms, Sausages and Black Truffle (RMB98) is a standout. Al dente paccheri tubes provide the perfect canvas for a delightful medley of mushrooms, sausages, and black truffle.

Each bite offers a symphony of textures, with the mushrooms imparting earthy flavors, the sausage adding a savory richness, and the black truffle infusing an irresistible touch of luxury. This dish is a testament to the kitchen's dedication to creating complex yet harmonious flavors.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

No visit to Ze'Vero is complete without trying their signature Ze'Vero Lasagna (RMB88). Layer upon layer of delicate pasta sheets interweave with a sumptuous sauce, creating a symphony of flavors that is nothing short of exceptional. Each bite reveals a harmonious marriage of ingredients, leaving you craving for more. This timeless Italian classic will undoubtedly be a highlight of your dining experience at Ze'Vero.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

If you're in the mood for pizza, don't miss the Calzone (RMB98) pizza. This folded creation is a pocket of sheer bliss, with a golden-brown, crispy exterior giving way to a treasure trove of savory delights inside. The calzone is generously stuffed with perfectly seasoned ham, mushrooms and sauce. Each bite unleashes a burst of flavors that blend harmoniously, resulting in a satisfying and comforting experience. The calzone is expertly baked to achieve a delightful balance of textures, ensuring a crispy crust and a molten filling.



Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The Vibe

Upon stepping into Ze'Vero, one is instantly embraced by an inviting and cozy atmosphere that effortlessly blends modern elegance with rustic charm. The interior boasts tasteful Italian-inspired décor, featuring earthy tones, warm lighting, and vintage accents that create a sense of timeless comfort. Soft Italian melodies float through the air, transporting patrons to the charming streets of Rome or Florence. Whether you're seeking an intimate dinner for two or a convivial gathering with friends, Ze'Vero strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and relaxed warmth.

Ze'Vero is a hidden gem that captures the true essence of Italy amidst the vibrant culinary landscape of Guangzhou. With its inviting ambiance, extraordinary flavors, and impeccable service, this Italian treasure is an oasis for those seeking an authentic taste of Italy in southern China. Prepare to be transported on a gastronomic journey through the sun-kissed streets of Italy, one delectable bite at a time.

The Gossip

As if the culinary delights of Ze'Vero weren't enough, there's even more excitement on the horizon for Guangzhou's food enthusiasts. Rumor has it that Chef Francesco is planning to open a brand-new restaurant in Zhihui Park, Tianhe. While the name of this culinary gem remains a well-guarded secret, one thing's for sure: it will undoubtedly be a delectable destination that will leave food lovers buzzing with anticipation. So, keep your taste buds on high alert, because Chef Francesco's upcoming venture promises to be a tantalizing addition to Guangzhou's vibrant dining scene. Buon Appetito!

Price: RMB 120-150/person

Opening Hours: Monday - Friday 11am-2.30pm, 6pm till late. Weekends all day from 11am till late. Reservations are highly recommended

Nearest Metro: DongshanKou Station, Line 1 & 6

Ze'Vero, 58 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu District

Read more Guangzhou Restaurant Reviews.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

