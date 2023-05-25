HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival Creates Major Buzz

Launched in Shanghai in 2017, the HOTELEX Coffee & Food Culture Festival has become an influential coffee and food fair in China.

This year sees the 2023 HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee and Food Culture Festival, an upgraded event with more than 300+ brands representing their coffee culture.

Expect to find not only coffee brands, but also chocolate, ice cream, alcohol, and much more related craft culture that develop the coffee culture and lifestyle scene.

Here is a sneak peak at a few major coffee brands to look out for at this year’s event...

Big Sur Coffee



Big Sur Coffee continues to increase the proportion of direct harvesting from the origin site of their beans, selecting high-quality beans from the source.

They are committed to optimizing the original expression of the local flavor of the coffee beans themselves.

At the beginning of 2020, Big Sur Coffee built their own coffee bean roasting factory, equipped with an advanced full hot air Loring 35s roasting machine, which continuously improves and optimizes the flavor of coffee beans from the perspective of roasting, and improves the repeatability and stability of roasting.

% ΔRΔBICΔ



% ΔRΔBICΔ is a global high-end specialty coffee brand that originated in Hong Kong in 2013 and rose to fame in Kyoto in 2014. Now, there are more than 150 stores in 19 countries around the world.

Since its establishment, % ΔRΔBICΔ has always hoped to find the most suitable location in the best cities in the world, using a roasty cup of coffee as a carrier to convey the relationship between life, design and art.

Fishtank



Nanjing coffee brand Fishtank, founded in 2012, focuses on the concept of “jumping out of the fish tank,” with the boundary of the fish tank regarded as the boundary of one’s own imagination.

This coffee brand aims to connect with the boundless and vast world, embracing everyday life with true curiosity and the pursuit of freedom.

Torch Coffee Lab



Torch Coffee Lab is a coffee enterprise integrating coffee planting, fresh coffee fruit processing, green bean customization, coffee roasting, consulting services, and internationally certified coffee training.

It is committed to becoming the most influential specialty coffee brand in China.

The Torch team took root in the coffee-producing region of Yunnan to learn and systematically share knowledge on coffee planting, processing, cupping, and roasting with coffee farmers.

In 2019, the public welfare activity of Yunnan Flavor Map was launched. By collecting coffee samples from various production areas in Yunnan, they were roasted in a unified way, and Q-graders from all over the world were invited to conduct cupping tests.

Today, the annual coffee production season Flavor Map activity continues, which has formed a major influence in the coffee circle.

From seeds to cups, from coffee planting to bar production, Torch is looking forward to exploring coffee with consumers, discovering all the possibilities the world of coffee has to offer.

Gousen Coffee Roaster



Gousen Coffee Roaster Qingdao Gushang Coffee was established in 2013. Manager Gao Xiang Gousen has been committed to the promotion of specialty coffee, and mainly customizes coffee beans for offline independent boutique coffee shops.

At present, coffee shop customers are all over the country. In August 2019, the Gousen team established a coffee roasting factory in Jiaozhou, Qingdao, and began to focus on online store marketing.

The promotion and marketing of the two brands 'Gushang' and 'Xidong' are concurrently being carried out by their talented team of international tasting Q-graders, international SCA Senior Bakers, international SCA senior sensory appreciators, and IGCA international coffee competition judges.

Dearyou



Dearyou is a high-end lifestyle brand integrating coffee, bakery, and groceries. In 2019, the first store began with the idea of “coffee + groceries” in a small neighborhood space.

With a transparent white glass house as the brand symbol, the idea of a location that is hidden within an open city is well known throughout many social media platforms, making Dearyou a well-known hot spot for internet celebrities in Shanghai.

In 2022, Dearyou launched its own coffee factory, from green bean processing to independent roasting to special blend research and development, realizing a more professional and process-oriented industrial chain, and truly starting the journey of self-breakthrough and continuous exploration.

Dearyou is committed to conveying a relaxed, comfortable, and bold life attitude through lifestyle products, while using appliances to show personality and taste.

After multiple training and screening sessions, a professional buying team was formed to go deep into the world to select coffee-related peripherals.

At present, it has brought together more than 300 high-end brands from all over the world.

Tickets



Scan the below QR code for pre-registration, or click here to be redirected to the HOTELEX pre-registration page for free ticket redemption.



[All images courtesy of HOTELEX Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Food Service Expo]