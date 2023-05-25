WIN! The Pearl's History of Rock Family Concert This Sunday

Now the next generation can experience the thrill of live entertainment with a series of family-friendly shows at The Pearl on Sunday afternoons that fans of all ages are welcome to join.



Along with live entertainment, Chef Lung will be creating a special brunch menu featuring brunch staples like eggs benedict, as well as some of his specialties like Montreal smoked meat and poutine!



The first official Family Concert is this Sunday, May 28, with The Pearl’s Red Stars educating as well as entertaining young fans with The History of Rock, featuring music from The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Eurythmics, Oasis, Coldplay and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun May 28, 19 & 20, 12 midday doors, 1pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

WIN!



We have a pair of tickets to The Pearl's The History of Rock show to give away to one lucky That's Shanghai reader.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

