WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

Maker Faire Shanghai

May 24, 2023

Maker Faire Shanghai is the city's biggest family-friendly festival of invention and creativity, celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts, crafts & the do-it-yourself (DIY) spirit.

An immersive festival for the whole family, it offers unlimited fun and opportunities to take part in interactive workshops and DIY activities covering topics such as 3D printing, robotics, science experiments, AR/VR/AI, drones, hands-on activities like wood-working, pottery and many more…

To make the event even more fun this year, they have added exciting science shows, fun entertainment and a food market.

READ MORE: Maker Faire Shanghai is Back and It’s Gonna Be Epic!

Sat & Sun May 27-28 and Jun 3-4, 10am-6pm; Adults RMB80, Kids RMB70.

The Central, 123-139 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 南京东路123-139号, 近四川中路.

WIN!

We have five pairs of tickets to Maker Faire to give aways to five lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address and phone number.

