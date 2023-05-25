  1. home
  2. Articles

WIN! The Pearl's History of Rock Family Concert This Sunday

By Ned Kelly, May 25, 2023

0 0

Now the next generation can experience the thrill of live entertainment with a series of family-friendly shows at The Pearl on Sunday afternoons that fans of all ages are welcome to join.

Along with live entertainment, Chef Lung will be creating a special brunch menu featuring brunch staples like eggs benedict, as well as some of his specialties like Montreal smoked meat and poutine!

WeChat-Image_20230525142819.jpg

The first official Family Concert is this Sunday, May 28, with The Pearl’s Red Stars educating as well as entertaining young fans with The History of Rock, featuring music from The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Eurythmics, Oasis, Coldplay and more!

WeChat-Image_20230525141327.jpg

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Family-Concert.png

Sun May 28, 19 & 20, 12 midday doors, 1pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

WIN!

We have a pair of tickets to The Pearl's The History of Rock show to give away to one lucky That's Shanghai reader.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

Not already a follower of the official That’s Shanghai WeChat account? Scan the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

more news

That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

That's Shanghai 2022 Food & Drink Awards Tonight at The Pearl!

Our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year!

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Were you Daft Punk'd?

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

On February 4, 1975, Chinese authorities claim to be the first to successfully predict an earthquake.

3 New Cases, Shanghai Records Hottest October Day in History

And so it drags on...

This Day in History: Birth of 'Lust, Caution' Author Eileen Chang

Writer of Lust, Caution born in Shanghai.

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

‘Red Flame Soaring in the Sky.’

Test & Vaccine History No Longer Required for Overseas Arrivals

The new rules come into effect on August 31.

This Day in History: Weibo Launched in China

Weibo’s start came at a turbulent time as both Twitter and Fanfou were temporarily blocked in June 2009.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

This Weekend! Our Fun-Filled Family Festival is Finally Here

CONFIRMED! Argentina v Australia in Beijing in June

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

How 2 Beijing Runners Got Caught Cheating & Banned for Life

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

20 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

122 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

122 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

Cathay Pacific Fires 3 After Mandarin Discrimination Incident

Cathay Pacific Fires 3 After Mandarin Discrimination Incident

WIN! The Pearl's History of Rock Family Concert This Sunday

WIN! The Pearl's History of Rock Family Concert This Sunday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives