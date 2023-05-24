WIN! Tickets to Maker Faire Shanghai

Maker Faire Shanghai is the city's biggest family-friendly festival of invention and creativity, celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts, crafts & the do-it-yourself (DIY) spirit.



An immersive festival for the whole family, it offers unlimited fun and opportunities to take part in interactive workshops and DIY activities covering topics such as 3D printing, robotics, science experiments, AR/VR/AI, drones, hands-on activities like wood-working, pottery and many more…

To make the event even more fun this year, they have added exciting science shows, fun entertainment and a food market.

Sat & Sun May 27-28 and Jun 3-4, 10am-6pm; Adults RMB80, Kids RMB70.

The Central, 123-139 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Sichuan Zhong Lu 南京东路123-139号, 近四川中路.

