Guangdong Braces for 'Dragon Boat Water'

On May 21, the scorching heat in Guangdong reached a new milestone for the year, with temperatures soaring to 35.8℃ in Xuwen.



As the heatwave subsides, residents of Guangdong now eagerly anticipate the annual occurrence of 'Dragon Boat Water.'

With the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday, just around the corner, local people in the southern region, especially in Guangdong, have frequently been discussing the phenomenon.

But what exactly is Dragon Boat Water?

Dragon Boat Water refers to the period before and after the Dragon Boat Festival when heavy rainfall, known as 'Dragon Boat Rain,' showers the region.



This intense precipitation will occur between May 21 and June 20 this year, primarily affecting provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Fujian.

The onset of Dragon Boat Rain can be attributed to the eruption of the South China Sea monsoon.

According to the Guangdong Meteorological Observatory forecasts, this year's Dragon Boat Rain period is expected to bring prolonged and heavy downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms, to various parts of the province.

The history of Dragon Boat Water reveals both abundant and scarce occurrences. The year 2008 stands out as a particularly notable year, with Guangdong Province experiencing an average rainfall of 625.6 millimeters, setting historical records in multiple cities.

However, not every year boasts copious amounts of rainfall. For instance, in 2004, only 133.3 millimeters of rainfall were recorded, marking the lowest Dragon Boat Rain in history.

Authorities advise residents and visitors to stay vigilant during this period of heavy rainfall, ensuring necessary precautions are taken to mitigate any potential risks associated with flooding or thunderstorms.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Dragon Boat Water is met with a mix of excitement and reverence, embracing both the natural phenomena and the rich traditions that make the Dragon Boat Festival an integral part of the region's cultural heritage.



