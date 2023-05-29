WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

After successfully opening in 10 art cities around the world, including London, New York, and Amsterdam, London-originated brand Affordable Art Fair is finally coming to Shanghai.

Expect 47 domestic and overseas galleries bringing a wide variety of art. There will also be inspiring special projects with young and established artists, talks, and guided tours to sign up for.

The fair aims to allow more people to discover the joy of collecting art at affordable prices!

Collector Preview: June 8, 2-8pm

VIP Preview: June 9, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 10, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 11, 12-6pm

Collector Preview 4-Days Pass RMB200; VIP Preview 3-Days Pass RMB150; Public Day Single Day Pass RMB100; Early Bird Public Day Single Day Pass RMB85.

June 8-11; RMB85-200.

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1000号, 近铜仁路.

WIN!



We have 10 pairs of VIP tickets to the Affordable Art Fair to give away to lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below: