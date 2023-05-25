8 More Fantastic Kids Camps to Fill the Summer with Fun

LMS Sport Medicine

If you’ve never heard of LMS, you are truly missing out. As the only school of its kind in Shanghai that educates kids about the importance of health, their summer camp should definitely be on every parent’s radar.

With this year’s summer camp theme being Sports Medicine, LMS plans to incorporate exciting sports activities (inspired by the Olympic Games) along with lessons on relevant medical aspects.

Kids are always active, so it’s never too early for them to learn about things like sports injury prevention and treatment, exercise for health, as well as training and nutrition advice.

Kids can choose from three different themes or join all three if they are up for it. LMS also offer an early-bird discount too, if booked before May 30.

Age: 5-11 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25, 5 days a week

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB4,300 per week early bird until May 30, RMB4,600 per week after May 30

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Fast Kindergarten Theme Study Camp



Join FAST Kindergarten this summer for four different two-week sessions of themed camps including Crazy Sports, Jurassic World, Global Gastronome and FAST Broadcast Room.

Foreign teachers lead classes all day

The most beautiful Castle kindergarten in Shanghai with double swimming pools

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: July 3-Aug 25 (four different two-week sessions)

Time: 8.20am-4pm

Price:: RMB9,200 per two-week sessions

Location: 1988 Yunshan Lu, Pudong Green City, Shanghai

Contact: +86 177 1704 3079 or scan the QR code for Kindergarten Admissions Office Wechat...

CRGG



CRGG Beginners Summer Camp 2023

CRGG Academy has a worldwide reputation for progressive golf education of the highest quality.



At CRGG Academy Shanghai, they have developed a reputation for excellence and quality, building a proud tradition to educate golfers for the future.

The CRGG Academy team of certified golf instructors/coaches have designed a program featuring instruction, game stations and driving skills and drills that develop fundamental skills and experience with the fullswing, shortgame and putting, with basic rules of golf and player etiquette for juniors who have an interest in gaining more golf experience.

These camps are designed to give juniors a comprehensive, fun, and safe learning experience where all areas of the game are covered, starting with fundamentals and working up to higher level skills.

Meanwhile, CRGG trains the kids to learn to understand and respect others through teaching them the core values, rules and etiquette of golf, cultivating their interest in the game and bringing out the best in each golfer to maximize their potential and goals in golf through the summer camp activities.

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Camp 1: July 4-7; Camp 2: July 25-28; Camp 3: Aug 1-4

Time: 2-6pm

Price: RMB8,888 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

CRGG Players Summer Camp 2023

The Player’s Summer Camp offers beginner, intermediate and advanced junior golfers the opportunity to continue developing all parts of the game, including 18-hole rounds of golf under the guidance of a CRGG certified golf instructor each day.



CRGG Academy will arrange fun games and competitions, such as Best Gross Score, Best Net Score, Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin every day to inspire junior golfers’ positive and winning attitude.



Participants will receive comprehensive instruction on all facets of the game including putting, shortgame – chipping, pitching, bunker shots, fullswing – iron approach shots and woods.

Interactive games which incorporate drills with mental components of the game are a major part of this camp.



CRGG Academy endeavors to be the best at educating your kids about the wonderful sport of golf in a safe, fun, and family friendly environment.

Age: 7-17 years old with playing experience before



Date: Camp 1: July 10-14; Camp 2: July 17-21; Camp 3: Aug 7-11; Camp 4: Aug 14-18; Camp 5: Aug 21-25

Time: 9am-5pm

Price: RMB25,000 per camp

Location: Tomson Golf Club, No. 1, Longdong Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai

Contact: Sally Liang 134 7242 7551

BodyLab Dance Center Rhythmic Gymnastics & Dance Summer Camp



BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai.



Spend your summer holiday dancing, creating and performing in their exceptional and fun summer dance camp. After training, they offer Rhythmic Gymnastics Competitions and Hip Hop Battle.

Each session combines the study of a variety of technique classes including:

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ballet

Jazz

Hip-Hop

Contemporary, and more

BodyLab welcomes all levels and different age students to join them.

Feel the Rhythm with BodyLab!

Age: 5-12 years old



Date: Competition Training Camp July 3-Aug 4; Summer Camp July 3-Aug 25 (2 weeks per camp)

Time: Mon-Fri, 9am-12pm & 1-4pm

Price: RMB4,000-6,600/2 weeks* (depending on style and duration)



*Special early bird discount if you sign up before May 30; sign up with more than one child and get a friend and sibling discount.

Locations

Bodylab FOR Location



A310 FOR, 2108 Yanggao Zhong Lu, Pudong District

Tel: 021 5897 8606





Bodylab Weifang Location

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929







Bodylab Zhangyang Location

No.2, 1/F, Building 3, Lane 1550, Zhangyang Lu

Tel: 021 5058 0559

Sign Up Now

Nicole BodyLab

15821213064

Follow BodyLab Official WeChat

WorldStrides



Entrepreneurialism – Business and Leadership

This course introduces the leading-edge concepts and principles that serve as foundations for a successful career in business, business creation, and entrepreneurialism.

Course projects include real-life case studies and the design of a start-up venture through:

Business Intelligence

Design Thinking

Lean Startup

Lean Canvas

Leadership

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: July 3-14 (No activities on weekends)

Time: 9am-4pm

Price: RMB20,800 (RMB19,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Oxbridge Youth CSI

This course is an exploration of the components of crime scene investigation from both a theoretical and practical perspective.

Students will explore the influences of history, science, law, ethics, media, and professional investigation practices. Thinking like a detective will be a thread that will run throughout the course that teaches:

CSI Foundation



Observation & Recording

Evidence & Reasoning

Reconstruction of the Crime Scene

Reports & Presentations

Age: 13-15 years old



Date: 9am-4pm

Time: July 5-15 (No activities on Sunday)

Price: RMB18,800 (RMB17,600 before May 21)

Location: Shanghai Singapore International School, 301 Zhujian Lu, Minhang, Shanghai

Contact: Scan the QR code...



Tennisline Grand Club



Tennisline is a leading international tennis academy from Europe with 20+ years of expertise in providing tennis lessons for kids and adults. They are passionate about tennis!

The depth of their tennis expertise ensures that each aspect of a player's development is addressed and full potential is reached. Their team of foreign coaches has extensive international coaching experience and multiple professional certifcations (ITF, PTR, iTPA).

Tennisline's main focus is to ensure a complete pro-training environment and highly personalized coaching to players committed to their tennis development.

At Tennisline, they are dedicated to the instructions, development and success of each player with strong focus on physical, technical, tactical and mental components.

Age: All ages



Date: July 3-Aug 25

Time: Mon-Fri, 9-11am

Price: RMB2,500/week

Location: 568 Julu Lu, Jing'an, Shanghai

Jiahui Health Scholar Program



Unique in its depth and comprehensiveness, Jiahui Health's annual healthcare summer program for high school students is now open for applications.



The two-week Jiahui Health Scholar Program at Jiahui International Hospital provides an immersion in a truly international medical environment and enables students to acquire the skills and knowledge that will give them a head start if they wish to pursue a career related to medicine or life sciences.



Working alongside and shadowing Jiahui's team of international healthcare professionals, students will be able to experience different departments within a healthcare institution and gain an understanding of how they interact to deliver excellent patient care.

Age: High school students

Date:

Time: Mon-Fri

Price: RMB 5,500/2 weeks

Location: Jiahui International Hospital

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Awesome Summer Camp

Awesome Kids is back for their 13th year for their Awesome Summer Camp with a summer of fun and learning using their awesome play-based approach at Awesome Kids Academy!

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: June 12-Aug 25



Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB3,500/week*

*Discounts for multiple weeks

Location: Awesome Kids Academy

Contact: Scan the QR code...

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?



Contact us by email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

