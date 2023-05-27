Last Chance to Attend This Early Years 'Stay & Play' Event

Have you ever wondered what steps you can take as a parent to set your child up for future success given the rapidly changing world we live in?

Are you seeking a world-class 'Early Years' setting for your child that will nurture their creativity and unlock their potential?

Do you want to provide your child with the foundations they will need to thrive academically, socially and emotionally?



Don't miss out on Dulwich Puxi's final Early Years 'Stay and Play' Open Morning of the academic year, taking place on Saturday, June 3.

The school's professional Early Years practitioners will create an immersive experience for your child and demonstrate how their world-leading Early Years program brings out the very best in every child.



Step into a morning that could change your child's life:



Experience firsthand the magic that sets the DUCKS (Dulwich College Kindergarten) Early Years program apart, leading the way in early childhood education.



Engage with passionate Early Years practitioners, ready to address all your questions about your child's transformative educational journey.

Immerse yourself and your child in purposefully designed classrooms, witnessing firsthand how environments foster curiosity and facilitate a life-long love of learning.

Explore the state-of-the-art campus facilities and indulge in a delightful lunch experience at the bespoke DUCKS restaurant.

Register now to secure your spot! Scan the QR code below or click ‘Read More’ to register:



Contact the Dulwich Puxi Admissions team for details:

What makes the Early Years at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi special?

Journey from 2 to U: Toddler to University

Imagine your child beginning an adventure that spans from toddler age to university, under the umbrella of an education that's aligned with the prestigious IB Diploma Program.

Dulwich Puxi's curricula, starting in the Early Years, ensures students develop into 21st-century global citizens, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and motivation to thrive in university and beyond.

They describe this approach as 2 to U: Toddler to University.

The Spark of Curiosity



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is the first school in China to embark on becoming an accredited Curiosity Approach setting in the Early Years.

Inspired by Early Years theorists like Reggio Emilia, Montessori, Steiner, and Froebel, it provides a rich, stimulating, child-centered learning environment that triggers exploration, discovery, and investigation.

Through the Curiosity Approach, they fuel creativity, problem-solving skills, and independence, kindling a sense of wonder about the world.

The Bilingual Advantage



In an increasingly globalized world, language fluency is a powerful differentiator.

At DUCKS in Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, they equip students with this power through a Dual-Language Approach, fluently toggling between English and Mandarin.

With a fully qualified native English-speaking and Chinese-speaking practitioner in each class, they ensure students emerge as global citizens, ready to lead in China and beyond.

The Best in the Business: Early Years Practitioners



Dulwich Puxi believe that getting it right in the classroom starts with getting the right teachers; they do not compromise on their commitment to hiring the very best educators from around the world.

Their Early Years program boasts a team of fully qualified practitioners who play a critical role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

The teachers plan and facilitate activities supporting all areas of a child's development, working closely with parents to ensure each child's unique needs are met.

Beyond Core Learning: Specialist Led Programs of Learning



Dulwich Puxi's holistic program starts from two years old, with students receiving swimming, PE, music, and library lessons, all delivered by highly skilled specialist teachers.

Every student in the Early Years program learns to swim, supported by a specialist training pool and Olympic standard 50-meter swimming pool.

From Toddler to Year 2, students take swimming lessons each week, meaning that by the time they leave the DUCKS program, students are confident, safe swimmers who can fully enjoy the world of water sports.

In addition to regular swimming lessons, in Toddler, they offer weekly Family Fun Swimming sessions. Each Monday morning Toddler parents join students and swimming instructors in the pool for a family friendly lesson together.



Being Part of a Growing, Caring Community



Joining Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is more than just an educational decision. One of the most special things about joining Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is becoming part of a growing community where they care for one another and are truly committed to doing everything they can to bring out the best in their students.

From community events such as Founder’s Day, Winter Ball and DUCKS Fun Run, to an extensive Parent Academy program, Parent Workshops, Coffee Mornings, Community Gardening (Gather in the Garden) events, parent volunteer programs and more, the opportunities to get involved and have a positive impact on your child’s education are endless.



Don’t let your child miss out on this incredible educational journey. Register now for Dulwich Puxi's Early Years ‘Stay and Play’, where is all starts.



Scan the QR code below or click ‘Read More’ to register:



Contact the Dulwich Puxi Admissions team for details:



Further Reading



READ MORE: 2 to U: Excellence in Academics Starts in the Early Years

READ MORE: The First School in China to Launch the Curiosity Approach

READ MORE: A Settled Early Years Community of Students: Our Caring Approach

READ MORE: How We Develop a Lifelong Love of Swimming in the Early Years