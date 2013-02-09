90 Awesome Things to do This Weekend in GBA

Guangzhou

Zapata's Anniversary Party

Celebrate Zapata's Anniversary Party this Saturday from 7pm to 10pm. Dress code: Summer Vibe. Liand and DJ will keep you dancing all night. Don't miss the Lucky Draw! Join us for an unforgettable evening!



June 3, 2023, 7PM to 10PM

Zapata's, Zhujiang Party Pier A21, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu

Beach Party @Coco's



Join us for the ultimate Beach Party at Coco's! Ladies in beach wear get a complimentary Strawberry Daiquiri from 9PM to 11PM. Get ready to groove to the live party band and DJ, who will keep the energy high all night long. Don't miss out on this unforgettable beachside celebration!



June 3, 2023

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu



LE HACHOIR Weekend Brunch



Indulge in the delightful LE HACHOIR Weekend Brunch, available every Saturday and Sunday from 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Starting at just 198RMB, this brunch set offers a range of main courses to choose from, with the price varying based on your selection. The price includes a sumptuous spread, featuring one main course, four cold mini starters, four hot mini starters, four mini desserts, and a refreshing soft drink. Treat yourself to a satisfying and varied brunch experience at LE HACHOIR.



Every Sunday and Saturday, from May 25, 11.30AM - 3.00PM

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

The Strand WYC Turns 10!



The Strand Wuyangcun first opened it's doors June 1st, 2013! It's hard to believe it's already been 10 years, but Strand Beer has been busy brewing, constantly innovating new beers, and keeping our favorites on tap! We're keeping our celebration simple, and extending it for over a week!



June 1 - 10, 2023

The Strand Beer Café (Wuyangcun), 1 Chunfeng Lu, Mingyue Er Lu, Yuexiu

The Taste of Freshness



Liu Hua Ting Japanese Cuisine is dedicated to bringing its gourmets the original food umami and a double enjoyment of vision and taste with chef’s selection of high-quality fresh seafood, meat and other fine ingredients. Guests may not only enjoy Japanese-style set meals start from CNY 68 and the free flow of beverage package at CNY 98, but also omakase dining upon guests’ request.



Every Monday to Saturday, from May 31 until June 30, 11.30am to 2pm & 5.30pm to 9.30pm

DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, 391 Dongfeng Lu, Yuexiu

Deep Sea Treasure



Through the collision of seawater and freshwater, a large number of marine microorganisms and suspended solids have been propagated at the coast of Normandy (France), which is the nutritional source of marine products. Hence, comes with the rich nutrients and excellent quality in the meat of large scallop Coquille Saint–Jacques. CHAR bar & grill employs simple seasoning and cooking method to reveal the refreshing flavour in Coquille Saint–Jacques scallops.



June 1 - 30, 2023

CHAR bar & grill, Level 1, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No. 828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Animal Carnival Concert



Tchaikovsky said, the primary condition of music should be given to people. June 3, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, the Golden Stone Symphony Orchestra presents "Animal Carnival" Classical & Anime Concert. Shine the radiance of fairy tales in beauty.



June 3, 2023

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, 259 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

Bubble Beats N' Bites



Enjoy a nice and relaxing Sunday brunch with an amazing guest: GOGA! This Sunday is promised to be a very special one!



June 4, 2023, 11.30AM

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

SPORTSFEST 2023



The Filipino community will have a darts and chess tournament at the Goat next week June 4, Sunday, 2PM. Open for all.



June 4, 2023, 14.00PM - Late

The Goat, Four Seas Walk, LG2, Unit 9

Plastic Party



Plastic is back in Guangzhou with another amazing party! Mark the date! Presale tickets at RMB100, and RMB150 at door.



June 3, 10pm-3pm

Fei (W Guangzhou), 2/F, W Guangzhou, 26 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

Lovely Day



A music date with R&B! Book your ticket now and enjoy an evening of music!



June 3, 2023, 9.30pm - Late

SATURN, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe

Pool Party: Lost In Paradise



The scorching Summer is upon us! Join us on an amazing pool party! Scan the QR code and book Your Table & Get More Discounts and Prizes.



June 3, 1PM-10PM

The XANADUGZ Swimming Pool, 18/F, The Xanadu, International Biological Island, No. 1 Xingdao South Road, Haizhu

Tomato Odyssey



My parents always say that the tomatoes they ate when they were children had a tomato flavor. So what exactly is tomato flavor and what causes the taste of food to weaken and converge? Come and find out!



May 21 - July 20, 2023

SeeD Studio, 11 Aiguo Road, Yuexiu

Children Day Buffet Dinner



Australian Steak, Fresh Oyster In lce, Seasonal Seafood Feast, Japanese Sushi, Chocolate Waterfall, Chef Recommends Dessert, French Artisanal lce Cream. Fun Choice: DIY Lovely Cup Cake!



June 1 - 2, 18:00-22:00

The Open Kitchen, Langham Place, Guangzhou, 638 Xin'gang Donglu, Haizhu

Interwine Guangzhou



In 2023, Interwine exhibitions and events will continue to develop in a high-end manner, not only with more diversified locations, including major cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macao, Beijing and Shanghai, but also with new themes and concepts. Since its launch in 2005, Interwine China has gradually grown into Asia's leading wine & spirits exhibition.



June 2 - 4, 2023

Hall 9.2-13.2, Area B, Canton Fair Complex

Sparkle Afternoon Tea



Savor the sparkle afternoon tea at The Lounge with your loved ones and indulge in teatime's vibrancy in the city's heart.



Daily, 14:30-17:30

Member price: RMB218net/set, for two persons

Guangzhou Marriott Hotel Tianhe

A Century of Changes



This exhibition uses historical images collected by the Hong Kong Museum of History in the "Humanities Bay Area" to guide us through a century of time, witnessing the earth-shattering changes that Hong Kong has experienced, and understanding how Hong Kong has transformed from a sparsely populated small fishing village to a port with diverse Chinese and foreign cultures and thriving commerce.



April 20 - June 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum, 2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Guangzhou in International Trade



Guangdong Folk Arts Museum has a collection of high-quality Guangzhou handicrafts (referred to as "Guangzuo") represented by various categories such as Guangzhou ivory carving, Guangzhou embroidery, and Guangzhou color.



May 18 - June 25, 2023

Guangdong Folk Arts Museum, 34 Enlong Lane, Liwan

West of Yangguan Pass



"West of Yangguan Pass - Xinjiang Cultural Relics Exhibition" was officially opened on April 29. The exhibition was jointly held by the Maritime Museum of Guangzhou and the Museum of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It gathers 136 exquisite cultural relics from various regions of Xinjiang from the pre Qin to the Song and Yuan dynasties, presenting us with the prosperity and grandeur of the integration of Western Region culture and Central Plains civilization for thousands of years.



April 29 - October 29, 2023

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, 22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu District

Music Market



Slow wave you, interesting you, music loving you! Check in, take photos, play games, listening to music comfortably on the lawn, enjoy the beauty of the sunset, experience the atmosphere of romantic literature and art! You can always find your own fun here.



Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, from May 19, 2023 until December 31, 2023, 15:00-24:00

Parc Pearl River Piano Cultural Park, No.8 Yuwei Xi Road, South Huadi Avenue, Liwan

Salvador Dalí. Magia Y Realidad



Using the year of creation as a clue, the exhibition carefully recreates the "Triángulo Dalidiano" collection, and Dalí works collected by other institutions. These paintings are rich and varied in style, almost throughout Dalí's entire career, and fully reflect the legendary Spanish artist's exploration and major innovation in painting techniques and artistic concepts.



May 11 - June 19, 2023

Guangzhou Library, 4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

GAFA Degree Show 2023



The works of this graduation exhibition cover painting, sculpture, cross-media art, design, architecture, art history, art theory and other professional fields. It shows the knowledge and skills accumulated by Guangbeauty graduates in various disciplines, their keen insight and innovative response to contemporary art and social issues, and their exploration and pursuit of art itself. And focus on the present and hope for the future.



Duration

Bachelor：

Phase 1: May 24 - June 7

Phase 2: June 14 - 28

Master：

Phase 1: May 18 - 28

Phase 2: June 1 - 11

Phase 3: June 15 - 25

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro line No.4)

Changgang Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, Art Museum, Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, 257 Changgang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Shenzhen



Stay Cool @Jing-A

Jing-A’s Peach Lychee Dream Cream and Double Orange Mango Dream Cream will be available at all Taprooms this Friday, June 2. On a hot summer night, re-live your childhood. Grab your besties and head to the shop for a cold sweet treat.



Jing-A Taproom G&G, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan

Jing-A Taproom Sungang MixC, 71 Meiyuan Road, Luohu

Honey Park Children's Maker Festival



The 4th Honey Park Children's Maker Festival in 2023. This time, we invite everyone to the park. Find sounds, feel sounds, make sounds. Two days on the weekend of June 3-4. A park sound party where creativity and fun meet. A collection of "Sound of the Park" and "Maker Life" experiences. Waiting for everyone to play!



June 3 - 4, 2023

Honey Park Address 30 Nongyuan Lu, Futian

5th Anniversary Party



Our walls witnessed so many stories, so be minded when you step into Brass House. You are stepping into 5 years of collective joy, celebrations, exchanges of cultures and beliefs, declarations of love, hopes, tears, and farewells... All of these made Brass House a place you can call home out of home!



June 3, 6PM - 2AM

Brass House Address Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Glassical Antiquity



"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!



May 30 - September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

SATURGAY



We all know that June is PR!DE MONTH and we all know what we gonna do! WE CELEBRATE WE SHOUT OUT TO THE WORLD FOR WHAT WE TRULY ARE! BE BOLD BE PROUD! SATURGAY will be back in SHENZHEN to celebrate PR!DE 2023 with y’all in Nanshan C1C. Get ready for June 3!



Theme: CHEERS QUEERS

Dress code: YOURSELF

June 3, 8.30PM - Late

CIC Vintage Store, G&G Creative community Backstreet, No.9 Liyuan Road, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur



An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.



June 2 - August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

Invisible Cities



The exhibition is imagined by the novel Invisible City written by Italian writer Italo Calvino. The author attempts to present a new perspective on the world and explore the possibilities of human thinking and perception by describing these cities. Every city is described by Marco Polo, but these cities are actually his abstract representation of human experience and memory.



April 14 - June 11, 2023

Hexagon Gallery, A4-206, 3 Wenhang St, Nanshan

Philosophy. Canvas. Transcendentalism



Jazz inspires a lot of things, complements each other, and many things also inspire jazz. More than a generation of music masters have found their wishes by observing or listening to the divine nature, which is adapted to this natural eclectic music. It has developed from a eclecticism country inherent before internationalization, and its performers often have a compromise concept of holiness.



June 3, 2023, 21:30

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Pervert Party



Are you ready to embark on a provocative journey at RED Club's PERVERT Party: "50 Shades of RED"? Explore a world where elegance meets desire, where inhibitions fade, and where passion takes center stage.



June 2 - 3, 2023

Red Member Club, 1/F, Shopping Park (Shark Back Side), Futian

Craft Head Longhua Free Flow Deals



Free flow deals at Craft Head Longhua! Every night, come and pay once, drink as much as you like on package deals for our premium craft beer taps. No definite end date as of this posting, so take advantage while it lasts!



May 26 - June 6, 18:00-02:00

Craft Head Brewing Co., Shanghefang Shopping Center, Longhua

Craft Head Open Mic



Every Saturday at Craft Head Futian, we've got a special open mic, where you can let your flag fly and come as you are! DO IT. If you do anything that takes a bit of effort, we'll reward you with one of our fine beverages and an appreciative pat on the back!



Every Saturday, from May 23, 2023 until December 31, 2023, 20:30-22:30

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Xinzhou 2nd road and Xinzhou 7th road, Futian

Adventures in Funland



The book exhibition is titled "Adventures in Funland" and collaborates with dozens of domestic and international publishers and artists, to bring over 1,500 high-quality children's books with the most international perspective to visitors.



May 22 - September 30, 2023

Qianhai MixC, No.169 Guiwan Fourth Road, Nanshan

Topologies of The Real Techne Shenzhen 2023



The exhibition aims to envision Shenzhen as a cutting-edge base for advancing the exploration of global art, technology and ecological issues.



May 1 - July 23, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Six Hundred Years' History of the Jin State



Shanxi's Alluring Artefacts Exhibition

Shanxi is a major province in cultural relics, with abundant aboveground and underground cultural relics. It holds an important position in the history of Chinese archaeology.



April 21 - July 23, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan Distric

B.V. Music Festival



Qianhai MixC presents a special B.V. Music Festival featuring young musicians from Shenzhen. Daydream Secrets lineup will for sure blow up your mind away!



April 15 - June 4, 19:00-21:00

Wing Square, B1/F, Qianhai MixC

Italia Geniale Design Emables

This exhibition intends to turn the spotlight on the invention, creativity, and design behind Made in Italy. In its role of scientific curator, ADI (the Association of Industrial Design) was closely involved in the design of the exhibition, selecting both historical and contemporary patents and products, a number of which have been awarded with the prestigious Compasso d’Oro Award.



May 18 - June 28, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

"80x80" Carpet Design Exhibition



The exhibition invites nearly 80 outstanding creators from around the world to collaborate and express their artistic viewpoints and respond to current issues through the unique medium of handmade carpet.



April 22 - July 5, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Liminal Odysseys



A homecoming of resistance beyond binaries, a voyage of fluid creaturely hybridization, surfing through the increasingly nebulous categories of identity and language.

April 30 - June 30, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, 6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian District

Cezanne · Four Seasons



Paul Cézanne, a post-impressionist painter, was a true pioneer of abstract and expressive styles in modern art, having a profound impact on the modern art movement in the first half of the 20th century. He is now recognized as the "father of modern art," with his name and legacy forever linked to the art form.



January 1 - August 31, 2023

Pingshan Exhibition Hall, No. 4 Huide Road, Pingshan District

Stand Up Open Mic



Its time to close out the weekend with some good laughs!

Every Sunday, 9pm, from August 1, 2022 until December 31, 2023

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World

Magnificent and Changeful Prospect



"Magnificent and Changeful Prospect" is the opening exhibition of Sky Museum, featuring more than 60 precious works by 42 world-renowned artists. For the first time in China, Vincent van Gogh's mature period work, "The Gardener," and Amedeo Modigliani's representative work, "Portrait of Hanka Zborowska," are on display.

March 25 - June 25, 2023

Sky Museum, 48 / F, Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong Third Road

Values Of Design: China In The Making



This exhibition focuses on six major sections: design segmentation, coping with problems, material formation, identity and consumption, conveying feelings, and bargaining, showing the changes in Chinese design, manufacturing, and social culture in the past 100 years. An exploration of the history of Chinese modern and contemporary design, and the responsibility and value of design in the contemporary era.

Mon. to Fri.: 10am - 7pm

Sat. - Sun.: 10am - 9pm

Till December 20, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan District

Foshan



Peppa Pig Live

Camping in the forest, accompanied by the sound of rain and the chirping of frogs! Please follow us and turn our gaze from indoors to the forest outdoors! A Happy Camping Brought by Country Bus - A wonderful time spent with friends in a natural environment. This is a fun and exciting adventure. This is a journey full of laughter and music.



June 3, 2023, 15:30 - 19:30

Foshan Grand Theatre, No. 1, Huakang Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District

The Summer Dream of Sicilia



The exhibition is titled "Summer Dreams of Sicily", using the imagined beautiful scenery of Sicily to express reverie. Through the works of contemporary artists Luo Qi, Liu Ke, Chen Zijun, and Chen Jingyi, the nature and mystery of art can be elucidated. While indulging in the dreamlike beauty of the blue Mediterranean, contemporary art has become a cultural imprint, a aftertaste, and a distant legend.



May 20 - July 20, Friday to Sunday, 10:00 - 18:00

Treside Gallery, 5001, 50/F, Building 27, Phase 2, Jinyu Binjiang, Daliang Vanke, Shunde

Kids Fest



In the form of "singing parties+communication and sharing", through choir performances, music game interactions, and other links, not limited to a single music expression method, we focus on "professionalism, interactivity, and childlike fun", and strive to create a high-quality professional choir interactive stage.



May 13 - June 11, 2023

Foshan Grand Theatre, No. 1, Huakang Road, Lecong Town, Shunde

Children's Day Special @San Long Bay Pier



To welcome the arrival of International Children's Day, we have prepared a family buffet for you, which only costs RMB388! Enjoy 2 adults and 1 child boarding package! The set menu includes over a dozen dishes, allowing you and your children to enjoy the delicious taste buds while enjoying the beautiful scenery!



June 1 - 3, 2023

San Long Bay Pier, Tianhong Road, Lecong Town, Shunde

Dongguan



GCC Sport Day: Go Kart Racing

It's time to rev up your engines and get ready for an adrenaline-pumping day! The 2nd GCC Sport Day: Go Kart Racing is coming to Dongguan on June 3, and you won't want to miss it!



June 3, 2023, 14:00 - 21:30

JS·Racing, No. 21 Caibai Second Street, No.1 Industrial Zone

Made in Dongguan



On May 18 International Museum Day, Dongguan Exhibition Hall officially launched the theme exhibition of "Manufacturing in Dongguan", which consists of three parts: "Dongguan can make", "Dongguan at the end of the hot spot" and "Dongguan has been making". It selects about 250 pieces (sets) of products manufactured by more than 60 representative Dongguan enterprises to take you on a one-stop in-depth tour of "Made in Dongguan" and feel the manufacturing charm of "strength", "tide" and "FUN"! Let's go together.



May 18 - August 18, 2023

Dongguan Exhibition Center, 97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan City Center Plaza

History of "The Yongle Canon"

The National Library and Dongguan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park jointly held the exhibition to let the audience fully appreciate the charm and grandeur of this Chinese classic, allowing the unique concept and wisdom of Chinese culture to bloom sustainably in the museum.



May 17 - August 20, 2023

DongGuan Yuan Chonghuan Memorial Park, No. 38 Chonghuan East Road, Shijie Town

Special Academic Seminar On Ceramic Artfresco

Explore the infinite possibilities of architectural art ceramics, and create a better life.



May 18 - September 18, 2023

China Architecture Ceramics Museum, Weimei Group, Beiwang Road, Dongguan

Exhibition Of Chinese Ancient Ink-stones

A total of 61 pieces of inkstone ware were selected for this exhibition. The exhibits date from the Han and Tang dynasties to the Ming and Qing dynasties.



May 18 - December 31, 2023

Songshan Lake Wangye Museum, Zone B, Songshan Lake Library, No. 1 Lizhi Road, Songshan Lake, Dongguan

The 8th Exhibition of Guangdong Contemporary Oil Painting

The exhibition focuses on reflecting the creative status and trends of oil painting in various periods in Guangdong Province, sorting out the development of contemporary oil painting in Guangdong, promoting the development of contemporary oil painting art, and promoting the development of Guangdong's oil painting industry from the "plateau" to the "peak".



May 16 - July 9, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

21 Space Art Museum, No.36, Zone H, Huifeng Center, No.1 Huifeng Road, Guancheng District, Dongguan

A Hundred Years of Elegance



Dongguan, a historically and culturally renowned city in Guangdong Province, is a treasure trove of Lingnan ancient culture with a rich heritage and a thriving community of intellectuals. Over the past century, Dongguan has witnessed the emergence of numerous outstanding painters and calligraphers, distinguished by their elegance, integrity, and devoted pursuit of knowledge. Their immortal masterpieces continue to inspire future generations.



May 18 - June 25, 2023

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng District, Dongguan

Returns of National Treasure



Special Exhibition of Bronze Animal Heads from the Summer Palace and Repatriated Cultural Relics from Overseas.



May 18 - August 27, 2023

Dongguan Museum, 36 Xinfen Road, Guancheng

Wacky Weekend Warriors



Every Friday is the end of another week of work.

To celebrate this every Friday, One for the Road holds it'‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍s Whacky Weekend Warrior promotion of an extra strong cocktail served from 8pm onwards.

We make different cocktails each week, and the night's special is our home made "Wacky Juice", a concoction of 4 spirits topped with sprite.

The Whacky Weekend Cocktail lasts all weekend or until stocks are sold out!

Also, don't miss the "Thank Pete It's Saturday" (TPIS)

From 9pm Pete is going to entertain with some epic tunes for all to enjoy!

Every Friday and Saturday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Sunday Roast @One For The Road English Pub

Sunday Roast is Back!

Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, yorkshire pudding and gravy!

Available every Sunday from 1pm.

Every Sunday, from January 1 until December 31, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road

Happy Hour @Liberty Brewing Co.

Enjoy special weekend offers:

Liberty Lite, Tsingtao, House Wine, House Mixed Drinks at only RMB25

Nypd Pilsner, Skinny Bitch Ipa, Elderflower Cider, Kombucha Cocktail at only RMB35

April 1 - December 31, 4pm - 8pm

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng District

Zhongshan



Haidu Market

Creative markets, themed car stalls, cultural performances.



Every Sunday, Friday, Saturday, from May 29 until June 30, 2023

Haidu Plaza, Haidu Square, No.1 North Zhongxing Avenue, Guzhen Town

The Lawn Party Plan



Sing on the stars, dance on the grass. Using music to awaken the new vitality of the city. Unlock a new city pose with dance. Accompanied by moonlight and the chirping of insects. Encountering every Summer night song and dance dream with you!



Every Saturday, from May 29, 2023 until June 30, 2023

Dengdu Ecological Wetland Park, Near No. 9 Dongxing East Road, Guzhen Town

Stunning Jewelry



This exhibition selects 189 pieces (sets) of Han Dynasty beading cultural relics unearthed in Guangzhou. Through four parts, it shows the beauty of the art of Han Dynasty beading and the historical information it carries, such as production technology, technical communication, cultural exchanges between East and West, and mutual learning of civilizations.



May 18 - July 2, 2023

Zhongshan Museum, 197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Huizhou



Beach & Surfing Party 2023

Come and enjoy "Beach & Surfing Party" featuring 18 hours of fun & 18 artists! Surfing, Yoga, Meditation, BBQ, Beach & Sea & POOL, Beers & Mix Drinks!



June 3 - 4, 4PM - 10PM

Offshore Wind Club, West of Lion Island Resort Hotel, 237 Township Road, Pinghai Town, Huidong County

Jiangmen







The Age of Boom

This exhibition attempts to examine and feel the development of regional art from the perspective of "cultural exchange between overseas Chinese and Chinese", and explore how the artists from Wuyi, Jiangmen since Li Tiefu, have used artistic language to express their social responsibilities, how to use art as a weapon to promote the development of revolutionary undertakings and the struggle for national liberation, how to introduce new artistic forms and explore their localization, and how to find a modern development path for Chinese painting, How to create a modern art education system, and re examine and present the "chronology" content that was originally listed linearly over time from multiple perspectives, dimensions, and modules.



Jiangmen Art Gallery, Wuyi Overseas Chinese Plaza, Academician Road

May 25 - December 31, 2023

Hong Kong



Friday Intl. Networking Happy Hour

June 2, Friday Intl. Networking Happy Hour . Be part of our June 's Friday after-work gathering and get ready to party till late.



Friday, June 2, 7PM - 11PM

SOLAR - LKF 2/F, Ho Lee Commercial Building 38-44 D’Aguilar Street Central, HKI

4Trails4Robbo Celebration Fundraiser



Join us for a night to commemorate Simon and celebrate the end of the 4Trails4Robbo with some drinks, food and live music!



Saturday, June 3, 6PM

El Charro Mexican Cantina 100 Cyberport Road Cyberport, HKI

Kids’ Summer Episode: Adventure in AI & Coding



Dive into Scratch, Python programming, and Generative AI. Discover new skills and unlock your child's potential in a super fun event!



Saturday, June 3, 2PM - 3.30PM

Preface (Tower 535) 18/F, Tower 535, 535 Jaffe Road Causeway Bay, HKI





Allie Music Studio Student Showcase!



Alwin and Allie Music Studio students gear up for the summer showcase of the year; students and guest performers will rock the afternoon!



June 4, 3.30PM - 6PM

The Wanch 90 Jaffe Road #1/F Wan Chai, HKI

JOCKBALL - Gay Games Pride Edition Circuit Party



Haus of Circuit is thrilled to bring back 'JOCKBALL', a sportswear theme circuit party inspired by Gay Games HongKong 2023 at Petticoat Lane.



Jun 3, 22:00 - Jun 4, 04:00

Petticoat Lane 8F, California Tower Lan Kwai Fong Central, HKI

Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition



The exhibition commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of superstar Leslie Cheung. Featuring his stage costumes, vinyl records, music and film work, awards and personal collections, the exhibition presents Cheung’s legendary achievements in music and film, as well as his influence on popular culture.



March 29 – October 9, 2023

2/F, Open Space, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Double Choices Double Happiness



CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong is celebrating its 2nd second anniversary with a month-long anniversary campaign called ‘Double Choices．Double Happiness’, a month-long anniversary campaign. The selectionchoice of soup flavours and toppings at My CUPNOODLES Factory Workshop will be doubled to 8 eight soup flavours and 24 toppings.



March 30 – June 30, 2023

CUPNOODLES MUSEUM Hong Kong

Graphic Design in Japan 2022



Graphic Design in Japan 2022 (Hong Kong Edition) showcases a selection of outstanding works from 'Graphic Design in Japan', an annual compilation of the best graphic design works selected by a group of Japanese design professionals.



May 25– June 11, 2023

SG09-SG14, G/F, Block A, PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central, Hong Kong

Joan Miró — The Poetry of Everyday Life



The exhibition “Joan Miró – The Poetry of Everyday Life” showcases 94 artworks by the famous Spanish artist, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, textiles, lithographs, and posters. Miró’s ability to perceive the poetic qualities in ordinary objects is highlighted through his work.



March to June 28, 2023

Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Duo Exhibition: Market-Go-Around



This May, SC Gallery is proud to bring you an exciting duo exhibition with a strong sense of local Hong Kong called “ Market-go-around”. Artists Jacky Tao and Rosanna Li will take you on a journey to explore the local flavours of Hong Kong’s wet markets and public housing estates.



May 11 - June 24, 2023

SC Gallery, 1902, Sungib Industrial Centre, 53 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Wong Chuk Hang

Across Time and Space:



Re-visiting Twentieth-Century Chinese Oil Paintings

The University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, is honoured to present Across Time and Space: Re-visiting Twentieth-Century Chinese Oil Paintings. Highlighting the versatile aspects of Chinese oil paintings across a diverse spectrum of themes, styles, techniques, time periods, and regional and local characteristics, the exhibition presents a remarkable depth and virtuosity. Works range from intimate interior views to panoramic coastal landscapes; from collective and individual memories to urban scenes that activate dialogues of painting practices across cross-cultural and cross-media encounters.



March 15 - June 25, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Marc Riboud – From France to China



This May, f22 foto space is delighted to present "Marc Riboud – From France to China" exhibition, an exciting cultural journey of the two countries, featuring works by one of the most celebrated French photographers to celebrate the French May Arts Festival on its 30th anniversary.



May 18 - July 31, 2023, 11am-7pm

f22 foto space, The Peninsula Hong Kong

Windows of the Soul



Whitestone Gallery is thrilled to present the group exhibition Windows of the soul, featuring artworks by French artists Marion Flament, Jean Marie Haessle, Béchir Boussandel, and Baptiste Tavernier. Windows of the soul is a group exhibition exploring how artists see their mysterious, dream-like patterns defy the dichotomous cosmology, relaxing its tsemporal and spatial laws. It also gives a glimpse of the landscape of the current or a historical era.



May 17 - June 24, 2023

Whitestone Gallery Hong Kong

Fusion 2



‘Fusion 2’ features sculptural works by five Hong Kong artists and five Italian-based artists. Emphasising the concept of ‘fusion’ of materials, the sculptors in Italy worked with marble, while sculptors in Hong Kong worked with wood. Each artist had the option of choosing their preferred collaborative partner, working not only on their own sculptures, but also on their partners’.



March 15– June 25, 2023

Chantal Miller Gallery, Asia Society Hong Kong Center

Eternal Enlightenment:



The Virtual World of Jiajing Emperor



In collaboration with the prestigious Hong Kong collector Mr Anthony Cheung, owner of the Huaihaitang collection, Hong Kong Museum of Arts has organised an exhibition that centres around the Jiajing Emperor of Ming dynasty. The exhibition features approximately 240 ceramics, lacquerwares, portrait paintings and cloisonné works that demonstrate the idealised immortal world of the Jiajing Emperor from 500 years ago.



December 9, 2022 – June 14, 2023

Chinese Antiquities Gallery, 3/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art

Joan Miró — The Poetry of Everyday Life



Joan Miró is one of the most renowned Spanish artists of the 20th century. This exhibition presents 94 of Miró's artworks, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, textiles, lithographs, posters and audio-visual materials in association with the artist.



March 3 – June 28, 2023

The Special Gallery, 2/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art

Virtually Versailles



Relive the magic of Versailles — admired globally for centuries and still one of the most prestigious symbols of France’s grandeur and heritage. Through this interactive exhibition, you can now step foot into the famed Hall of Mirrors, the French gardens and even catch a glimpse of Marie-Antoinette’s bedchamber.



April 19 - July 9, 2023

Thematic Galleries, 3 – 5, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Au pied de la lettre

Florence Levillain's personal work has always focused on rediscovering the universes that are close to everyone but are unknown or forgotten by many. The French language is one of these universes: every day, French people use lots of vivid metaphors, without thinking about their literal meaning or understanding their origin. Florence revisits these expressions and places them in the spotlight by framing them into pictures "au pied de la lettre" or "literally". The result is an unusual series of photography works which aims to raise awareness of the lyricism and humour of French language metaphors.



May 4 - June 3, 2023

Alliance Française de Hong Kong (Wan Chai and Jordan Centres), Parenthèses & Boogie Woogie Photography

Out of Thin Air:



Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Films are a major part of Hong Kong's popular culture. The Hong Kong films owe their success to the entire cast and crew's contribution in which the art and costume directors play an indispensable role. This exhibition aims to document the development of film arts in Hong Kong and showcase the role and importance of art and costume design in film productions.



May 3 – September 4, 2023

Thematic Galleries 1 & 2, 1/F, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Cartier and Women



"Cartier and Women" is the first major exhibition that foregrounds women's role and presence in the history of Cartier. The exhibition celebrates women's lifestyles, creativity, and influence, featuring about three hundred stunning items of Cartier jewellery, timepieces, precious objects, and archival records from the nineteenth century to the present day.



April 14 - August 14, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong

Ancient Gold



The special exhibition marks the debut of the Hong Kong Palace Museum's permanent collection at a major special exhibition and is the biggest exhibition on ancient gold artefacts in Hong Kong in recent years. It showcases more than 200 sets of ancient golds selected from the generous donations.

February 22 - September 25, 2023

Hong Kong Palace Museum, 8 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Tsim Mong

Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass

The University Museum and Art Gallery of the University of Hong Kong is honoured to collaborate with the French May Arts Festival on Pablo Picasso: Paintings in Glass, an unprecedented display of works by the world-famous twentieth-century painter.

May 18 - August 27, 2023

University Museum and Art Gallery, The University of Hong Kong, 90 Bonham Road, Pokfulam, Hong Kong

Macao



Star Chasing Dreams

Exhibition of Scientist Spirit Theme. Facing the Scientist Spirit Tour Project of Generation Z.



April 30 - July 2, 2023

Macao Science Center, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao Science Center

Fantasia Garden Crafted From Paper



A colorful wonderland of fantastic creatures awaits the curious! Blending Chinese icons with her unique brand of creativity, renowned Chinese paper sculptor Wen Qiuwen transforms four Galaxy Macau™ attractions into magical gardens where exotic flora and fauna thrive among glowing stars and candy-colored planets.



April 28 to August 31, 2023

Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort, Cotai, Macao

"My Nini" – Huang Benrei Works Private Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases a series of 27 paintings and sculptures featuring the rabbit character "Nini" as the main theme, leading the audience into Huang Benrei’s artistic world.



March 31 - June 31, 2023

H853 Art Space, R67, H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau

Summer Love



Enjoy art in action with our artists-in-residence at Galaxy Art! The vibrant and exciting cultural event "Artists-in-Residence: Summer Love" showcases the works of talented Macao and Hong Kong artists who will transform Galaxy Art into a live art studio. Watch them as they turn a wall into their canvas, and feel their creative energy as they fill it with colors and images inspired by summer in Macao and Hong Kong.



March 31 - June 30, 2023

Galaxy Art, 1067-1069,1/F, Galaxy Promenade, Galaxy Macao

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



