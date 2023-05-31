¥8,880 to See Argentina Play in Beijing?!

An image circulating on Chinese social media appears to show ticket prices for the upcoming international friendly between Argentina and Australia at the Worker’s Stadium in Beijing.

The image shows the prices for each seating area within the stadium, with some of the 'Special Legend' tickets priced at an eye-watering RMB8,880.

The viral image showing match ticket prices. Image via Weibo/@风凰网体育

If you’re on a budget, you *might* be able to snag a ticket in the RMB680 area (although there appears to be only two such areas).

The image has been shared under the Weibo hashtag, #阿根廷中国行票价#, or ‘ticket prices for Argentina’s trip to China.’ The hashtag has garnered more than 180 million views, as of press time.

A number of media outlets, including Tencent Net and YNET (北青网) have also reported on the news.

To give an idea of how these prices compare to other games, China’s national men’s team will play friendlies with Myanmar and Palestine next month, tickets for which are priced from RMB180-RMB480, reports Zhibo8.

The Argentina-Australia match has been confirmed to take place on June 15, 2023, with kick-off at 8pm. Lionel Messi will lead the Argentinian team in Beijing.

While we would love to tell you how to buy tickets, we still haven’t seen any official information indicating when – or even if – match tickets will be on sale to the general public.

If this changes, we will of course keep you informed.

[Cover image via @爆棚仓鼠]

