Experience Aqua Baila, the ultimate pool party at Handwritten Collection Hotel (formerly Sofitel Sheshan) on Saturday, June 17.

Dive into a stunning 4,400 m² outdoor swimming pool oasis with a man-made beach, and enjoy Latin beats, Aqua Zumba, and inflatable games.



Groove to Latin beats while enjoying affordable drinks and delicious food!

Aqua Zumba



A thrilling aquatic dance experience that will make waves of excitement!

Latin Beats



Experience the captivating rhythms of Latin music! Get ready to dance the day away and enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with vibrant melodies.

Fitness Battle



A riveting competition, showcasing aquatic athleticism to claim the prestigious title of Aqua Fitness Champion.

Inflatable Games



The pool will be full of inflatable games, and there will be a shop should you wish to buy your own.

Food & Drink



La Coyota will serve authentic Mexican dishes. You can also expect affordable beers and cocktails at the party.

Tickets



Tickets for all the above fun are RMB148 early bird before June 8, or RMB188 pre-sale before June 16. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sat June 17, 12 midday-10pm; RMB148 before June 8, RMB188 before June 16.

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.