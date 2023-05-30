10 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Friday & Saturday

Art for Hearts @ Shanghai Centre

The first annual Art for Hearts art show was held in 2018. That show and each of the subsequent shows called for all types of artists (emerging/established/domestic/foreign) to donate their artwork to exhibit and sell for a great cause – heart surgeries for Chinese children who were born with congenital heart disease and their family can’t afford the surgery.

The 2023 Art for Hearts show will exhibit similar artists, with 100% of the proceeds going towards providing heart surgery; in the past, the Art for Hearts art shows raised enough money for 46 Chinese children to have heart surgery.

The Art for Hearts art shows are gala events with drinks (wine, beer and soft) and snacks donated by companies who support the effort.

As with the previous two events, the 2023 show will be held in the spectacular 4th floor Shanghai Centre atrium which is donated for the show's use. There is no charge to get into the show and all are invited.



During the 2023 Art for Hearts show, the hope is to raise funds to help more children. Please do head along, see the amazing artwork and purchase a piece to help sponsor more children for heart surgery.



Fri June 2, 7-10pm & Sat June 3, 10am-6pm; Free.

Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Li, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城, 近西康路.

La Dolce Vita @ La Suite



Celebrate the anniversary of the Italian Republic this weekend at La Suite. The night promises tons of fun, great music and cocktails!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat 26 & 27, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

TEC 助福 | Seeds of Compassion: Children's Day Blessing Luncheon @ AZUL Italiano

In commemoration of Children’s Day, The Expatriate Center (TEC), supported by Shanghai Yicai Flying Foundation BLESS Foundation, invites you to the Seeds of Compassion: Children's Day Blessing charity luncheon.

Join them for a day of fun with Children's Character Workshop, TEC WǒMén Decluttering Workshop and an AZUL italiano's buffet lunch while supporting education in the rural provinces of Pu'er and other parts of China. Let's make a difference together!



June 3, 10am-2pm; RMB100-200.

Azul Italiano (North Bund), 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

GALLiVANTER x MET @ The Shanghai Edition

GALLiVANTER Burning Man DJ landing in Shanghai. Echo from Agartha, Ondalinda, Fabric London - the hottest festival performances. And rumor has it he played for Pasha, Google Founders private parties…..

GALLiVANTER has an infectious energy that will make you dance all night like a festival. MET House warming party at Edition Hotel Club Room, in this art deco luxurious members club space, expect a great house party vibe.

Sat June 3, from 10pm-2.30am; RMB88-148.

The Shanghai EDITION, Club Room, 5/F, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Saturday & Sunday



MET Garden Festival – Chef & Music @ Portman Ritz Carlton

First Iconic Festival in the city center, first Burning Man DJ landing plus 8 Star Chefs...

Juan Campos (RAW / Sakaba)



Hardeep Somal (KLAY)

Eduardo Vargas (Azul)

Isaac Ye (La Siesta)

Sergio Morento ( La Siesta / Commune Social)

Vivian Chang (Miss Green / Carrots & Cleaver)

Victor Vieira (Tomatito)

Lucky Lasagna (Bambino)

Kamil Jiang (So Mezze)

... and all the DJs...

GALLiVANTER (Burning Man, Echo from Agartha, Ondalinda, Fabric London)



Giulio Perinello (live Bass)



Skylove (Live violin)

Tmbr

Chewie

Oolong

Marcos Godoy

Leou

Roni Macedo

Sat June 3, 12-9.30pm, Sun June 4, 12-8pm; RMB118-700.



Portman Ritz Carlton, Shanghai Centre, 1376 Nanjing Xi Li, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海商城, 近西康路.

Sunday

Beacon of Love Children’s Day Charity Fun Fair @ Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao



A day dedicated to children, with a cause – healthy children helping children needing medical help. Set in the garden pavilion of the Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao, Beacon Of Love organizes a children’s day charity fun fair to promote awareness on children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease to receive heart surgeries.



Since 2002, as volunteers of Shanghai Children’s Health Foundation, Beacon Of Love raises awareness on the plight of children with Congenital Heart Disease, and, helping in the financing of heart surgeries for hundreds of children with medical needs across China. So far, 536 children and families benefitted and have a happier future.

June 4, 11am-5pm; Free Admission; Kiddie DIY Dessert Corner RMB68/class; Children’s Workshops RMB99/class; Lunch Buffet RMB188/adult ; RMB98/kid.

Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao 2588 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Gubei Lu 延安西路2588号, 近古北路.



Tuesday

MKW Championship Supercard @ Mao Livehouse



The MKW Championship Supercard from Shanghai premium live event will feature a stellar lineup of eight pro wrestling matches, including seven official championship matches that add a must-win element to every match on the card.

MKW has been the premier pro wrestling organization in China since 2015, and are excited to showcase exactly why this is still true at this event.



Don't miss your chance to join the Chinese pro wrestling revolution and get your tickets now for MKW Championship Supercard from Shanghai by scanning the QR on the poster above!



Tue June 6, from 7pm; RMB198.

Mao Livehouse, 3F, 308 Chongqing Nan Lu, by Jianguo Zhong Lu 重庆南路308号3楼, 近建国中路.

We Love History Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love History Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Apr 6, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: In the Mood for Love @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's film is In the Mood for Love, starting at 8pm.

Tue Apr 6, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

June 8-11: Shanghai Affordable Art Fair @ Shanghai Exhibition Centre

London originated brand Affordable Art Fair has finally come to Shanghai, after successfully opening in 10 art cities around the world, including London, New York, Amsterdam.

Expect 47 domestic and overseas galleries bringing a wide variety of art. There will also be inspiring special projects with young and established artists, talks, and guided tours to sign up to.

The fair aims to allow more people to discover the joy of collecting art at affordable prices!

Collector Preview: June 8, 2-8pm

VIP Preview: June 9, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 10, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 11, 12-6pm

Collector Preview 4-Days Pass RMB200; VIP Preview 3-Days Pass RMB150; Public Day Single Day Pass RMB100; Early Bird Public Day Single Day Pass RMB85.

June 8-11; RMB85-200.

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1000号, 近铜仁路.

