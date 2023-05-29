  1. home
  2. Articles

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

By That's Shanghai, May 29, 2023

0 0

Experience Aqua Baila, the ultimate pool party at Handwritten Collection Hotel (formerly Sofitel Sheshan) on Saturday, June 17.

Hotel-description-3.jpg

Hotel-description-2.jpg

Hotel-description-1.jpg

Dive into a stunning 4,400 m² outdoor swimming pool oasis with a man-made beach, and enjoy Latin beats, Aqua Zumba, and inflatable games.

Food-and-beverages-2.jpg

Food-and-beverages-3.jpg

Groove to Latin beats while enjoying affordable drinks and delicious food!

Aqua Zumba

AQUA-ZUMBA.jpg

A thrilling aquatic dance experience that will make waves of excitement!

Latin Beats

LATIN-BEATS-2.jpg

Experience the captivating rhythms of Latin music! Get ready to dance the day away and enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with vibrant melodies.

LATIN-BEATS-1.jpg

Fitness Battle

FITNESS-BATTLE-2.jpg

A riveting competition, showcasing aquatic athleticism to claim the prestigious title of Aqua Fitness Champion.

Inflatable Games

INFLATABLE-GAMES.jpg

The pool will be full of inflatable games, and there will be a shop should you wish to buy your own.

Food & Drink

Food-and-beverages-1.jpg

La Coyota will serve authentic Mexican dishes. You can also expect affordable beers and cocktails at the party.

Tickets

Tickets for all the above fun are RMB148 early bird before June 8, or RMB188 pre-sale before June 16. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

WeChat-Image_20230529144139.png

Poster.jpg

Sat June 17, 12 midday-10pm; RMB148 before June 8, RMB188 before June 16. 

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

more news

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai's Zhujiajiao Water Town

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai's Zhujiajiao Water Town

A 1,700-year-old water town just 48 kilometers from downtown.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

Pool Day! 6 Places To Swim Without Sanya's Sand

Pool Day! 6 Places To Swim Without Sanya's Sand

Don't fret if you've opted for a Sanya hotel or apartment without a pool. There are still plenty of places to lounge around.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

2 Hainan Hideaways for Ultimate Relaxation in Sunny Sanya

Plan a getaway to Raffles Hainan and Fairmont Sanya.

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

Get free group tickets with this easy giveaway.

15 Events in Sanya: Wakesurfing, Ultimate Frisbee and More

Sanya has slowed down in events due to the lull in travelers, but there's still so much to do.

23 Sanya Events: SUP Certification, Pool Parties, Treasure Hunts & More

Check out the many events Sanya has going on this weekend and next week.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

122 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

WATCH: XJTLU International Fair 2023 – Don't Miss It Next Year!

19 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Plans Crewed Mission to the Moon 'Before 2030'

China Plans Crewed Mission to the Moon 'Before 2030'

WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

WIN! VIP Tickets to the Affordable Art Fair

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

Aqua Baila – the Ultimate Pool Party!

Giant Panda Ya Ya Arrives at Beijing Zoo! Can We Go & See Her?

Giant Panda Ya Ya Arrives at Beijing Zoo! Can We Go & See Her?

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives