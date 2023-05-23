Divorced, Beheaded, Died & Survived – Here Come the SIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived… join the SIX wives of Henry the VIII as they take to the stage and remix a beat to the soundtrack of their lives.

Watch these queens turn into pop divas and sing and dance the house down, in a competition like no other.

The Pearl are staging their take on Broadway sensation SIX: The Musical. The creative brainchild of Pearl hostess with the mostess Cocosanti, we caught up with the Boston native to find out more.

When did you first conceive of a SIX: The Musical Tribute show?

This show has been in the making since December 2021.

We started with an original cast; were surprised by the 2022 lockdown; created a (yet to be released) SIX parody music video in said lockdown; lost a few of our members to the great exodus of summer 2022; cried, sobbed, went to therapy; and rebirthed the show for 2023.

This show has literally produced blood, sweat and tears, and I pray that our audience will be ready to accept our joyful ugly sobs after the first performance.

For those that don’t know, what is the premise of the show?

SIX: The Musical is probably one of the hottest shows on Broadway and the West End right now.

It was conceived by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss as an entry to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and just grew into an incredible sensation.

It follows the musical journey of the six wives of Henry VIII of England, as they compete to see who had the most 'BS' to deal with in their marriage.

Similar to Hamilton, it blends the majesty of theater with pop music sensations, and it truly is a new wave for the world of the arts.

The vibes are similar to that of watching a Beyonce, Adele, Lizzo, Britney, and Rhianna, live in concert.

What can people expect from The Pearl version?

We’ve concocted a musical tribute concert – showcasing a collection of powerhouse vocalists from around Shanghai.

We can’t wait for you to experience the RAW power of these women. Each and every one has been working non-stop to really bring the spirit of competition to the showcase.

It’ll be all the music you know and love… perhaps just with a lower costume budget.

And how will the format work?

While most of the shows I produce are interactive, this showcase is really more spectacle.

Though, who am I to kid, if you consider singing along with the music interactive, then YES it’s interactive.

I want the audience to sing along with us. I want them to feel this musical battle and treat this like the epic musical concert it is!

Who is your favorite wife and why?

Oh, I certainly couldn’t choose from this performance. I think that’s the point of the show.

Tickets

Sat & Sun May 26 & 27, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB220 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.