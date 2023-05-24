Watch Your Back! 2 Unbeatable Chiropractic Deals

There is not much worse than chronic back pain. Which is why That's Shanghai has partnered up with Grand Chiropractic to offer two packages to our readers at an excellent discount.

The single spine adjustment package can adjust one part of the cervical spine, thoracic spine or lumbar spine.

If the chiropractor recommends adjusting other parts, the price difference can be paid on-site.



Total Value ¥900

Promotion Price ¥480

Complete Spine Adjustment Package



The complete spine adjustment package can adjust all parts of the cervical spine, thoracic spine and lumbar spine.



Total Value ¥ 990

Promotion Price ¥680

Treatment Process



Step 1: Initial Consultation



The first step when visiting a chiropractor is the initial consultation. Grand Chiropractic's chiropractor will ask about your medical history, current ailments, and any symptoms you may be experiencing.

It's best to bring your recent X-rays, but the chiropractor will also perform a thorough examination, such as testing your range of motion, feeling for any tense or tender areas, and observing your posture.

Based on this information, the chiropractor can create a personalized treatment plan for you.



Step 2: Chiropractic Adjustment

The main treatment provided by chiropractors is called a chiropractic adjustment. This involves the application of controlled force to specific areas of the spine or other joints.

The goal is to relieve pain and discomfort, as well as improve mobility and function. Adjustments are performed by the chiropractor’s hands or by using specialized instruments.

Step 3: Additional Treatments

In addition to chiropractic adjustments, the chiropractor may recommend further treatments to help alleviate your symptoms. These treatments may include massage therapy, electrical stimulation, or stretching exercises.

The chiropractor may also recommend lifestyle changes, such as improving posture or increasing exercise to help reduce future occurrences of pain or discomfort.



Step 4: Follow-Up Visits

Chiropractic treatment is often not a one-time fix. Depending on your condition, the chiropractor may recommend regular follow-up visits to ensure optimal progress and healing.

During these visits, the chiropractor will evaluate your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.

Chiropractic Therapy

Chiropractic therapy began in the United States in 1897, and is now recognized as one of the most effective way to treat chronic pain, motion restriction, muscle tightness, joint misalignment and posture dysfunctions, as recommended by the World Health Organization.



Chiropractic care aims to specifically adjust spinal misalignment, improving the nervous system and rebuilding the body’s functionality performance and holistic health.



While general medicine like painkillers do not specifically address the problem, chiropractic care focuses on the problem from neural root compression through non-invasive manual therapy, meaning no medicine or injections.

A chiropractor treats the patient’s spine-related problem effectively by manual adjustment after analyzing spine X-ray films, as well as providing rehabilitation exercise advice.

Grand Chiropractic



Grand Chiropractic set up in 2013 as the first spine and nerve center in Shanghai, and has been providing professional Chiropractic treatments to patients ever since.

They've teamed up with Logan University in the US to cooperate on a full set of strategic cooperation agreements, receiving professional technical support and becoming an internship base.



They are unique within China in their cooperation with a famous foreign chiropractic university in order to provide professional service to patients.

Grand Chiropractic's chiropractors are professional and experienced, having graduated from world's leading universities and being fully certified.

How They Can Help You



If you have back pain, headaches, neck pain, numbness and tingling, scoliosis, sciatica, shoulder pain, slipped discs or subluxation, Grand Chiropractic can help you improve as fast as possible.



Advanced equipment, like the Hill DT table, employs sophisticated load sensor technology, which constantly measures and monitors the treatment force and patient-resistance of every treatment. It is very effective in treating pain through lumbar and cervical decompression.



Afterwards, Grand Chiropractic will teach you various exercise methods, and send you videos that you can do at home.



Testimonials

Gubei Center



Address: 537 Huangjincheng Lu, Changning District

Appointment: +86 18901847929｜+86 21 52950332

Hours: 10am-8pm

Lujiazui Center

Address: Room 105, Shengkang Liaoshi Building, 738 Shangcheng Lu, Pudong New Area

Appointment: +86 17301709077

Hours: 10am-8pm