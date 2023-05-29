  1. home
  2. Articles

WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

By That's Shanghai, May 29, 2023

0 0

After successfully opening in 10 art cities around the world, including London, New York, and Amsterdam, London-originated brand Affordable Art Fair is finally coming to Shanghai.

Expect 47 domestic and overseas galleries bringing a wide variety of art. There will also be inspiring special projects with young and established artists, talks, and guided tours to sign up for.

The fair aims to allow more people to discover the joy of collecting art at affordable prices!

READ MORE: Affordable Art Fair Lands in Shanghai for 1st Time!

WeChat-Image_20230513071302.jpg

  • Collector Preview: June 8, 2-8pm

  • VIP Preview: June 9, 12-8pm

  • Public Viewing: June 10, 12-8pm

  • Public Viewing: June 11, 12-6pm

Collector Preview 4-Days Pass RMB200; VIP Preview 3-Days Pass RMB150; Public Day Single Day Pass RMB100; Early Bird Public Day Single Day Pass RMB85.

June 8-11; RMB85-200.

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1000号, 近铜仁路.

WIN!

We have 10 pairs of VIP tickets to the Affordable Art Fair to give away to lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

more news

WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

The city's biggest family-friendly festival of invention and creativity.

WIN! Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

WIN! Tickets to Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

Our family festival is back!

WIN! Tickets to Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show

WIN! Tickets to Akaata Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Show

Akaata is a Ghanaian-American clothing brand.

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Beijing

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

WIN! Tickets to DEADBEAT+TIKIMAN at Dada Shanghai

The Antidote brings their first international guest since 2019.

Holi Party Festival of Colors – Last Chance to Get Tickets!

Say farewell to winter and enjoy spring's abundant colors!

Can I Buy Winter Olympic Tickets?... No, Here’s Why

The organizers of the Games stated that tickets for the events would not go on sale to the general public.

That's Shanghai 2021 Food & Drink Awards Tickets On Sale Now!

Our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

122 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

WATCH: XJTLU International Fair 2023 – Don't Miss It Next Year!

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Plans Crewed Mission to the Moon 'Before 2030'

China Plans Crewed Mission to the Moon 'Before 2030'

WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

Giant Panda Ya Ya Arrives at Beijing Zoo! Can We Go & See Her?

Giant Panda Ya Ya Arrives at Beijing Zoo! Can We Go & See Her?

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives