The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Summer with Kids

Seasonal Sicknesses

During summers, the weather turns hot and humid, bringing with it many seasonal ailments which can affect children majorly.

The most common are viral and bacterial infections. Parents should also watch out for gastroenteritis that could result due to eating outside, or poor hygiene standards at a food outlet. Always be vigilant about where you eat, and never leave food sitting out in the heat.

The other common summer infections occur in swimming pools. Swimming in a poorly-maintained pool may cause ear infections as well as sinusitis, so only visit a swimming pool that is clean and well maintained.

In addition, heatstroke and skin rashes (allergic or bug bites) are the other two major kinds of summer seasonal sicknesses. Be sensible in the sun, use sun screen and insect repellent, and make sure you have mosquito screens in your living quarters.

Children's Medicine

The following is a list of children's medicines it is advised to always have on hand over the summer:

Acetaminophen (Tylenol) or Ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil) for fever or to reduce inflammation, pain.

Cold pack as physical cooling for younger children.

Oral Rehydration Solution and probiotics can be used for gastrointestinal disorders.

Montmorillonite to help to stop diarrhea.

Antibiotics ointment for skin infection.

Hydrocortisone cream for itchy bites and rashes.

And, if you can, always carry the following with you:

Band-aids or bandages of assorted sizes for minor cuts.

Mosquito repellent.

Sun screen.

Thermometer, if convenient.

Eating Well

Children are encouraged to eat a balanced diet all the time, including vegetables and fruits, protein-based foods, as well as carbohydrates.



It is recommended to feed children more food and drinks rich in vitamin C during the summer months. They include:

Potatoes

Tomatoes

Citrus fruits

Dilute pure orange juice (50% juice / 50% water)

Kiwi fruit

Summer berries

Peppers

Vitamin D



Vitamin D helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. These nutrients are needed to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.



Children who have adequate dairy products in their diet and also have protein-based foods would not be deficient in calcium.

However, if there is not enough sunlight, it is encouraged children under one year of age to take vitamin D 400 IU per day, and children over one year old to adolescence to take vitamin D 600 IU per day.

Sun Protection

It is recommend that children over 6 months of age put on sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside, and reapplied every two hours or after swimming or excessive sweating.

And make sure to wear a sun hat and long-sleeved top to prevent sunburn when playing outside.

The recommended sunscreen for kids is broad-spectrum (protects against both UVA and UVB light), water-resistant, and has a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 50.

Infants under six months old should be kept out of direct sunlight, if possible.

Time in the Sun

To ensure that children produce sufficient vitamin D in their skin, babies and small children should be exposed to sunlight for 30 to 60 minutes a day.

The AAP recommends that infants under six months old be kept out of the sun entirely, if possible.

Older babies and toddlers can handle some sun, but only if adequately protected. From 10am to 4pm are the sun's peak hours, so it's best to avoid being outdoors with your little one during that time.



When the temperature outside reaches 32 degrees Celsius, it is recommended that children stay indoors until it cools down outside.

Be extra careful about bringing a baby outside in temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius, which can be potentially hazardous to little bodies.



Heatstroke



To avoid heatstroke...

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Go outside when sun is low and the air is at its coolest to protect against sunburn.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Keep your home temperature cool.

Find air-conditioned public spaces.

Never leave child in a parked car.

If your child is suffering from heatstroke...



Bring your child to a cooler place indoors, an air-conditioned car, or shady area.

Remove your child's excess clothing.

Encourage your child to drink water or cool fluids containing salt and sugar, such as sports drinks.

Put a cool, wet cloth or cool water on your child's skin.

If the child has fainted or is having difficulty drinking or keeps vomiting, they need to be taken to hospital as soon as possible.

Moles & Sun Spots



If a mole changes shape or looks uneven, changes color, gets darker, starts itching, crusting, flaking or bleeding, gets larger or more raised from the skin, you need to see a pediatrician or dermatologist.



Moisturize

Keeping your child's skin clean and moisturized is very important. Parents can choose products that are low in chemical additives and hypoallergenic.

Mosquitoes



Most mosquitoes bite people, yet don't spread germs. Very few mosquitoes are harmful and spread viruses.

That said, encephalitis, meningitis and other diseases can develop from the bites of infected mosquitoes. Not to mention mosquitoes are annoying and their bites uncomfortable.

So, while you shouldn't panic if your child gets bitten, use repellent when outside, and use mosquito screens and nets to keep them out of the house.

Safeguard Against Injury



Drowning, burns and falls are most common accidents that occur to children during the summer. To prevent injuries to children:

Before children swim or play in the water, prepare children with equipment such as life jackets, and remember to choose a regular swimming place.

The kitchen is one of the dangerous places. Parents need to install smoke and gas alarms in the home and teach their children with basic knowledge of fire escape. Parents and children are also encouraged to participate in fire escape drills to develop children's fire prevention and self-rescue skills.

Immediately after a burn or scald, the injured area should be flushed with cold water and it is not advisable to pick the blister yourself.

Sleep Patterns



How to regulate our children’s sleep patterns over the summer’s longer days? (And prevent them from waking up too early on those early, sunny mornings!) Here are a few tips...

Stick to the same bedtime schedule every day.

Make the bedroom as dark and quiet as possible.

Keep the temperature in the bedroom cool.

Avoid overstimulation before bedtime, and turn off screens 30 minutes prior to going to bed.

Keep a regular aerobic exercise schedule, but avoid exercising too close to bedtime.

Be active and social during the day rather than late at night.

Children under 5 years old may have 1-2 hours napping time in the afternoon.

Summer Camps



Summer camps allow children to expand their knowledge and develop their independent living skills. It helps children to become more optimistic, confident, creative and exploratory. It’s also good for children to be trained in interpersonal communication and teamwork.

Catherine Yue, MD

This article was complied with the help of Catherine Yue, pediatrician at Jiahui Health.

